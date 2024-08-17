Austrian MotoGP at Red Bull Ring: Qualifying LIVE UPDATES
Live updates from the Austrian MotoGP qualifying session.
Qualifying for the 2024 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix gets underway with Q1 which begins at 10:50 local time. The preceding, untimed FP2 session kicks off at 10:10 local time.
Aleix Espargaro's late lap earned him fourth, ahead of Jack Miller and Maverick Vinales. Silverstone winner Enea Bastianini heads up an all-Ducati third row from Franco Morbidelli and Marco Bezzecchi, and Pol Espargaro rounds out the qualifying top 10, joined by Alex Marquez and Brad Binder on row four.
And that's it. Martin takes pole position in Austria by 0.141 seconds over Bagnaia who ran out of fuel late on, and Marquez in third.
Aleix Espargaro got himself on the front row briefly, but Marc Marquez bumps him off with a 1:28.292. He's over half-a-second slower than Martin, though.
While Martin and Bagnaia were blitzing the lap record, Pol Espargaro crashed at turn three.
Bagnaia now winding up for his final lap. He and Martin both with red first sectors.
Bagnaia wide in the first corner of his first lap on this run. Not a huge deal for him, though, it's the second lap that's been counting this weekend around what is the second-shortest lap on the calendar.
Everyone else heading out now, but Bagnaia got the space he wanted.
Everyone in pit lane now, preparing for their second runs. Bagnaia has gone off-sequence recently, and he does the same now for some clear track.
First runs are completed now. Vinales is the last to complete and he goes seventh. It's an all-Ducati front row for now with Bagnaia leading Marquez and Martin. Miller head up row two from Aleix Espargaro and Bastianini.
1:28.142 from Bagnaia on his second run, that is ballistic. He's on provisional pole by just over a tenth now from Martin.
Bagnaia opens up with a 1:28.605, just a tenth off his lap record. Marquez is close, but it's Bagnaia who's fastest for now.
Marquez passes Miller at turn nine on the out lap, and now has a straight shot at Bagnaia. First laps coming now.
Green light at the end of pit lane and Q2 is go. Bagnaia leads the field out and the space behind him is occupied by Jack Miller, Marc Marquezz, Franco Morbidelli, and Brad Binder.
We're just under five minutes out from Q2 now. Bagnaia's speed so far this weekend makes him the favourite for pole but also likely the favoured target for anyone feeling like they need a tow.
Quartararo takes fifth place in that session, joining Oliveira in disrupting the KTM dominance of the session that was there with a couple of minutes ago. The Yamaha rider just beats Augusto Fernandez, who ends sixth.
Really unfortunate for Oliveira to miss out. His best time was identical to Espargaro's, but his second-best time was slower than Espargaro's, sending KTM's wildcard through.
Acosta gets his lap in, but it's only enough for fourth. It's going to be Miller and Espargaro passing to Q2.
Oliveira goes third with an identical time to Espargaro, but Acosta is improving.
KTM having a really strong session here in Q1 as Augusto Fernandez gets himself up to fourth, too.
Lots of fast laps coming in now on the second run, and Miller goes fastest, knocking Acosta out. Espargaro now second.
Espargaro on a strong lap, and he goes fastest on a 28.635. Miller currently out.
Everyone in pit lane with six minutes to go bar Pol Espargaro, who is currently 13th with only Alex Rins behind him, Rins having not set a legal lap.