Austrian MotoGP at Red Bull Ring: Sprint as it happened
Recap the Austrian MotoGP Sprint race.
The Austrian MotoGP Sprint gets underway at 15:00 local time. Jorge Martin starts from pole position after setting a new lap record in qualifying.
That victory levels Bagnaia and Martin atop the championship.
Bastianini won the battle for fourth, ahead of Miller, Morbidelli, and Binder.
Francesco Bagnaia wins the Austrian MotoGP Sprint! He takes victory by four seconds over Jorge Martin, with Aleix Espargaro in third. It's Bagnaia's third Sprint win of the season after Mugello and Assen.
Martin maintaining his pace a couple of tenths faster than Bagnaia, but the factory Ducati rider had four seconds with a lap to go.
The biggest battle on track now is for fourth. Enea Bastianini just passed Jack Miller for it, but Franco Morbidelli and Brad Binder are in contention, too.
The pace has really fallen off now. Bagnaia at a 1:30.6 that time by, Martin a 1:30.4.
Marquez pits after his crash, so not a great day for Gresini after Alex Marquez' earlier crash. Bagnaia maintaining his 4.5-second lead over Martin.
Marquez' crash sees Bagnaia 4.5 seconds clear of Martin now, 1.9 seconds ahead of Aleix Espargaro who is now on the podium in third.
Marquez crashes out at turn three. He'd been closing the gap down to Bagnaia, but drops out. He gets back on but he's completely out of contention now.
Strong lap for Marquez, he takes 0.3 out of Bagnaia who does his slowest lap of the race at a 29.9, 1.4 separate them.
After his penalty, Martin is just in front of Aleix Espargaro, and there's 1.6 seconds splitting Bagnaia from Marquez with seven laps to go.
Martin takes his penalty at the beginning of lap eight. He drops to third, and is now four seconds off the lead, 2.5 behind Marquez.
Bagnaia stretches out to 0.6 seconds now, Martin still has to take his penalty. Marquez is still in contention but 1.5 seconds off the lead.
Martin is given a long-lap penalty for not losing a second when he cut the chicane on lap two.
Bagnaia still leads, and Martin continues to match his pace. 1:29.3s that time for both of them.
Bagnaia and Martin both do 1:29.0 lap times that time around, 0.3 faster than Marquez.
Bagnaia still leads from Martin, a small gap appearing to Marquez now. Aleix Espargaro more or less alone in fourth place.
Bagnaia leads lap two with the fastest lap of the race, but he's not pulling away from Martin just yet. Marquez still right in touch, too.
Martin runs on at the chicane beginning lap two. He loses the lead again to Bagnaia.
Martin leads the first lap as he, Bagnaia, and Marquez break away.
Alex Marquez crashed in the turn 2a-2b chicane, and Martin retook the lead from Bagnaia at turn three.
It's lights out in Austria for the MotoGP Sprint! Bagnaia takes the early lead from Martin, Marquez third.