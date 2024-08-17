2024 Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Sprint Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 20m 59.768s 2 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +4.673s 3 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +7.584s 4 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +9.685s 5 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +10.421s 6 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +10.523s 7 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +10.941s 8 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +11.932s 9 Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +15.101s 10 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +16.611s 11 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +16.759s 12 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +17.943s 13 Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +18.304s 14 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +19.185s 15 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +21.330s 16 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +22.940s 17 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +25.830s 18 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +26.622s 19 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +27.458s 20 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +37.870s Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) DNF Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) DNF Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) DNF Stefan Bradl GER HRC Test Team (RC213V) DNF

* Rookie

Francesco Bagnaia wins the 2024 Austrian MotoGP Sprint race and retakes the title lead after a long lap penalty blow for rival Jorge Martin.

Bagnaia and Martin finished the Sprint tied on 250 points but with Bagnaia moving to the top courtesy of more wins.

Marc Marquez crashed out of a safe second place, handing Aleix Espargaro a podium.

Starting from pole and with a slim 3-point lead over Bagnaia but nursing a painful cut to his thumb sustained in his motorhome last night, Martin ran straight on at the chicane after a huge stoppie while trying to keep Bagnaia at bay on lap 2.

Bagnaia passed Martin soon after but the Pramac rider remained in his wheeltracks until the penalty notice - for failing to lose at least one-second when he took the shortcut - was issued with 9 laps to go.

The long lap cost Martin second to Marc Marquez and he rejoined just ahead of Espargaro.

Bagnaia’s victory was never under threat again, but Martin regained the runner-up spot when Marquez crashed out, at Turn 3, with 5 laps to go.

That mistake also put Espargaro into an unlikely podium, at one of his and the RS-GP’s worst tracks.

Silverstone winner Enea Bastianini ran wide on lap one and fought back to fourth place.

Only the KTM riders and Alex Rins opted for the medium rear tyre. All others choose the soft rear, alongside the medium front.

Test riders Pol Espargaro (KTM), Lorenzo Savadori (Aprilia) and Stefan Bradl (Honda) are making wild-card appearances this weekend.

High tyre stress at the Sachsenring means Michelin brings a reinforced rear construction for the Red Bull Ring.

Revised tyre pressure rules for 2024 mean riders must stay above a lower front minimum of 1.8 bar (instead of 1.88) for 60% (instead of 50%) of a Grand Prix distance, or 30% of a Sprint.

The penalty for failing to meet this minimum in a Grand Prix will be a 16-second post-race time penalty, or an 8-second penalty for a Sprint/short race.

Fabio di Giannantonio dislocated his left shoulder in a Friday accident and has been ruled unfit for the remainder of the weekend.

