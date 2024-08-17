2024 Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Sprint Race Results
Sprint race results from the Austrian MotoGP at the Red Bull Ring, round 11 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.
|2024 Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Sprint Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|1
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|20m 59.768s
|2
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+4.673s
|3
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+7.584s
|4
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+9.685s
|5
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+10.421s
|6
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+10.523s
|7
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+10.941s
|8
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+11.932s
|9
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+15.101s
|10
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|+16.611s
|11
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+16.759s
|12
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+17.943s
|13
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+18.304s
|14
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+19.185s
|15
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+21.330s
|16
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+22.940s
|17
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+25.830s
|18
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+26.622s
|19
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+27.458s
|20
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+37.870s
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|DNF
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|DNF
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|DNF
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|HRC Test Team (RC213V)
|DNF
* Rookie
Francesco Bagnaia wins the 2024 Austrian MotoGP Sprint race and retakes the title lead after a long lap penalty blow for rival Jorge Martin.
Bagnaia and Martin finished the Sprint tied on 250 points but with Bagnaia moving to the top courtesy of more wins.
Marc Marquez crashed out of a safe second place, handing Aleix Espargaro a podium.
Starting from pole and with a slim 3-point lead over Bagnaia but nursing a painful cut to his thumb sustained in his motorhome last night, Martin ran straight on at the chicane after a huge stoppie while trying to keep Bagnaia at bay on lap 2.
Bagnaia passed Martin soon after but the Pramac rider remained in his wheeltracks until the penalty notice - for failing to lose at least one-second when he took the shortcut - was issued with 9 laps to go.
The long lap cost Martin second to Marc Marquez and he rejoined just ahead of Espargaro.
Bagnaia’s victory was never under threat again, but Martin regained the runner-up spot when Marquez crashed out, at Turn 3, with 5 laps to go.
That mistake also put Espargaro into an unlikely podium, at one of his and the RS-GP’s worst tracks.
Silverstone winner Enea Bastianini ran wide on lap one and fought back to fourth place.
Only the KTM riders and Alex Rins opted for the medium rear tyre. All others choose the soft rear, alongside the medium front.
Test riders Pol Espargaro (KTM), Lorenzo Savadori (Aprilia) and Stefan Bradl (Honda) are making wild-card appearances this weekend.
High tyre stress at the Sachsenring means Michelin brings a reinforced rear construction for the Red Bull Ring.
Revised tyre pressure rules for 2024 mean riders must stay above a lower front minimum of 1.8 bar (instead of 1.88) for 60% (instead of 50%) of a Grand Prix distance, or 30% of a Sprint.
The penalty for failing to meet this minimum in a Grand Prix will be a 16-second post-race time penalty, or an 8-second penalty for a Sprint/short race.
Fabio di Giannantonio dislocated his left shoulder in a Friday accident and has been ruled unfit for the remainder of the weekend.