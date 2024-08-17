2024 Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Sprint Race Results

Sprint race results from the Austrian MotoGP at the Red Bull Ring, round 11 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.

Bagnaia, Martin, Marquez, 2024 Austrian MotoGP
Bagnaia, Martin, Marquez, 2024 Austrian MotoGP
2024 Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Sprint Race Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)20m 59.768s
2Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)+4.673s
3Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+7.584s
4Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+9.685s
5Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+10.421s
6Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+10.523s
7Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+10.941s
8Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+11.932s
9Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+15.101s
10Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+16.611s
11Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+16.759s
12Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+17.943s
13Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+18.304s
14Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+19.185s
15Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+21.330s
16Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+22.940s
17Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+25.830s
18Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+26.622s
19Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+27.458s
20Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+37.870s
 Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)DNF
 Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)DNF
 Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)DNF
 Stefan BradlGERHRC Test Team (RC213V)DNF

* Rookie

Francesco Bagnaia wins the 2024 Austrian MotoGP Sprint race and retakes the title lead after a long lap penalty blow for rival Jorge Martin.

Bagnaia and Martin finished the Sprint tied on 250 points but with Bagnaia moving to the top courtesy of more wins.

Marc Marquez crashed out of a safe second place, handing Aleix Espargaro a podium.

Starting from pole and with a slim 3-point lead over Bagnaia but nursing a painful cut to his thumb sustained in his motorhome last night, Martin ran straight on at the chicane after a huge stoppie while trying to keep Bagnaia at bay on lap 2.

Bagnaia passed Martin soon after but the Pramac rider remained in his wheeltracks until the penalty notice - for failing to lose at least one-second when he took the shortcut - was issued with 9 laps to go.

The long lap cost Martin second to Marc Marquez and he rejoined just ahead of Espargaro. 

Bagnaia’s victory was never under threat again, but Martin regained the runner-up spot when Marquez crashed out, at Turn 3, with 5 laps to go.

That mistake also put Espargaro into an unlikely podium, at one of his and the RS-GP’s worst tracks.

Silverstone winner Enea Bastianini ran wide on lap one and fought back to fourth place.

Only the KTM riders and Alex Rins opted for the medium rear tyre. All others choose the soft rear, alongside the medium front.

Test riders Pol Espargaro (KTM), Lorenzo Savadori (Aprilia) and Stefan Bradl (Honda) are making wild-card appearances this weekend.

High tyre stress at the Sachsenring means Michelin brings a reinforced rear construction for the Red Bull Ring.

Revised tyre pressure rules for 2024 mean riders must stay above a lower front minimum of 1.8 bar (instead of 1.88) for 60% (instead of 50%) of a Grand Prix distance, or 30% of a Sprint.

The penalty for failing to meet this minimum in a Grand Prix will be a 16-second post-race time penalty, or an 8-second penalty for a Sprint/short race.

Fabio di Giannantonio dislocated his left shoulder in a Friday accident and has been ruled unfit for the remainder of the weekend.
 

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
15m ago
Jorge Martin identifies “big problem” with thumb injury after Austrian MotoGP Sprint
Jorge Martin, 2024 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix, Sprint podium. - Gold and Goose.
Jorge Martin, 2024 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix, Sprint podium. - Gold and…
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Aleix Espargaro gets MotoGP Sprint podium at “my worst track”
Aleix Espargaro, 2024 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Aleix Espargaro, 2024 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
1h ago
“Unique” Fernando Alonso “still motivated like a young driver” in F1
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 team
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 team
© XPB Images
MotoGP
Results
1h ago
Austria Sprint: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Austrian MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Austrian MotoGP
MotoGP
Results
2h ago
2024 Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Sprint Race Results
Bagnaia, Martin, Marquez, 2024 Austrian MotoGP
Bagnaia, Martin, Marquez, 2024 Austrian MotoGP

Latest News

Moto2
Results
2h ago
2024 Austrian Moto2 Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring - Qualifying Results
Celestino Vietti, pole ,Austria, Moto2, 17 August 2024
Celestino Vietti, pole ,Austria, Moto2, 17 August 2024
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
Race Report
2h ago
Austrian MotoGP: Bagnaia wins Sprint after Martin penalty, Marquez crash
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
3h ago
Austrian MotoGP at Red Bull Ring: Sprint LIVE UPDATES
Raul Fernandez leads Marc Marquez, 2024 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Raul Fernandez leads Marc Marquez, 2024 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit…
© Gold & Goose
Moto3
Results
3h ago
2024 Austrian Moto3 Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring - Qualifying Results
Ivan Ortola ,Pole, Austria, Moto3, 17 August 2024
Ivan Ortola ,Pole, Austria, Moto3, 17 August 2024
© Gold & Goose