Starting grid for the Austrian MotoGP: How the race will start

Jorge Martin starts from pole position after setting a new lap record in qualifying.

Jorge Martin, Johann Zarco, 2024 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Jorge Martin, Johann Zarco, 2024 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold…
© Gold & Goose

The Austrian MotoGP grid will feature Jorge Martin on pole position, after the Spanish rider set a new lap record in Q2 on Saturday morning.

Both Martin and Francesco Bagnaia were able to lap in the 1:27s, becoming the first two riders to do so at the Red Bull Ring. 

Alongside them will be Marc Marquez, who qualified third, while both factory Aprilia riders - Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales - will start from the second row, in fourth and sixth position, respectively. 

Between them will be Jack Miller, the best representative of KTM at the Austrian manufacturer's home race.

Enea Bastianini heads up row three from Franco Morbidelli and Marco Bezzecchi, while two more KTMs are found on row four: Pol Espargaro 10th, and Brad Binder 12th, with Alex Marquez between them in 11th.

The full grid for the Austrian MotoGP is below.

Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - starting grid

Pos

Rider

Nat

Team

Time/Diff

1

Jorge Martin

SPA

Pramac Ducati (GP24)

1:27.748

2

Francesco Bagnaia

ITA

Ducati Lenovo (GP24)

1:27.889

3

Marc Marquez

SPA

Gresini Ducati (GP23)

1:28.292

4

Aleix Espargaro

SPA

Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)

1:28.344

5

Jack Miller

AUS

Red Bull KTM (RC16)

1:28.546

6

Maverick Viñales

SPA

Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)

1:28.645

7

Enea Bastianini

ITA

Ducati Lenovo (GP24)

1:28.682

8

Franco Morbidelli

ITA

Pramac Ducati (GP24)

1:28.724

9

Marco Bezzecchi

ITA

VR46 Ducati (GP23)

1:28.732

10

Pol Espargaro

SPA

Red Bull KTM (RC16)

1:28.763

11

Alex Marquez

SPA

Gresini Ducati (GP23)

1:28.792

12

Brad Binder

RSA

Red Bull KTM (RC16)

1:28.910

13

Miguel Oliveira

POR

Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)

1:28.635

14

Pedro Acosta

SPA

Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*

1:28.659

15

Fabio Quartararo

FRA

Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)

1:29.047

16

Augusto Fernandez

SPA

Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)

1:29.104

17

Johann Zarco

FRA

LCR Honda (RC213V)

1:29.165

18

Luca Marini

ITA

Repsol Honda (RC213V)

1:29.259

19

Joan Mir

SPA

Repsol Honda (RC213V)

1:29.344

20

Raul Fernandez

SPA

Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)

1:29.428

21

Alex Rins

SPA

Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)

1:29.552

22

Takaaki Nakagami

JPN

LCR Honda (RC213V)

1:29.612

23

Stefan Bradl

GER

HRC Test Team (RC213V)

1:29.692

24

Lorenzo Savadori

ITA

Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)

1:29.899

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
Results
12m ago
2024 Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Race Results
Martin, Bagnaia, Morbidelli, Marquez, 2024 Austrian MotoGP start
Martin, Bagnaia, Morbidelli, Marquez, 2024 Austrian MotoGP start
Moto2
Results
1h ago
2024 Austrian Moto2 Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring - Race Results
Celestino Vietti, Austria, Podium 18 August 2024
Celestino Vietti, Austria, Podium 18 August 2024
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
2h ago
Austrian MotoGP at the Red Bull Ring: Grand Prix LIVE UPDATES
Francesco Bagnaia leads Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez, 2024 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Francesco Bagnaia leads Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez, 2024 MotoGP Austrian…
© Gold & Goose
Moto3
Results
2h ago
2024 Austrian Moto3 Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring - Race Results
David Alonso, Moto3, Daniel Holgado, Podium, Austria, 18 August 2024
David Alonso, Moto3, Daniel Holgado, Podium, Austria, 18 August 2024
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
2h ago
Scenario tipped where Max Verstappen would lose the F1 title
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen

Latest News

MotoGP
News
3h ago
Jorge Martin long lap penalty: ‘They need to review this rule’
Martin, Bagnaia, Marquez, 2024 Austrian MotoGP
Martin, Bagnaia, Marquez, 2024 Austrian MotoGP
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Quartararo explains Yamaha Austrian MotoGP struggles: “We don't have this extra grip”
Fabio Quartararo, Maverick Vinales, 2024 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Fabio Quartararo, Maverick Vinales, 2024 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix…
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
3h ago
”This is why this is the best sport in the world and you always have to believe”
Aleix Espargaro, 2024 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Aleix Espargaro, 2024 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Honda’s Joan Mir admits “unexpected problems” with new engine
Joan Mir
Joan Mir