Starting grid for the Austrian MotoGP: How the race will start
Jorge Martin starts from pole position after setting a new lap record in qualifying.
The Austrian MotoGP grid will feature Jorge Martin on pole position, after the Spanish rider set a new lap record in Q2 on Saturday morning.
Both Martin and Francesco Bagnaia were able to lap in the 1:27s, becoming the first two riders to do so at the Red Bull Ring.
Alongside them will be Marc Marquez, who qualified third, while both factory Aprilia riders - Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales - will start from the second row, in fourth and sixth position, respectively.
Between them will be Jack Miller, the best representative of KTM at the Austrian manufacturer's home race.
Enea Bastianini heads up row three from Franco Morbidelli and Marco Bezzecchi, while two more KTMs are found on row four: Pol Espargaro 10th, and Brad Binder 12th, with Alex Marquez between them in 11th.
The full grid for the Austrian MotoGP is below.
Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - starting grid
Pos
Rider
Nat
Team
Time/Diff
1
Jorge Martin
SPA
Pramac Ducati (GP24)
1:27.748
2
Francesco Bagnaia
ITA
Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
1:27.889
3
Marc Marquez
SPA
Gresini Ducati (GP23)
1:28.292
4
Aleix Espargaro
SPA
Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
1:28.344
5
Jack Miller
AUS
Red Bull KTM (RC16)
1:28.546
6
Maverick Viñales
SPA
Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
1:28.645
7
Enea Bastianini
ITA
Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
1:28.682
8
Franco Morbidelli
ITA
Pramac Ducati (GP24)
1:28.724
9
Marco Bezzecchi
ITA
VR46 Ducati (GP23)
1:28.732
10
Pol Espargaro
SPA
Red Bull KTM (RC16)
1:28.763
11
Alex Marquez
SPA
Gresini Ducati (GP23)
1:28.792
12
Brad Binder
RSA
Red Bull KTM (RC16)
1:28.910
13
Miguel Oliveira
POR
Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
1:28.635
14
Pedro Acosta
SPA
Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
1:28.659
15
Fabio Quartararo
FRA
Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
1:29.047
16
Augusto Fernandez
SPA
Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
1:29.104
17
Johann Zarco
FRA
LCR Honda (RC213V)
1:29.165
18
Luca Marini
ITA
Repsol Honda (RC213V)
1:29.259
19
Joan Mir
SPA
Repsol Honda (RC213V)
1:29.344
20
Raul Fernandez
SPA
Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
1:29.428
21
Alex Rins
SPA
Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
1:29.552
22
Takaaki Nakagami
JPN
LCR Honda (RC213V)
1:29.612
23
Stefan Bradl
GER
HRC Test Team (RC213V)
1:29.692
24
Lorenzo Savadori
ITA
Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
1:29.899