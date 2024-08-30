Chequered flag is out and it's Marquez fastest again, this time ahead of the Aprilia pair of Espargaro and Vinales.
Aragon MotoGP: Friday Practice as it happened
Live updates from the Friday Practice session from the Aragon MotoGP at MotorLand Aragon.
2024 Aragon MotoGP - Friday Practice Results
The second practice session at the 2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix kicks off today at 15:00 local time.
Marquez coming again, back to the top by 0.272 with just over one minute remaining.
Vinales was on a strong lap but was held up by Bagnaia in turn 10 and lost out, but here comes Espargaro who puts his Aprilia on top.
Bastianini up to fourth with his latest lap, pushes Bagnaia down to sixth. 0.994s covers the top 10, with Zarco still in Q2 at the moment in 10th.
Marquez was on for another improvement, but he just saves a front slide in the final corner and pits.
Marquez now back to the top, almost 0.3s faster than Martin. Still eight minutes to go.
Bagnaia fourth again with his second lap, but then Martin goes fastest. But here comes Marquez.
Bagnaia briefly this with his first time attack, but pushed back to fourth by Acosta, then to fifth as Vinales goes third.
So far, any incoming rain has stayed away from MotorLand, and the riders are now heading out for their first proper time attack runs.
Zarco! P2 with a new soft rear tyre.
Bagnaia improves to fourth. 0.599s off the pace, but still on the same tyres he started the session with. He's headed back to the pits now.
Fabio Quartararo has crashed at turn five, just losing the front on entry. He's up and okay. Augusto Fernandez has crashed, too, at turn 16 - he's heading back to the paddock on a scooter.
Aleix Espargaro has improved compared to this morning. Ninth at the minute, just under a second off the top.
Marquez improves again now, into the 1:46s and now half-a-second clear.
Bagnaia has made a step forward compared to this morning, but still only 12th, almost a second off Marquez.
Two KTMs in the top three at the moment, Brad Binder second and Jack Miller third, both within 0.3s of Marquez.
Martin improving again. This time he gets it over the line and goes fourth.
A bit of a lull in the session now with most riders in the pits. Martin was on a personal best lap but it goes away with a mistake in the final corner and he stays ninth.
Alex Marquez for now reduced to one bike. His first bike is back in the box but is currently being inspected by mechanics.
Bit of a moment between Martin and Maverick Vinales. Vinales maybe cruising, but for certain Martin wasn't happy with him for something.
Jorge Martin's been off at the turn 8-9 chicane. Nothing huge, but a bit of dust on his tyres. Hard front for Martin, he's the only one on it.
Acosta cuts Marquez' gap to 0.517 seconds. Times are scrolling a bit at the moment, probably indicative of an improvement of conditions over this morning.
And that's a proper time from Marquez, almost a second clear of the field on a 1:47.272.
Times already into the low-1:48s. Marc Marquez currently fastest but only by 0.030 from Pedro Acosta.