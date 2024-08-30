Francesco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin, 2024 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Aragon MotoGP: Friday Practice as it happened

Live updates from the Friday Practice session from the Aragon MotoGP at MotorLand Aragon.

2024 Aragon MotoGP - Friday Practice Results

The second practice session at the 2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix kicks off today at 15:00 local time.

30 Aug 2024
15:04
15:03

Chequered flag is out and it's Marquez fastest again, this time ahead of the Aprilia pair of Espargaro and Vinales.

14:59

Marquez coming again, back to the top by 0.272 with just over one minute remaining.

14:58

Vinales was on a strong lap but was held up by Bagnaia in turn 10 and lost out, but here comes Espargaro who puts his Aprilia on top.

14:55

Bastianini up to fourth with his latest lap, pushes Bagnaia down to sixth. 0.994s covers the top 10, with Zarco still in Q2 at the moment in 10th.

14:54

Marquez was on for another improvement, but he just saves a front slide in the final corner and pits.

14:52

Marquez now back to the top, almost 0.3s faster than Martin. Still eight minutes to go.

14:51

Bagnaia fourth again with his second lap, but then Martin goes fastest. But here comes Marquez.

14:49

Bagnaia briefly this with his first time attack, but pushed back to fourth by Acosta, then to fifth as Vinales goes third.

14:46

So far, any incoming rain has stayed away from MotorLand, and the riders are now heading out for their first proper time attack runs.

14:41

Zarco! P2 with a new soft rear tyre.

14:40

Bagnaia improves to fourth. 0.599s off the pace, but still on the same tyres he started the session with. He's headed back to the pits now.

14:36

Fabio Quartararo has crashed at turn five, just losing the front on entry. He's up and okay. Augusto Fernandez has crashed, too, at turn 16 - he's heading back to the paddock on a scooter.

14:34

Aleix Espargaro has improved compared to this morning. Ninth at the minute, just under a second off the top.

14:28

Marquez improves again now, into the 1:46s and now half-a-second clear.

14:26

Bagnaia has made a step forward compared to this morning, but still only 12th, almost a second off Marquez.

14:22

Two KTMs in the top three at the moment, Brad Binder second and Jack Miller third, both within 0.3s of Marquez.

14:21

Martin improving again. This time he gets it over the line and goes fourth.

14:20

A bit of a lull in the session now with most riders in the pits. Martin was on a personal best lap but it goes away with a mistake in the final corner and he stays ninth.

14:14

Alex Marquez for now reduced to one bike. His first bike is back in the box but is currently being inspected by mechanics.

14:12

Bit of a moment between Martin and Maverick Vinales. Vinales maybe cruising, but for certain Martin wasn't happy with him for something.

14:09

Jorge Martin's been off at the turn 8-9 chicane. Nothing huge, but a bit of dust on his tyres. Hard front for Martin, he's the only one on it.

14:09

Acosta cuts Marquez' gap to 0.517 seconds. Times are scrolling a bit at the moment, probably indicative of an improvement of conditions over this morning.

14:08

And that's a proper time from Marquez, almost a second clear of the field on a 1:47.272.

14:06

Times already into the low-1:48s. Marc Marquez currently fastest but only by 0.030 from Pedro Acosta.