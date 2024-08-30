2024 Aragon MotoGP - Friday Practice Results
Friday practice results from the Aragon MotoGP at MotorLand Aragon, round 12 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.
|2024 Aragon MotoGP - Practice Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|1'45.801s
|23/24
|340k
|2
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+0.272s
|20/21
|341k
|3
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+0.316s
|21/22
|338k
|4
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.578s
|21/22
|345k
|5
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+0.605s
|16/17
|334k
|6
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.790s
|19/20
|342k
|7
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.904s
|22/23
|340k
|8
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+0.931s
|22/23
|343k
|9
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+1.039s
|20/22
|339k
|10
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+1.054s
|18/20
|343k
|11
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.083s
|20/21
|342k
|12
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|+1.131s
|20/22
|346k
|13
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+1.145s
|16/18
|334k
|14
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+1.228s
|23/24
|340k
|15
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+1.230s
|19/23
|341k
|16
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.468s
|18/21
|342k
|17
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.479s
|21/22
|339k
|18
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.501s
|17/19
|340k
|19
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.599s
|19/20
|338k
|20
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.600s
|20/20
|337k
|21
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+2.042s
|18/21
|341k
|22
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+2.640s
|12/22
|335k
* Rookie
Official Aragon MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 46.069s (2022)
Fastest race lap: Luca Marini 1m 47.795s (2022)
Marc Marquez completes a perfect Friday practice for the 2024 Aragon MotoGP, fighting back to reclaim P1 after a surprise challenge from Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro.
While Marquez had been fastest in the morning, Espargaro went from last in FP1 to first in the closing minutes of the afternoon.
But Marquez wasn’t done and pulled the top spot back by 0.272s, with a new Aragon lap record.
Maverick Vinales made it two RS-GPs in the top three, with title contender Jorge Martin in fourth for Pramac Ducati.
World championship leader Francesco Bagnaia recovered from 21st this morning to claim sixth, while LCR Honda’s Johann Zarco impressed with eighth.
But Enea Bastianini and all four KTMs missed out on the top ten and will need to take part in Qualifying 1.
A lack of front grip was reported the new track surface this morning, but the rate of progress meant Marc Marquez’s 1m 48.289s morning time was beaten within the opening minutes of Practice.
That was by Pedro Acosta, but the Gresini Ducati rider was soon back on top, where he remained right until Martin edged ahead in the final ten minutes of the hour on new tyres.
But Marquez quickly responded with fresh rubber on his own – before Espargaro briefly snatched P1.
Fabio Quartararo and Augusto Fernandez crashed midway through the session, the first fallers of the weekend in the MotoGP class.
Miller was then sent bouncing through the gravel as he pushed for a time attack at the end of the session - yellow flags from which cost the likes of Bastianini dear.
|2024 Aragon MotoGP - Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|1'48.289s
|12/13
|346k
|2
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.483s
|10/18
|342k
|3
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|+0.613s
|10/18
|345k
|4
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.663s
|16/19
|344k
|5
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+0.665s
|9/13
|338k
|6
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+0.755s
|16/18
|341k
|7
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+0.797s
|7/18
|344k
|8
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.826s
|7/19
|347k
|9
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.931s
|18/20
|342k
|10
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.972s
|16/16
|341k
|11
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+1.082s
|17/17
|344k
|12
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+1.160s
|12/16
|340k
|13
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.276s
|15/16
|344k
|14
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.359s
|18/18
|340k
|15
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.366s
|17/18
|339k
|16
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.380s
|8/19
|343k
|17
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.477s
|6/18
|342k
|18
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.722s
|16/19
|335k
|19
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.756s
|12/17
|345k
|20
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+1.844s
|15/16
|341k
|21
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+1.927s
|7/14
|341k
|22
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+3.174s
|13/14
|343k
* Rookie
Marc Marquez makes a perfect start to the 2024 Aragon MotoGP weekend by dominating opening practice on the resurfaced Spanish track.
The Gresini Ducati rider, a six-time winner at the venue, set his best time of 1m 48.289s on the 12th of 13 laps, putting him a safe 0.483s clear of title contender Jorge Martin.
Marquez's time was over two seconds from the pole record, with world championship leader Francesco Bagnaia and factory Ducati team-mate Enea Bastianini among those to struggle on the slippery surface.
Bastianini shook his head as he repeatedly ran wide under braking at turn one before eventually salvaging ninth. Bagnaia was just 21st, ahead of only Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro.
By contrast, KTM RC16 riders Pedro Acosta and Brad Binder excelled in the slick conditions with third and fourth. Fabio di Giannantonio made an impressive return from injury in fifth.
Alex Marquez made it two Gresini machines in the top six ahead of Miguel Oliveira, Jack Miller, Bastianini and Franco Morbidelli.
The Aragon circuit, which last hosted a MotoGP event in 2022, has been completely resurfaced ahead of this year’s return.
Due to a lack of any prior MotoGP data for the new surface, Michelin has expanded this weekend’s rear tyre allocation from two to three.