2024 Aragon MotoGP - Friday Practice Results

Friday practice results from the Aragon MotoGP at MotorLand Aragon, round 12 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.

Marc Marquez, 2024 Aragon MotoGP
2024 Aragon MotoGP - Practice Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)1'45.801s23/24340k
2Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.272s20/21341k
3Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.316s21/22338k
4Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.578s21/22345k
5Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.605s16/17334k
6Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.790s19/20342k
7Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.904s22/23340k
8Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+0.931s22/23343k
9Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+1.039s20/22339k
10Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+1.054s18/20343k
11Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.083s20/21342k
12Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+1.131s20/22346k
13Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+1.145s16/18334k
14Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+1.228s23/24340k
15Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+1.230s19/23341k
16Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.468s18/21342k
17Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.479s21/22339k
18Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)+1.501s17/19340k
19Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.599s19/20338k
20Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.600s20/20337k
21Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+2.042s18/21341k
22Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+2.640s12/22335k

* Rookie

Official Aragon MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia  1m 46.069s (2022)

Fastest race lap: Luca Marini 1m 47.795s (2022)

Marc Marquez completes a perfect Friday practice for the 2024 Aragon MotoGP, fighting back to reclaim P1 after a surprise challenge from Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro.

While Marquez had been fastest in the morning, Espargaro went from last in FP1 to first in the closing minutes of the afternoon.

But Marquez wasn’t done and pulled the top spot back by 0.272s, with a new Aragon lap record.

Maverick Vinales made it two RS-GPs in the top three, with title contender Jorge Martin in fourth for Pramac Ducati.

World championship leader Francesco Bagnaia recovered from 21st this morning to claim sixth, while LCR Honda’s Johann Zarco impressed with eighth.

But Enea Bastianini and all four KTMs missed out on the top ten and will need to take part in Qualifying 1.

A lack of front grip was reported the new track surface this morning, but the rate of progress meant Marc Marquez’s 1m 48.289s morning time was beaten within the opening minutes of Practice.

That was by Pedro Acosta, but the Gresini Ducati rider was soon back on top, where he remained right until Martin edged ahead in the final ten minutes of the hour on new tyres.

But Marquez quickly responded with fresh rubber on his own – before Espargaro briefly snatched P1.

Fabio Quartararo and Augusto Fernandez crashed midway through the session, the first fallers of the weekend in the MotoGP class.

Miller was then sent bouncing through the gravel as he pushed for a time attack at the end of the session - yellow flags from which cost the likes of Bastianini dear.

2024 Aragon MotoGP - Free Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)1'48.289s12/13346k
2Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.483s10/18342k
3Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+0.613s10/18345k
4Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.663s16/19344k
5Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.665s9/13338k
6Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.755s16/18341k
7Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+0.797s7/18344k
8Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.826s7/19347k
9Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.931s18/20342k
10Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.972s16/16341k
11Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+1.082s17/17344k
12Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+1.160s12/16340k
13Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.276s15/16344k
14Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.359s18/18340k
15Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+1.366s17/18339k
16Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)+1.380s8/19343k
17Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+1.477s6/18342k
18Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.722s16/19335k
19Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.756s12/17345k
20Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+1.844s15/16341k
21Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+1.927s7/14341k
22Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+3.174s13/14343k

* Rookie

Marc Marquez makes a perfect start to the 2024 Aragon MotoGP weekend by dominating opening practice on the resurfaced Spanish track.

The Gresini Ducati rider, a six-time winner at the venue, set his best time of 1m 48.289s on the 12th of 13 laps, putting him a safe 0.483s clear of title contender Jorge Martin.

Marquez's time was over two seconds from the pole record, with world championship leader Francesco Bagnaia and factory Ducati team-mate Enea Bastianini among those to struggle on the slippery surface.

Bastianini shook his head as he repeatedly ran wide under braking at turn one before eventually salvaging ninth. Bagnaia was just 21st, ahead of only Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro.

By contrast, KTM RC16 riders Pedro Acosta and Brad Binder excelled in the slick conditions with third and fourth. Fabio di Giannantonio made an impressive return from injury in fifth.

Alex Marquez made it two Gresini machines in the top six ahead of Miguel Oliveira, Jack Miller, Bastianini and Franco Morbidelli.

The Aragon circuit, which last hosted a MotoGP event in 2022, has been completely resurfaced ahead of this year’s return.

Due to a lack of any prior MotoGP data for the new surface, Michelin has expanded this weekend’s rear tyre allocation from two to three.
 

Maverick Vinales, 2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix.
Marc Marquez, 2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix.
Marc Marquez, 2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix.
