2024 Aragon MotoGP - Friday Practice Results

Official Aragon MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 46.069s (2022)

Fastest race lap: Luca Marini 1m 47.795s (2022)

Marc Marquez completes a perfect Friday practice for the 2024 Aragon MotoGP, fighting back to reclaim P1 after a surprise challenge from Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro.

While Marquez had been fastest in the morning, Espargaro went from last in FP1 to first in the closing minutes of the afternoon.

But Marquez wasn’t done and pulled the top spot back by 0.272s, with a new Aragon lap record.

Maverick Vinales made it two RS-GPs in the top three, with title contender Jorge Martin in fourth for Pramac Ducati.

World championship leader Francesco Bagnaia recovered from 21st this morning to claim sixth, while LCR Honda’s Johann Zarco impressed with eighth.

But Enea Bastianini and all four KTMs missed out on the top ten and will need to take part in Qualifying 1.

A lack of front grip was reported the new track surface this morning, but the rate of progress meant Marc Marquez’s 1m 48.289s morning time was beaten within the opening minutes of Practice.

That was by Pedro Acosta, but the Gresini Ducati rider was soon back on top, where he remained right until Martin edged ahead in the final ten minutes of the hour on new tyres.

But Marquez quickly responded with fresh rubber on his own – before Espargaro briefly snatched P1.

Fabio Quartararo and Augusto Fernandez crashed midway through the session, the first fallers of the weekend in the MotoGP class.

Miller was then sent bouncing through the gravel as he pushed for a time attack at the end of the session - yellow flags from which cost the likes of Bastianini dear.