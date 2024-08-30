Aragon MotoGP: Marc Marquez fastest, Bagnaia 21st in FP1

Marc Marquez ended FP1 in Aragon fastest by almost half-a-second ahead of Jorge Martin.

Marquez was 0.483 seconds ahead of Martin by the end of what was, in general, an uneventful session on Friday morning at MotorLand.

Pedro Acosta was third having reportedly reverted to settings he'd used earlier in the year, while many riders struggled to adapt to Aragon's new, but low-grip, surface.

Most of all, Francesco Bagnaia and Aleix Espargaro struggled, with them finishing 21st and 22nd, respectively. Bagnaia also suffered a number of off-track excursions throughout the session, indicating his specific issue was stopping his Ducati in Aragon's numerous heavy breaking zones.

Enea Bastianini had similar troubles for much of FP1, but was ninth in the end, while Franco Morbidelli rounded out the top 10.

Brad Binder ensured that there was factory KTM representation in the top five, which was rounded out by Fabio Di Giannantonio. Alex Marquez was sixth, ahead of Miguel Oliveira (the only Aprilia in the top 10) and the second factory KTM of Jack Miller.