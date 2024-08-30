Aragon MotoGP: Marc Marquez fastest, Bagnaia 21st in FP1

A terrible session for MotoGP points leader Francesco Bagnaia left him 21st in FP1 in Aragon, while Marc Marquez was fastest.

Marc Marquez, 2024 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. - Gold and Goose
Marc Marquez, 2024 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. - Gold and Goose
© Gold & Goose

Marc Marquez ended FP1 in Aragon fastest by almost half-a-second ahead of Jorge Martin.

Marquez was 0.483 seconds ahead of Martin by the end of what was, in general, an uneventful session on Friday morning at MotorLand.

Pedro Acosta was third having reportedly reverted to settings he'd used earlier in the year, while many riders struggled to adapt to Aragon's new, but low-grip, surface.

Most of all, Francesco Bagnaia and Aleix Espargaro struggled, with them finishing 21st and 22nd, respectively. Bagnaia also suffered a number of off-track excursions throughout the session, indicating his specific issue was stopping his Ducati in Aragon's numerous heavy breaking zones.

Enea Bastianini had similar troubles for much of FP1, but was ninth in the end, while Franco Morbidelli rounded out the top 10.

Brad Binder ensured that there was factory KTM representation in the top five, which was rounded out by Fabio Di Giannantonio. Alex Marquez was sixth, ahead of Miguel Oliveira (the only Aprilia in the top 10) and the second factory KTM of Jack Miller.

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
5m ago
Kimi Antonelli crashes minutes into Mercedes F1 practice debut
Kimi Antonelli
Kimi Antonelli
RR
News
14m ago
Inquest into death of Manx Grand Prix rider to open today
Manx Grand Prix
Manx Grand Prix
MotoGP
News
28m ago
Jack Miller’s search for Oasis tickets a clue to his MotoGP stay? Definitely, maybe
Jack Miller
Jack Miller
MotoGP
News
29m ago
“Good format” - MotoGP riders welcome 2025 Buriram opener, Brno return
Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin, 2024 Aragon MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin, 2024 Aragon MotoGP
F1
52m ago
2024 F1 Italian Grand Prix - Friday Practice - LIVE UPDATES!
Andrea Kimi Antonelli
Andrea Kimi Antonelli

Latest News

MotoGP
News
1h ago
Aprilia part ways with contractor after Austria ‘spying’ incident
Aleix Espargaro, Maverick Vinales, 2024 Austrian MotoGP
Aleix Espargaro, Maverick Vinales, 2024 Austrian MotoGP
F1
News
1h ago
James Vowles explains Williams F1 driver decision: “Mick Schumacher isn’t special”
Mick Schumacher, Formula 1 2024
Mick Schumacher, Formula 1 2024
Moto2
News
1h ago
Celestino Vietti to replace Fermin Aldeguer at Speed Up in Moto2 2025
Alonso Lopez, Luca Boscoscuro and Celestino Vietti. Credit: Speed Up.
Alonso Lopez, Luca Boscoscuro and Celestino Vietti. Credit: Speed Up.
MotoGP
Results
2h ago
2024 Aragon MotoGP - Friday Practice Results
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez