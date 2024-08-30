Miguel Oliveira “would say the place is secured” at Pramac Yamaha MotoGP team

Portuguese rider offers latest update on MotoGP future

Miguel Oliveira, Trackhouse Racing, Aragon GP 2024
© Gold and Goose

Miguel Oliveira says there isn’t much he can say on his 2025 MotoGP future at this stage, but has all but confirmed his place at Pramac Yamaha.

With Somkiat Chantra announced at LCR and Fermin Aldeguer at Gresini for 2025 earlier this week, only the two Pramac Racing Yamaha seats are yet to be filled.

However, it has been known for much of August that Jack Miller and Oliveira will be riding for Pramac as it switches from Ducati to Yamaha machinery next year.

In Austria, Oliveira confirmed there had been discussions with Yamaha, while ahead of this weekend’s Aragon Grand Prix he has all but confirmed the deal is done.

Asked by TNT Sport if there was much he could say about his future, the five-time grand prix winner said: “Not much, unfortunately. We have to wait for an official announcement.

“As I’ve been saying for the past couple of weeks, we have been in conversations with Yamaha for the Pramac seat.

“And until we have any official update about that, I have to be a little bit more reserved on the comments.

“But I would say the place is secured and we will just have to look forward to the present and do the best we can with the Trackhouse team.”

Oliveira has long been linked to Pramac as it looked like the team would initially field an experienced rider and a rookie.

However, given Yamaha’s dire need to advance up the order much quicker than it has in 2024, Pramac will now have two experienced riders.

Oliveira, who has been racing in MotoGP since 2019, believes he hasn’t reached his full potential yet.

“Yeah, look, I’m not old,” he added.

“I’m 29, so yeah I do feel like I haven’t reached my full potential. I really believe that. A couple of things have been missing, but let’s see. I’m optimistic.”

Oliveira will be replaced at the Trackhouse Racing squad by Moto2 frontrunner Ai Ogura, who recently signed a two-year deal to partner Raul Fernandez.

It is thought that Pramac will officially announce its 2025 rider line-up next week at its home round at Misano.

