Ending Sunday win drought in Aragon MotoGP round “complicated” for Jorge Martin

Pramac’s Jorge Martin believes ending his 2024 Sunday win drought at the Aragon Grand Prix will be “complicated” given his record at the Spanish venue.

Martin comes into this weekend’s round at Aragon chasing a third grand prix win of the season and a first since May’s French GP at Le Mans.

Despite winning seven grands prix so far in 2024, Francesco Bagnaia has only been able to stretch out a five-point advantage over his Ducati rival Martin in the championship.

Compared to the other leading Ducati riders in the standings right now, Martin hasn’t won at Aragon in the premier class and hasn’t even managed a podium - with his best result a sixth in 2022.

Martin’s only win at Aragon came in his title-winning 2018 Moto3 season and admits changing this will be difficult.

“Let’s see. For sure, it’s been a long time… well, not a super-long time [but] since Le Mans,” Martin said if he was confident of ending his 2024 Sunday win drought.

“Sachsenring I was close but I crashed. I feel strong, I feel I always have the potential for a victory.

“Last two weekends I was more maybe conservative, trying to get points, and also Pecco was on an amazing level in Austria.

“So, it was really difficult. But here it’s complicated.

“I mean, these three guys [around me in the championship] have won in the past in MotoGP here.

“I have only won in Moto3. So, I’m the one missing. Hopefully I can close it here.”

While the championship battle remains tight between Bagnaia and Martin, the former held a clear advantage last time out in Austria as he dominated both races.

Martin doesn’t believe Bagnaia has any “weak points” now, especially since he’s improved on his sprint form in recent rounds.

“It’s really difficult,” he said of his battle with Bagnaia.

“I think Pecco is on a really good level. He improved a lot his, not weak points because he doesn’t have any weak points, but maybe his less strong point compared to me.

“I think he improve it, so I’m missing to improve the one I need to.

“It’s difficult. I hope to enjoy this battle to the end. I hope to have the chance until the end. Let’s see what happens.”

While Martin didn't expand on the area he needs to improve relative to Bagnaia, the latter has been stronger on full fuel loads at the start of races compared to the Pramac rider recently.

This proved to be a key factor in Bagnaia winning the Austrian GP.