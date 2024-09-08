MotoGP
2024 San Marino MotoGP at Misano as it happened

Recap the 2024 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix.

08 Sep 2024
14:03
13:45

That is a big swing in the championship. Marquez is now 53 points behind Martin in the standings. He is very much a factor in this title battle!

Martin does score a single point in 15th. 

13:45
13:44

chequered flag - marquez wins San Marino GP

Marc Marquez wins the 2024 San Marino Grand Prix!

It's back-to-back wins in 2024 for the Spaniard and his first back-to-back since 2021.

Bagnaia finishes second to close the championship lead to Martin to seven points, while Bastianini completes the podium. 

13:43

final lap

Marc Marquez begins the final lap 3.052s clear of Bagnaia. 

13:42

Quartararo has taken seventh from Miller. Great ride from the Yamaha man.

13:41

lap 26/27

Marquez's lead holds steady at 2.3s over Bagnaia with two laps to go. 

13:41

Elsewhere, Binder has moved into fourth ahead of Alex Marquez, with Bezzecchi now sixth ahead of Miller, Quartararo, Di Giannantonio and Pol Espargaro. 

13:40

Lap 25/27

Martin is fending off Vinales in this battle for 15th with three laps to go. 

13:40

One thing worth noting - Marquez's tyre pressures would not have been set for leading the race for as long as he has done. 

But because it's been a flag-to-flag race (and Martin has a big factor in this) there will be no tyre pressure penalties in this race. 

13:39

lap 24/27

Marquez is now 2.2s clear of Bagnaia. Barring disaster, that's race over. 

13:38

If the race finishes as is, Marquez will be doing Martin a favour by taking five points away from Bagnaia - much like Marquez did Bagnaia a favour in Aragon for the same thing!

The eight-time world champion, one way or another, will have a big bearing on this 2024 title battle. 

13:37

lap 23/27

Martin is under big pressure from Vinales for 15th. Martin may not even get a point here!

13:36

Marquez is now 1.4s clear of Bagnaia. It looks like the world champion has waved the white flag here. 

13:35

Whatever spits of rain there were a few moments ago appear to have disappeared again. 

13:35

lap 22/27

Marquez's lead is now 1.2s over Bagnaia. Bastianini has dropped well off in third to 3.9s behind Bagnaia. 

13:34

The gap between the pair is now a second. That may well have broken Bagnaia's resolve. 

13:34

Lap 21/27

Marquez fired in a 1m31.564s to set a new fastest lap as he continues to lead Bagnaia. Not bad given the rain is back!

13:33

It is raining again!

13:33

Alex Marquez has got a lot of pressure coming from Binder for fourth. 

13:32

lap 20/27

Bastianini's hopes of second look to be fading. He's now 1.5s behind Bagnaia at the start of lap 20. 

13:31

Martin has found himself at the back of the top eight, but is of course a lap down. He is allowed to unlap himself, but he needs to be careful not to get involved in anything silly. 

13:31

lap 19/27

Nine laps to go and Marquez's lead sits stable at round 0.5s over Bagnaia, who has pulled a few tenths on Bastianini to get that gap back up to 1.2s.

13:30

The top three have streaked well clear of Alex Marquez in fourth. The sister Gresini rider is 5.6s behind Bastianini on lap 18.

13:29

lap 18/27

Marquez leads Bagnaia by 0.6s, while Bastianini is 0.9s behind his team-mate. 

Aleix Espargaro has pitted for a second time and has retired. 