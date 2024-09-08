2024 San Marino MotoGP at Misano as it happened

That is a big swing in the championship. Marquez is now 53 points behind Martin in the standings. He is very much a factor in this title battle!
Martin does score a single point in 15th.
That is a big swing in the championship. Marquez is now 53 points behind Martin in the standings. He is very much a factor in this title battle!
Martin does score a single point in 15th.
Marc Marquez wins the 2024 San Marino Grand Prix!
It's back-to-back wins in 2024 for the Spaniard and his first back-to-back since 2021.
Bagnaia finishes second to close the championship lead to Martin to seven points, while Bastianini completes the podium.
Marc Marquez begins the final lap 3.052s clear of Bagnaia.
Quartararo has taken seventh from Miller. Great ride from the Yamaha man.
Marquez's lead holds steady at 2.3s over Bagnaia with two laps to go.
Elsewhere, Binder has moved into fourth ahead of Alex Marquez, with Bezzecchi now sixth ahead of Miller, Quartararo, Di Giannantonio and Pol Espargaro.
Martin is fending off Vinales in this battle for 15th with three laps to go.
One thing worth noting - Marquez's tyre pressures would not have been set for leading the race for as long as he has done.
But because it's been a flag-to-flag race (and Martin has a big factor in this) there will be no tyre pressure penalties in this race.
Marquez is now 2.2s clear of Bagnaia. Barring disaster, that's race over.
If the race finishes as is, Marquez will be doing Martin a favour by taking five points away from Bagnaia - much like Marquez did Bagnaia a favour in Aragon for the same thing!
The eight-time world champion, one way or another, will have a big bearing on this 2024 title battle.
Martin is under big pressure from Vinales for 15th. Martin may not even get a point here!
Marquez is now 1.4s clear of Bagnaia. It looks like the world champion has waved the white flag here.
Whatever spits of rain there were a few moments ago appear to have disappeared again.
Marquez's lead is now 1.2s over Bagnaia. Bastianini has dropped well off in third to 3.9s behind Bagnaia.
The gap between the pair is now a second. That may well have broken Bagnaia's resolve.
Marquez fired in a 1m31.564s to set a new fastest lap as he continues to lead Bagnaia. Not bad given the rain is back!
It is raining again!
Alex Marquez has got a lot of pressure coming from Binder for fourth.
Bastianini's hopes of second look to be fading. He's now 1.5s behind Bagnaia at the start of lap 20.
Martin has found himself at the back of the top eight, but is of course a lap down. He is allowed to unlap himself, but he needs to be careful not to get involved in anything silly.
Nine laps to go and Marquez's lead sits stable at round 0.5s over Bagnaia, who has pulled a few tenths on Bastianini to get that gap back up to 1.2s.
The top three have streaked well clear of Alex Marquez in fourth. The sister Gresini rider is 5.6s behind Bastianini on lap 18.
Marquez leads Bagnaia by 0.6s, while Bastianini is 0.9s behind his team-mate.
Aleix Espargaro has pitted for a second time and has retired.