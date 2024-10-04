2024 Japanese MotoGP: Friday Practice - LIVE!

incident
Raul Fernandez has crashed at Turn 3. Rider ok.
After another dramatic weekend in Mandalika, 21 points separate Jorge Martin and Francesco Bagnaia heading into the Japanese MotoGP.
Martin might have celebrated his first grand prix victory since Le Mans in May but an opening lap mistake by the Pramac rider in the Sprint meant Bagnaia still left Indonesia three points closer in the title fight.
Martin did the double at Motegi last year, winning a dry Sprint ahead of KTM’s Brad Binder before beating Bagnaia in the soaking wet grand prix, red-flagged after 12 laps due to the conditions.
Wet weather is again forecast during the 2024 event.
A Sunday crash in Mandalika for Enea Bastianini and engine failure for Marc Marquez have left their title hopes hanging by a thread, although they start this weekend just three points apart in the fight for third.
Marquez took his final Honda podium at Motegi last year.
Mandalika runner-up Pedro Acosta could again prove a thorn in the side of the Ducatis, while Binder will be looking to wrestle fifth in the standings back from his future team-mate.
Jack Miller was on the front row a year ago and is one to watch if the weather takes a turn for the worse.
The stop-and-go circuit will be a test of Aprilia’s braking progress, with Yamaha and Honda aiming to continue their top ten momentum in front of the factory bosses.
FP1 starts at 10:45am local time (2:45am BST) followed by Practice at 3pm (7am BST).
Marquez improves to a 1m45.020s, which moves him to 12th. But that didn't look like the most comfortable of laps.
Marc Marquez had a big rear slide coming through Turn 6 while on a push lap on a new soft rear. The Gresini rider is currently 19th with just under 40 minutes left in Practice.
Pretty much every rider is working with the soft rear tyre right now, while - unsurprisingly - the hard front is the preferred choice.
Acosta is continuing to run the 'bat wing' aero on the rear of his KTM. Clearly a positive development on the RC16. He's used those to jump up to third with 15 minutes of the session gone.
Augusto Fernandez has crashed at Turn 10. Rider ok.
After 10 minutes of running, the top 10 is:
Bagnaia is now fastest with a 1m44.072.
Martin improves to a 1m44.320s, with Bagnaia 0.075s behind him.
Jorge Martin sets the benchmark at 1m44.916s.
Unsurprisingly, everyone is heading out to make use of the dry conditions.
Second practice at Motegi is under way.
Just 10 minutes till pitlane opens for second practice in MotoGP.
Fastest lap time from FP1 was a 1m45.209s from Francesco Bagnaia. All-time lap record at Motegi for the MotoGP class is a 1m43.198s, which was set by Jorge Martin last year.
After the earlier iffy weather that hit FP1, conditions have cleared this afternoon at Motegi.
Good morning/afternoon!
Welcome back to our live coverage of the 2024 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix.
Second practice is due to start in 20 minutes at 7am UK.
6mins remaining and most riders have decided it's too risky and have pulled back into the pits.
...But there are reports of more rain in pitlane.
Riders continue to stream out, it'll be a busy end to the session providing there's no more rain.
Vinales, Acosta, Raul Fernandez and Martin also rejoin the track.
12 mins to go and the pitlane suddenly burst into life again with Quartararo, Marini, Miller and Bezzecchi all heading back out (on slicks).
All riders remain in the pits with 18mins to go.
The sun is breaking through the clouds but it's a classic case of the track being too dry for wets and too wet for slicks.
Monster Yamaha team-mates Quartararo and Rins are in discussion in the pit lane while waiting to see what the weather will do.
Current order: