2024 Japanese MotoGP: Friday Practice - LIVE!

After another dramatic weekend in Mandalika, 21 points separate Jorge Martin and Francesco Bagnaia heading into the Japanese MotoGP.

Martin might have celebrated his first grand prix victory since Le Mans in May but an opening lap mistake by the Pramac rider in the Sprint meant Bagnaia still left Indonesia three points closer in the title fight.

Martin did the double at Motegi last year, winning a dry Sprint ahead of KTM’s Brad Binder before beating Bagnaia in the soaking wet grand prix, red-flagged after 12 laps due to the conditions.

Wet weather is again forecast during the 2024 event.

A Sunday crash in Mandalika for Enea Bastianini and engine failure for Marc Marquez have left their title hopes hanging by a thread, although they start this weekend just three points apart in the fight for third.

Marquez took his final Honda podium at Motegi last year.

Mandalika runner-up Pedro Acosta could again prove a thorn in the side of the Ducatis, while Binder will be looking to wrestle fifth in the standings back from his future team-mate.

Jack Miller was on the front row a year ago and is one to watch if the weather takes a turn for the worse.

The stop-and-go circuit will be a test of Aprilia’s braking progress, with Yamaha and Honda aiming to continue their top ten momentum in front of the factory bosses.

FP1 starts at 10:45am local time (2:45am BST) followed by Practice at 3pm (7am BST).