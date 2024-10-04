2024 Japanese MotoGP, Motegi - Friday Practice Results
Friday practice results from the Japanese MotoGP at Motegi, round 16 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|1'43.436s
|20/22
|314k
|2
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+0.033s
|21/21
|309k
|3
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.132s
|21/24
|311k
|4
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|+0.147s
|22/22
|315k
|5
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.169s
|17/19
|312k
|6
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+0.284s
|21/22
|311k
|7
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.318s
|17/20
|316k
|8
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+0.597s
|22/22
|312k
|9
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+0.646s
|20/20
|310k
|10
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+0.773s
|25/25
|311k
|11
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.803s
|17/20
|310k
|12
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+0.822s
|23/25
|309k
|13
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.890s
|22/22
|310k
|14
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.965s
|22/24
|307k
|15
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+1.034s
|18/18
|313k
|16
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.234s
|16/20
|309k
|17
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.249s
|16/18
|311k
|18
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+1.258s
|12/17
|312k
|19
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.433s
|15/17
|310k
|20
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.514s
|21/21
|309k
|21
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.682s
|23/23
|309k
|22
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+2.427s
|19/19
|309k
|23
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+3.280s
|22/22
|308k
* Rookie
Official Motegi MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Jorge Martin 1m 43.198s (2023)
Fastest race lap: Jack Miller 1m 45.198s (2022)
Brad Binder puts KTM on top during Friday practice for the 2024 Japanese MotoGP at Motegi.
The South African finished just 0.033s ahead of Marc Marquez, with title leader Jorge Martin in third.
Looking to make up for lost time after a damp morning session, riders and teams got in a dry afternoon hour.
Reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia was fastest on used tyres ahead of Martin, Maverick Vinales, Pedro Acosta, Marco Bezzecchi, Fabio di Giannantonio and Marc Marquez before time attacks began in the final quarter.
An agitated Marc Marquez had been seen barking orders into a microphone in the Gresini pits, with screens around his GP23 suggesting more technical issues following last Sunday’s fiery engine failure.
Enea Bastianini recovered from a fast fall at turn 13, the left-handers after the tunnel, to claim fifth behind rookie Pedro Acosta, who had been tied with Bagnaia at the top with six minutes to go.
Binder's team-mate Jack Miller lost out on tenth place after a late accident at turn 3.
The home Yamaha and Honda factories couldn't get any riders directly into Qualifying 2 but, like Miller, home star Takaaki Nakagami came frustratingly close to the top ten.
Rain is again expected to be a factor during final practice, qualifying and the Sprint on Saturday, with better weather forecast for Sunday.
2024 Japanese MotoGP, Motegi - Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|1'45.209s
|7/9
|311k
|2
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.109s
|4/9
|313k
|3
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+0.380s
|7/8
|309k
|4
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+0.572s
|6/8
|311k
|5
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.573s
|5/10
|310k
|6
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+0.705s
|5/8
|311k
|7
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+0.726s
|5/9
|310k
|8
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+0.740s
|5/6
|313k
|9
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+0.750s
|5/7
|309k
|10
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.759s
|6/8
|311k
|11
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+0.776s
|4/7
|310k
|12
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+0.828s
|4/6
|310k
|13
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|+0.853s
|5/9
|313k
|14
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.881s
|5/8
|309k
|15
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+0.893s
|7/8
|314k
|16
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.036s
|6/9
|311k
|17
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.087s
|5/11
|307k
|18
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+1.232s
|4/10
|311k
|19
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.251s
|4/8
|310k
|20
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+1.778s
|4/9
|306k
|21
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.829s
|4/7
|307k
|22
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+3.433s
|6/9
|306k
|23
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+4.997s
|7/9
|305k
* Rookie
Reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia leads title leader Jorge Martin during a damp Free Practice 1 for the 2024 Japanese MotoGP at Motegi.
Light rain showers had fallen off and on throughout the morning, with rain flags duly waved 15 minutes into the 45-minute MotoGP session.
The moisture sent all riders into the pits, with Bagnaia having just moved to the top ahead of Martin.
Shortly after riders had returned to the track for the final ten minutes, a further shower confirmed Bagnaia as fastest with a 1m 45.209s.
That put the factory Ducati rider 0.109s clear of Martin, who starts the weekend with a 21-point title lead.
Miguel Oliveira is absent after fracturing his right wrist in Mandalika and replaced at Trackhouse by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.
World Superbike regular Remy Gardner is making his third appearance of the season for Yamaha, as a wild-card in the factory’s home round.
Afternoon practice, which will decide the top ten riders with direct Qualifying 2 access, starts at 3pm (7am BST).