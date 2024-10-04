2024 Japanese MotoGP, Motegi - Friday Practice Results

2024 Japanese MotoGP, Motegi - Practice Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 1'43.436s 20/22 314k 2 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.033s 21/21 309k 3 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.132s 21/24 311k 4 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +0.147s 22/22 315k 5 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.169s 17/19 312k 6 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.284s 21/22 311k 7 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.318s 17/20 316k 8 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.597s 22/22 312k 9 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.646s 20/20 310k 10 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.773s 25/25 311k 11 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.803s 17/20 310k 12 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.822s 23/25 309k 13 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.890s 22/22 310k 14 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.965s 22/24 307k 15 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +1.034s 18/18 313k 16 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.234s 16/20 309k 17 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.249s 16/18 311k 18 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +1.258s 12/17 312k 19 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) +1.433s 15/17 310k 20 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.514s 21/21 309k 21 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.682s 23/23 309k 22 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +2.427s 19/19 309k 23 Remy Gardner AUS Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +3.280s 22/22 308k

* Rookie

Official Motegi MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Jorge Martin 1m 43.198s (2023)

Fastest race lap: Jack Miller 1m 45.198s (2022)

Brad Binder puts KTM on top during Friday practice for the 2024 Japanese MotoGP at Motegi.

The South African finished just 0.033s ahead of Marc Marquez, with title leader Jorge Martin in third.

Looking to make up for lost time after a damp morning session, riders and teams got in a dry afternoon hour.

Reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia was fastest on used tyres ahead of Martin, Maverick Vinales, Pedro Acosta, Marco Bezzecchi, Fabio di Giannantonio and Marc Marquez before time attacks began in the final quarter.

An agitated Marc Marquez had been seen barking orders into a microphone in the Gresini pits, with screens around his GP23 suggesting more technical issues following last Sunday’s fiery engine failure.

Enea Bastianini recovered from a fast fall at turn 13, the left-handers after the tunnel, to claim fifth behind rookie Pedro Acosta, who had been tied with Bagnaia at the top with six minutes to go.

Binder's team-mate Jack Miller lost out on tenth place after a late accident at turn 3.

The home Yamaha and Honda factories couldn't get any riders directly into Qualifying 2 but, like Miller, home star Takaaki Nakagami came frustratingly close to the top ten.

Rain is again expected to be a factor during final practice, qualifying and the Sprint on Saturday, with better weather forecast for Sunday.

2024 Japanese MotoGP, Motegi - Free Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 1'45.209s 7/9 311k 2 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.109s 4/9 313k 3 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.380s 7/8 309k 4 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.572s 6/8 311k 5 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.573s 5/10 310k 6 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.705s 5/8 311k 7 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.726s 5/9 310k 8 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.740s 5/6 313k 9 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.750s 5/7 309k 10 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.759s 6/8 311k 11 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.776s 4/7 310k 12 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.828s 4/6 310k 13 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +0.853s 5/9 313k 14 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.881s 5/8 309k 15 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.893s 7/8 314k 16 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.036s 6/9 311k 17 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.087s 5/11 307k 18 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +1.232s 4/10 311k 19 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.251s 4/8 310k 20 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +1.778s 4/9 306k 21 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) +1.829s 4/7 307k 22 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +3.433s 6/9 306k 23 Remy Gardner AUS Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +4.997s 7/9 305k

Reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia leads title leader Jorge Martin during a damp Free Practice 1 for the 2024 Japanese MotoGP at Motegi.

Light rain showers had fallen off and on throughout the morning, with rain flags duly waved 15 minutes into the 45-minute MotoGP session.

The moisture sent all riders into the pits, with Bagnaia having just moved to the top ahead of Martin.

Shortly after riders had returned to the track for the final ten minutes, a further shower confirmed Bagnaia as fastest with a 1m 45.209s.

That put the factory Ducati rider 0.109s clear of Martin, who starts the weekend with a 21-point title lead.

Miguel Oliveira is absent after fracturing his right wrist in Mandalika and replaced at Trackhouse by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.

World Superbike regular Remy Gardner is making his third appearance of the season for Yamaha, as a wild-card in the factory’s home round.