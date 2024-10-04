2024 Japanese MotoGP, Motegi - Friday Practice Results

Friday practice results from the Japanese MotoGP at Motegi, round 16 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.

Brad Binder, 2024 Japanese MotoGP
2024 Japanese MotoGP, Motegi - Practice Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)1'43.436s20/22314k
2Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.033s21/21309k
3Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.132s21/24311k
4Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+0.147s22/22315k
5Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.169s17/19312k
6Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.284s21/22311k
7Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.318s17/20316k
8Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.597s22/22312k
9Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.646s20/20310k
10Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.773s25/25311k
11Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.803s17/20310k
12Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+0.822s23/25309k
13Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.890s22/22310k
14Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.965s22/24307k
15Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+1.034s18/18313k
16Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.234s16/20309k
17Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+1.249s16/18311k
18Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+1.258s12/17312k
19Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)+1.433s15/17310k
20Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.514s21/21309k
21Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.682s23/23309k
22Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+2.427s19/19309k
23Remy GardnerAUSMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+3.280s22/22308k

* Rookie

Official Motegi MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Jorge Martin 1m 43.198s (2023)

Fastest race lap: Jack Miller 1m 45.198s (2022)

Brad Binder puts KTM on top during Friday practice for the 2024 Japanese MotoGP at Motegi.

The South African finished just 0.033s ahead of Marc Marquez, with title leader Jorge Martin in third.

Looking to make up for lost time after a damp morning session, riders and teams got in a dry afternoon hour.

Reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia was fastest on used tyres ahead of Martin, Maverick Vinales, Pedro Acosta, Marco Bezzecchi, Fabio di Giannantonio and Marc Marquez before time attacks began in the final quarter.

An agitated Marc Marquez had been seen barking orders into a microphone in the Gresini pits, with screens around his GP23 suggesting more technical issues following last Sunday’s fiery engine failure.

Enea Bastianini recovered from a fast fall at turn 13, the left-handers after the tunnel, to claim fifth behind rookie Pedro Acosta, who had been tied with Bagnaia at the top with six minutes to go.

Binder's team-mate Jack Miller lost out on tenth place after a late accident at turn 3.

The home Yamaha and Honda factories couldn't get any riders directly into Qualifying 2 but, like Miller, home star Takaaki Nakagami came frustratingly close to the top ten.

Rain is again expected to be a factor during final practice, qualifying and the Sprint on Saturday, with better weather forecast for Sunday.

2024 Japanese MotoGP, Motegi - Free Practice (1) Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)1'45.209s7/9311k
2Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.109s4/9313k
3Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.380s7/8309k
4Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.572s6/8311k
5Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.573s5/10310k
6Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.705s5/8311k
7Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.726s5/9310k
8Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+0.740s5/6313k
9Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.750s5/7309k
10Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.759s6/8311k
11Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.776s4/7310k
12Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+0.828s4/6310k
13Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+0.853s5/9313k
14Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.881s5/8309k
15Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.893s7/8314k
16Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.036s6/9311k
17Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.087s5/11307k
18Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+1.232s4/10311k
19Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.251s4/8310k
20Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+1.778s4/9306k
21Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)+1.829s4/7307k
22Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+3.433s6/9306k
23Remy GardnerAUSMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+4.997s7/9305k

* Rookie

Reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia leads title leader Jorge Martin during a damp Free Practice 1 for the 2024 Japanese MotoGP at Motegi.

Light rain showers had fallen off and on throughout the morning, with rain flags duly waved 15 minutes into the 45-minute MotoGP session.

The moisture sent all riders into the pits, with Bagnaia having just moved to the top ahead of Martin.

Shortly after riders had returned to the track for the final ten minutes, a further shower confirmed Bagnaia as fastest with a 1m 45.209s.

That put the factory Ducati rider 0.109s clear of Martin, who starts the weekend with a 21-point title lead.

Miguel Oliveira is absent after fracturing his right wrist in Mandalika and replaced at Trackhouse by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.

World Superbike regular Remy Gardner is making his third appearance of the season for Yamaha, as a wild-card in the factory’s home round.

Afternoon practice, which will decide the top ten riders with direct Qualifying 2 access, starts at 3pm (7am BST).

