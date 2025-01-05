Conspiracy theory on Valentino Rossi v Marc Marquez in 2015 finally shot down

Two claims - from Valentino Rossi's fans and Marc Marquez's fans - rejected

Marquez, Rossi
Marquez, Rossi

Two conspiracy theories relating to the infamous Valentino Rossi v Marc Marquez rivalry in 2015 have been dismissed.

Danilo Petrucci has clarified his perspective on the MotoGP feud that just won’t go away.

Rossi reignited the flames this year when he again blasted Marquez, claiming the Spaniard deliberately thwarted his championship hopes.

Petrucci, who raced in the 2015 season, has set the record straight on two wild claims.

Two theories denied

He never even considered getting in Lorenzo’s way, despite desperate pleas from Italian fans of Rossi.

“Never, not even a second,” Petrucci told MOW Mag.

“A driver loves this sport and would never do something like this.

“I absolutely agree in saying that a rider who isn't playing for something shouldn't be a pain in the ass of those who are playing for a lot.

“It is valid in the case of resisting overtaking beyond measure, but it is also valid in the case of going to the door on purpose. Nobody wants to win like that.”

Petrucci said about Italian fans’ wishes for him to aid Rossi: “In that year, before Valencia, it seemed to me that they were joking, that it was a way to lighten things up: for me they were simply memes on social media in which they hypothesised that I, or Iannone or someone else, would knock out Lorenzo in the last race.

“I never thought there were people who would really want it.”

Petrucci joked: “I probably would have become king of the world if I had done it! Praised left and right.

“But it never even crossed my mind to do it.

“This would have also disgusted those who would have benefited from it, I have no doubts.

“It makes no sense to become a referee between two riders.”

Petrucci denied a second claim from Marquez’s fans - that he surrendered by allowing Rossi to easily pass him in Valencia.

“No, I didn't step aside,” he insisted.

“But if a rider is clearly going faster, he overtakes you easily and that's what happened there. People say so many things, you can't listen to everyone.”

‘What happened will never end’

“I thought it would end,” Petrucci said.

“But today I realise that no, what happened between Valentino and Marc in 2015 will never end.

“It makes sense between the two of them, but not among the fans.

“Only the two of them know what really happened, what happened before, what they said or didn't say to each other over the course of an entire season.

“You will have seen that every time one of the two talks about it, a piece is added that all of us, including those who were in the same paddock, didn't know.

“Each of the two is completely convinced that they are right, otherwise after almost ten years we wouldn't still be talking about it.

“But I repeat: only they know what happened.

“It certainly wasn't a great page of sport for everything that happened after and around it. “Valentino is an idol for all those of my generation and finding him on the track as an opponent is something that cannot be told from an emotional point of view.

“What he did in racing is written in the history of sport. He deserved the tenth, but it didn't arrive.

“Jorge Lorenzo also deserved it and he won it. It's racing. That season things didn't go well for Marquez right away, but perhaps he was convinced that it could have been the first clash with Vale that excluded him from the world championship fight.

“I really don't know what happened and I don't have enough information to take a clear position. Especially after almost ten years.”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
3h ago
EXCLUSIVE: Jenson Button explains fundamental Williams changes
Jenson Button
Jenson Button
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Casey Stoner describes MotoGP riders in one word each
Casey Stoner
Casey Stoner
MotoGP
News
7h ago
Gigi Dall’Igna has “a rider’s mentality, when he doesn’t win he gets angry”
Gigi Dall'Igna
Gigi Dall'Igna
F1
News
9h ago
Lewis Hamilton backed to have “major resurgence” at Ferrari in F1 2025
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP
News
9h ago
Ex-teammate shares “only doubt” about Marc Marquez harmony in Ducati garage
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez

More News

MotoGP
News
12h ago
Conspiracy theory on Valentino Rossi v Marc Marquez in 2015 finally shot down
Marquez, Rossi
Marquez, Rossi
F1
News
04/01/25
Identity of Lewis Hamilton’s new race engineer at Ferrari whispered in Italy
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP
News
04/01/25
Valentino Rossi announces wonderful personal news
Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi
MotoGP
News
04/01/25
“The man to beat” in 2025, a “future” champ and a key contender tipped to fail
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
F1
News
04/01/25
Carlos Sainz predicts “tough” first year with Williams in F1 2025
Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz