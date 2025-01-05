Conspiracy theory on Valentino Rossi v Marc Marquez in 2015 finally shot down

Two conspiracy theories relating to the infamous Valentino Rossi v Marc Marquez rivalry in 2015 have been dismissed.

Danilo Petrucci has clarified his perspective on the MotoGP feud that just won’t go away.

Rossi reignited the flames this year when he again blasted Marquez, claiming the Spaniard deliberately thwarted his championship hopes.

Petrucci, who raced in the 2015 season, has set the record straight on two wild claims.

Two theories denied

He never even considered getting in Lorenzo’s way, despite desperate pleas from Italian fans of Rossi.

“Never, not even a second,” Petrucci told MOW Mag.

“A driver loves this sport and would never do something like this.

“I absolutely agree in saying that a rider who isn't playing for something shouldn't be a pain in the ass of those who are playing for a lot.

“It is valid in the case of resisting overtaking beyond measure, but it is also valid in the case of going to the door on purpose. Nobody wants to win like that.”

Petrucci said about Italian fans’ wishes for him to aid Rossi: “In that year, before Valencia, it seemed to me that they were joking, that it was a way to lighten things up: for me they were simply memes on social media in which they hypothesised that I, or Iannone or someone else, would knock out Lorenzo in the last race.

“I never thought there were people who would really want it.”

Petrucci joked: “I probably would have become king of the world if I had done it! Praised left and right.

“But it never even crossed my mind to do it.

“This would have also disgusted those who would have benefited from it, I have no doubts.

“It makes no sense to become a referee between two riders.”

Petrucci denied a second claim from Marquez’s fans - that he surrendered by allowing Rossi to easily pass him in Valencia.

“No, I didn't step aside,” he insisted.

“But if a rider is clearly going faster, he overtakes you easily and that's what happened there. People say so many things, you can't listen to everyone.”

‘What happened will never end’

“I thought it would end,” Petrucci said.

“But today I realise that no, what happened between Valentino and Marc in 2015 will never end.

“It makes sense between the two of them, but not among the fans.

“Only the two of them know what really happened, what happened before, what they said or didn't say to each other over the course of an entire season.

“You will have seen that every time one of the two talks about it, a piece is added that all of us, including those who were in the same paddock, didn't know.

“Each of the two is completely convinced that they are right, otherwise after almost ten years we wouldn't still be talking about it.

“But I repeat: only they know what happened.

“It certainly wasn't a great page of sport for everything that happened after and around it. “Valentino is an idol for all those of my generation and finding him on the track as an opponent is something that cannot be told from an emotional point of view.

“What he did in racing is written in the history of sport. He deserved the tenth, but it didn't arrive.

“Jorge Lorenzo also deserved it and he won it. It's racing. That season things didn't go well for Marquez right away, but perhaps he was convinced that it could have been the first clash with Vale that excluded him from the world championship fight.

“I really don't know what happened and I don't have enough information to take a clear position. Especially after almost ten years.”