“80% of Spanish public was booing us” - they were Valentino Rossi fans!

Jorge Lorenzo has weighed in on MotoGP’s ‘booing’ debate by remembering the reception he got from Valentino Rossi’s fans.

But to Lorenzo’s shock, he received the negative welcome in his own homeland of Spain.

It was the end of the 2015 MotoGP season and Lorenzo was crowned champion in Valencia, but amid the notorious skirmish between Rossi and Marc Marquez.

Lorenzo’s victory at the final round secured the title but his compatriots were not all so happy.

“Marquez and I arrived at parc ferme and 80% of the Spanish public was booing us because they were Rossistas,” Lorenzo was quoted by AS.

“Hours later, celebrating the title with my family, there were about 50 fans insulting my mother, saying something like we had stolen the championship from them.

“They were Spanish and Rossistas.

“When I was Rossi's rival... the fans were very divided. I would say hate, as seen in football. Real Madrid - FC Barcelona.

“That 2015 was super dramatic, very strong in terms of emotions and rivalry. Nothing to do with now.

“Before you entered the paddock you noticed that rivalry between Rossi, Lorenzo and Marquez.”

The end to that season was brought up again this year by Rossi, who has always criticised Marquez’s role in preventing him from winning the title.

Lorenzo, Rossi’s Yamaha teammate, instead claimed a second career championship.

“It is the title of which I feel most proud," Lorenzo said.

“I didn't lead the championship in any race until the last one.

“I really suffered from it and fought it until the end because I had a lot of bad luck that year. But I didn't throw in the towel."

The animosity of 2015 has seeped into recent MotoGP rounds.

This year, Marquez was booed by fans while on the podium at Misano in Italy.

They had not forgotten his rivalry with Rossi, despite Marquez now riding Italian machinery.

Pecco Bagnaia tried to stop the fans’ booing and later criticised the behaviour, which Marquez thanked him for.