“80% of Spanish public was booing us” - they were Valentino Rossi fans!

"There were about 50 fans insulting my mother"

Rossi, Lorenzo
Rossi, Lorenzo

Jorge Lorenzo has weighed in on MotoGP’s ‘booing’ debate by remembering the reception he got from Valentino Rossi’s fans.

But to Lorenzo’s shock, he received the negative welcome in his own homeland of Spain.

It was the end of the 2015 MotoGP season and Lorenzo was crowned champion in Valencia, but amid the notorious skirmish between Rossi and Marc Marquez.

Lorenzo’s victory at the final round secured the title but his compatriots were not all so happy.

“Marquez and I arrived at parc ferme and 80% of the Spanish public was booing us because they were Rossistas,” Lorenzo was quoted by AS.

“Hours later, celebrating the title with my family, there were about 50 fans insulting my mother, saying something like we had stolen the championship from them.

“They were Spanish and Rossistas.

“When I was Rossi's rival... the fans were very divided. I would say hate, as seen in football. Real Madrid - FC Barcelona.

“That 2015 was super dramatic, very strong in terms of emotions and rivalry. Nothing to do with now.

“Before you entered the paddock you noticed that rivalry between Rossi, Lorenzo and Marquez.”

The end to that season was brought up again this year by Rossi, who has always criticised Marquez’s role in preventing him from winning the title.

Lorenzo, Rossi’s Yamaha teammate, instead claimed a second career championship.

“It is the title of which I feel most proud," Lorenzo said.

“I didn't lead the championship in any race until the last one.

“I really suffered from it and fought it until the end because I had a lot of bad luck that year. But I didn't throw in the towel."

The animosity of 2015 has seeped into recent MotoGP rounds.

This year, Marquez was booed by fans while on the podium at Misano in Italy.

They had not forgotten his rivalry with Rossi, despite Marquez now riding Italian machinery.

Pecco Bagnaia tried to stop the fans’ booing and later criticised the behaviour, which Marquez thanked him for.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
4h ago
Nico Hulkenberg hit with F1 grid penalty for overtaking offence in Abu Dhabi
Nico Hulkenberg
Nico Hulkenberg
F1
News
4h ago
Starting grid for F1 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after Nico Hulkenberg penalty
Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz
Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz
F1
News
4h ago
George Russell joins exclusive club with qualifying triumph over Lewis Hamilton
George Russell
George Russell
F1
News
4h ago
George Russell joins exclusive club with latest triumph over Lewis Hamilton
George Russell
George Russell
F1
News
5h ago
Charles Leclerc refuses to give up on F1 title despite Q2 exit: “I believe in miracles”
Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc

More News

F1
News
5h ago
Max Verstappen sheds light on F1 driver dinner after George Russell row
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
F1
News
6h ago
Lewis Hamilton says bollard strike “just my luck” in nightmare qualifying
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
F1
News
6h ago
Toto Wolff apologises to Lewis Hamilton for “idiotic mistake” | “We totally let him down”
Toto Wolff
Toto Wolff
F1
News
6h ago
Lando Norris wants to beat Ferrari “in style” after F1 Abu Dhabi GP pole
Lando Norris
Lando Norris
F1
News
7h ago
Lando Norris takes Abu Dhabi pole with McLaren on course to claim F1 title
Lando Norris
Lando Norris