Valentino Rossi: “In 2025 I want to be more present in MotoGP”

Valentino Rossi plans to appear at more MotoGP races in the New Year.

The MotoGP legend retired three years ago and has since started racing on four wheels.

But, he plans to realign his priorities this coming season.

"I regretted not being so present at the races [in 2024] and I had less time to work with the riders of our Academy," Rossi told Motorsport.

"In 2025 I want to be more present in MotoGP races, so I will also do fewer car races for that reason.”

Liberty Media’s takeover of MotoGP is cited in the report as being a reason for Rossi’s intention to turn up more frequently.

Rossi retains an obvious link to the key players in MotoGP today.

Pecco Bagnaia is a VR46 Academy graduate who, two years ago, became the first of Rossi’s proteges to win the MotoGP title.

Bagnaia will be joined in the factory Ducati box this year by Marc Marquez, Rossi’s old rival.

Rossi caused a stir last year by reopening the argument with Marquez about what happened in 2015, when the Italian blamed the Spaniard for costing him the title after a series of spats.

Rossi’s protege and Rossi’s enemy teaming up, and riding the best bikes on the grid, will be fascinating viewing this year.

The Doctor’s VR46 team is also undergoing a major change.

After Pramac’s exit as a Ducati satellite team, VR46 will now receive more preferential treatment.

They will have access to one factory-spec bike, so Fabio di Giannantonio will have the same machinery as Bagnaia and Marquez.

Franco Morbidelli, another VR46 Academy graduate, will join the team as Di Giannantonio’s teammate.

Marco Bezzecchi will leave VR46 to join Aprilia, becoming a factory rider for the first time.

Rossi’s brother Luca Marini enters a second season as a factory Honda rider.