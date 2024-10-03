Marc Marquez? "The advice he gave me was..."

David Alonso has revealed a key bit of advice given to him by MotoGP champion Marc Marquez as he gears up for his first match point in the 2024 Moto3 title battle.

The 18-year-old has his first chance to win the 2024 Moto3 world championship this weekend at the Japanese Grand Prix, as he comes to Motegi 97 points in the standings.

A champion in Red Bull Rookies Cup and the European Talent Cup, Alonso needs to leave Motegi with a buffer of 100 points to win the Moto3 crown in just his second season of grand prix racing.

A win in Japan would seal the deal for Alonso, which would also put him level with the number of victories Joan Mir managed in 2017 on his way to the Moto3 title, while one more would match Valentino Rossi’s all-time lightweight class win record of 11 in a season.

Alonso has found himself this year somewhat taken under the wing of eight-time world champion Marc Marquez, who has been offering advice to the young Aspar rider.

Asked about the win statistics he is nearing on Thursday at Motegi, Alonso said: “It’s really good numbers, but also I try when I’m on the bike not think too much on them.

“Just focus on my side and this is so important for me, because for example one dream from when I was little… there is a video and they asked me ‘what is your dream’.

“And normally everyone says ‘go to MotoGP’. And I said ‘no, my dream is to win in each class’ rather than jump into MotoGP because for me it’s so important to close a chapter and live the experience of fighting for a world championship in whatever class.

“I think it gives you a really nice experience, it gives you so much to learn in this situation.

“Also, Marquez, one of the [pieces] of advice he gave me was that it’s better to win a championship than reach a MotoGP for any reason.”

Alonso has found himself getting advice from a number of top MotoGP riders this year and says he always tries to speak to them when he is at a race as they are in the premier class “for a reason”.

“It’s good because we are altogether here, so when I see these guys I try to listen carefully, try to learn, because they are in MotoGP for a reason,” he added.

“So, I always like to ask for some advice because they already did what I’m doing now, so it’s good to follow them.”

Within the Aspar structure, Alonso also has good experience to lean on this weekend as he aims to wrap up the title.

Current sporting director Nico Terol won the 125cc world championship in 2011 with Aspar, while team owner Jorge Martinez is a multiple champion as a rider and as a manager.

“It’s a new situation for me,” he said of his championship match point.

“So, let’s try to listen to all my people around me in the team.

“Nico - for example - who already did it in 2011. And also Jorge is coming to support us. I need to try to, they say to me, do a normal weekend.”