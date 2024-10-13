Casey Stoner reveals lowest point of illness - and hope for new role in racing

Casey Stoner's update on his health and plan for the future

Casey Stoner
Casey Stoner

Casey Stoner intends to leave illness problems in the past and find a new role helping aspiring riders.

Chronic fatigue syndrome plagued Stoner towards the end of his MotoGP career, and remains a problem to this day.

Two-time champion Stoner retired from MotoGP in 2012, aged just 27, and has kept a low profile ever since.

“I am still trying to get over chronic fatigue syndrome,” he told the Ducati Diaries podcast.

“It has been better over the past couple of years.

“But I still have had a lot of ups and downs, long periods where I’ve been just sat on the couch.

“I’d really like to finish that.

“That’s why I separated myself, pretty much entirely, from the world of MotoGP and sport in general.

“It was too hard to watch, because I wasn’t able to get out there and do anything.

“A lot of depression would kick in over that. “So I separated myself from the industry.”

What next for Casey Stoner?

Stoner worked as a commentator and broadcaster for TNT Sports at the Phillip Island MotoGP round this year.

But he envisages a different role in the future.

“I am slowly getting more interested in it again, now that I have more energy to give,” Stoner said.

“I can see what’s going on more.

“I’d still like to work with some - not necessarily going through the whole selection process of riders - but selecting a couple of riders.

“I have a lot to give, I have a very different perspective to a lot of other people.

“I feel like there are certain things in MotoGP that I did better than others.

“There are things that I know I didn’t do well enough.

“But certain things where I’ve learned a lot, and things that I’ve never given out to anybody.

“So I wouldn’t mind having the opportunity to work with the right people to utilise all those years of experience, and put it into someone else who is deserving of it, to help them achieve goals.”

