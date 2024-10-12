Fabio Quartararo’s brilliance “covers up problems”, Yamaha admit

Yamaha will add two experienced riders to 2025 line-up

Fabio Quartararo
Fabio Quartararo

Fabio Quartararo’s skill and adaptability can make it more difficult for Yamaha to identify problems, they have admitted.

For two seasons, Yamaha have had just two race riders in MotoGP to aid their development.

And Quartararo’s brilliance to cope with a below-par machine can sometimes make life tougher for his colleagues inside the garage.

“There is a risk when you have talented riders like Fabio, who adapt quickly and cover up problems,” technical director Max Bartolini told Sky.

“We are also trying to get as much information as possible from Alex Rins when he is okay and from other roads.”

Yamaha’s test team has been bolstered by Andrea Dovizioso, who stepped in for the injured Cal Crutchlow.

Dovizioso has downplayed remaining with Yamaha full-time, though.

“Will Dovizioso be the one to help us? I don't know,” Bartolini said.

“Because we have only done two tests and we have to see how the collaboration will continue.

“He tends to be a rider who is quite capable of understanding general needs and helping to build bikes that have historically proven to work well enough for everyone."

The addition of the Pramac satellite team next season will give Yamaha two extra bikes to generate data from.

They have recruited experienced grand prix winners in Jack Miller and Miguel Oliveira.

Miller (Honda, Ducati, KTM) and Oliveira (KTM, Aprilia) bring experience from all of Yamaha’s rivals.

“I've always gotten along well with the riders,” Bartolini said.

“Having heterogeneous riders will certainly help, then it will be up to us to exploit them well with each one's characteristics.

“If we can put everything together, we should be able to do well."

Longer-term, Yamaha plan to introduce a V4 engine which aligns with what their closest rivals are using.

