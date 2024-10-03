How to watch Japanese MotoGP: Live stream here

Information below on how to watch the 2024 Japanese MotoGP, including timings and schedule

Fabio Quartararo
Fabio Quartararo

This is how to watch the Japanese MotoGP on October 4-6, including ways to get a free live stream. We’ve also listed the Japanese MotoGP start times below.

Jorge Martin leads the championship heading to Motegi.

The Pramac rider is 21 points clear of reigning champion Pecco Bagnaia, 75 clear of third-placed Enea Bastianini, and 78 clear of fourth-placed Marc Marquez.

Marquez insists it is "game over" in his title hopes.

There will be focus on the Japanese manufacturers at their home round.

Honda and Yamaha have struggled for the past two years but there have been signs of growth in recent weeks.

HOW TO WATCH LIVE STREAM OF JAPANESE MOTOGP

Subscribe to MotoGP Video Pass for a live stream.

It is the official platform run by MotoGP and offers live and on demand access to every race, including historic races.

Every session - from practice to qualifying to the sprint races to the grands prix - of every round are available here.

There is also lots of other exclusive content to enjoy.

MotoGP Video Pass costs €199.99 (£170.97) for an annual subscription, or €29.99 (£25.64) for a monthly subscription.

HOW TO WATCH 2024 JAPANESE MOTOGP IN THE UK

TNT Sports is showing every session of the Japanese MotoGP in the UK across Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

With a TNT subscription, you’ll be able to watch the Japanese MotoGP.

TNT Sports can be purchased for £30.99 - which gets you all four of its channels plus Discovery+. You can watch on TV, mobile, tablet or consoles.

You can sign up for a 30-day free trial for TNT Sports with the Discovery Plus Premium bundle on Amazon Prime.

HOW TO WATCH FREE HIGHLIGHTS OF 2024 JAPANESE MOTOGP

ITVX shows free highlights of MotoGP.

MotoGP's official website and YouTube channel will also post free highlights.

HOW TO WATCH 2024 JAPANESE MOTOGP IN THE US

TNT Sports has exclusive rights to the Japanese MotoGP in the US. Every race will be broadcast on their truTV channel. Streaming is available via Max.

SlingTV is also the place to go for streaming.

HOW TO WATCH 2024 JAPANESE MOTOGP IN AUSTRALIA

The MotoGP broadcaster in Australia is Kayo Sports or Foxtel Go. Coverage of the Japanese MotoGP can be found here.

JAPANESE MOTOGP START TIMES (UK)

Friday October 4
2.45am - Free Practice 1
7am - Practice

Saturday October 5
2.10am - Practice 2
2.50am - Qualifying
7am - Sprint race

Sunday October 6
6am - Japanese MotoGP

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
2h ago
Marc Marquez? "The advice he gave me was..."
David Alonso and Marc Marquez
David Alonso and Marc Marquez
F1
News
3h ago
James Vowles claims Williams will have “best driver line up on the grid” in F1 2025
Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz
Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz
RR
News
3h ago
New Isle of Man TT winner: “You can’t afford a lapse or the worst could happen”
Dunlop, Todd, Hickman
Dunlop, Todd, Hickman
F1
News
4h ago
Red Bull owning two F1 teams receives fresh criticism after “weird” fastest lap drama
Red Bull and RB on track at Silverstone
Red Bull and RB on track at Silverstone
F1
News
5h ago
Christian Horner details key Daniel Ricciardo “influence” on Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo
Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo

More News

MotoGP
News
5h ago
How to watch Japanese MotoGP: Live stream here
Fabio Quartararo
Fabio Quartararo
BSB
News
6h ago
“I definitely shouldn’t have come back when I did” - Andrew Irwin on injury hit 2024 BSB season
Andrew Irwin, 2024 Donington BSB. - Ian Hopgood Photography.
Andrew Irwin, 2024 Donington BSB. - Ian Hopgood Photography.
© Ian Hopgood Photography
F1
News
6h ago
Ex-F1 driver baffled ‘polished’ Yuki Tsunoda is ‘overlooked every time’ by Red Bull
Yuki Tsunoda
Yuki Tsunoda
MotoGP
News
6h ago
EXCLUSIVE: Is this Japan’s next MotoGP superstar?
Ai Ogura
Ai Ogura
MotoGP
News
6h ago
Takaaki Nakagami: Nothing changes for “sad” MotoGP home farewell
Takaaki Nakagami,
Takaaki Nakagami,