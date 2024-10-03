How to watch Japanese MotoGP: Live stream here

This is how to watch the Japanese MotoGP on October 4-6, including ways to get a free live stream. We’ve also listed the Japanese MotoGP start times below.

Jorge Martin leads the championship heading to Motegi.

The Pramac rider is 21 points clear of reigning champion Pecco Bagnaia, 75 clear of third-placed Enea Bastianini, and 78 clear of fourth-placed Marc Marquez.

Marquez insists it is "game over" in his title hopes.

There will be focus on the Japanese manufacturers at their home round.

Honda and Yamaha have struggled for the past two years but there have been signs of growth in recent weeks.

HOW TO WATCH LIVE STREAM OF JAPANESE MOTOGP

Subscribe to MotoGP Video Pass for a live stream.

It is the official platform run by MotoGP and offers live and on demand access to every race, including historic races.

Every session - from practice to qualifying to the sprint races to the grands prix - of every round are available here.

There is also lots of other exclusive content to enjoy.

MotoGP Video Pass costs €199.99 (£170.97) for an annual subscription, or €29.99 (£25.64) for a monthly subscription.

HOW TO WATCH 2024 JAPANESE MOTOGP IN THE UK

TNT Sports is showing every session of the Japanese MotoGP in the UK across Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

With a TNT subscription, you’ll be able to watch the Japanese MotoGP.

TNT Sports can be purchased for £30.99 - which gets you all four of its channels plus Discovery+. You can watch on TV, mobile, tablet or consoles.

You can sign up for a 30-day free trial for TNT Sports with the Discovery Plus Premium bundle on Amazon Prime.

HOW TO WATCH FREE HIGHLIGHTS OF 2024 JAPANESE MOTOGP

ITVX shows free highlights of MotoGP.

MotoGP's official website and YouTube channel will also post free highlights.

HOW TO WATCH 2024 JAPANESE MOTOGP IN THE US

TNT Sports has exclusive rights to the Japanese MotoGP in the US. Every race will be broadcast on their truTV channel. Streaming is available via Max.

SlingTV is also the place to go for streaming.

HOW TO WATCH 2024 JAPANESE MOTOGP IN AUSTRALIA

The MotoGP broadcaster in Australia is Kayo Sports or Foxtel Go. Coverage of the Japanese MotoGP can be found here.

JAPANESE MOTOGP START TIMES (UK)

Friday October 4

2.45am - Free Practice 1

7am - Practice

Saturday October 5

2.10am - Practice 2

2.50am - Qualifying

7am - Sprint race

Sunday October 6

6am - Japanese MotoGP