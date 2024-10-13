Fabio Quartararo “thought about changing teams” while leading championship

Fabio Quartararo admitted he considered leaving Yamaha while sitting top of the MotoGP championship.

Quartararo, as the reigning champion, recognised problems within Yamaha in the early stages of his title defence.

His bike’s competitiveness faded in the second half of his defence allowing Pecco Bagnaia to win the 2022 title, signalling the slump that Yamaha remain in.

Quartararo said to Motosprint about first noticing major issues at Yamaha: “At the end of 2021, almost coinciding with winning the title.

“Honestly, already in 2022 I thought about changing teams, but leaving a team when you are leading the championship is not possible.

“I thought we would take a step forward, but we didn't. Now we are working in the right way."

Quartararo has since committed himself to Yamaha on a contract which reportedly makes him the highest-paid MotoGP rider.

But restoring Yamaha to the top is a long-term project.

“Last year was very difficult, especially from March to July,” he said.

“You go from fighting for the win almost all the time to barely playing for the top ten, so it was difficult mentally.

“Little by little I changed my mentality, trying to be more optimistic: given that Yamaha and I had gone from first to tenth place, it was also possible to do the opposite, despite knowing that it is much more difficult.

“Now we are growing but we lack bikes on the track: Pramac will arrive in 2025, a sign that we are pushing as we should.

“However, doing the right things does not imply an immediate improvement, it could take longer.

“Certainties do not exist in these fields.

“If I think about the Sepang tests and the current situation, the difference is clear, given that we know the path to take.

“Changing the mentality of Japanese engineers is not trivial, but for example on the Friday of Misano 1 we had an hour-long meeting, which is an important signal.

“First of all he started to change his mentality and follow the bike. Growing in relation to the frame is something new for us, a significant one.

“The initial goal is to be in Q2 more often, which changes your life in the space of a weekend."

Yamaha’s acquiring of the Pramac satellite team from Ducati’s grasp will double their presence on the 2025 grid, doubling their ability to gather data.

Jack Miller and Miguel Oliveira will be Pramac’s experienced rider duo, who each bring expertise from other manufacturers.

Yamaha also plan to develop a V4 engine in the clearest sign yet that they are adapting.