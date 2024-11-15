The chequered flag is out in Barcelona and it's Francesco Bagnaia who tops Practice. Marco Bezzecchi takes second place, and Aleix Espargaro is third. Points leader Jorge Martin ends the day fifth, just behind Johann Zarco in fourth.
Barcelona MotoGP: Friday Practice LIVE UPDATES
Live coverage of the Friday practice sessions from this weekend's Barcelona MotoGP.
This weekend's MotoGP Solidarity Grand Prix of Barcelona gets underway today with FP1 at 10:45 local time. Practice will be coming up later on this afternoon at 15:00 local time.
Brad Binder was on a strong lap at the end there, but it went away at the end and he misses out in 11th. That saved Bastianini, and Acosta makes it in too despite running wide at turn 10 on his final lap.
Joan Mir has crashed at turn 10. He's walking away.
Aleix Espargaro up to third with his latest lap, not quite in the 1:38s, though.
Big front save from Martin in turn five. That's the first lap of his final run gone, as Bezzecchi, then Bagnaia goes fastest, both in the 1:38s.
Martin now heading back out for his second time attack with seven minutes to go, as Bagnaia and the Gresini teammates come back in.
That's the end of the first time attacks, and it's Zarco fastest from Martin and Vinales. Bagnaia is fourth and Alex Marquez fifth, and they're all within a tenth of the fastest time.
Acosta was briefly second, but Vinales has now taken that back. Now Johann Zarco has gone fastest!
Bagnaia, meanwhile, has gone fourth with his first time attack attempt.
Vinales was briefly fastest, but Martin immediately responded. Down to a 1:39.214 now, with Aprilia second and third.
Martin's first time attack lap comes in and he goes fastest with a 1:39.652.
Riders heading back out now for their time attacks. Everyone with soft rear, but a split on front tyres: some with hard, some medium.
Vinales now up to second with his second lap on that soft rear tyre.
Most riders back in the pits now but Maverick Vinales has just moved up to fifth, 0.4s off the top, on a fresh soft rear tyre.
Martin now finding improvements on the hard-compound rear tyre. He's up to fourth now, ahead of Bagnaia, and 0.4s off the top.
Another personal best from Marquez - he's currently tailing Bezzecchi and Martin on-track, and he's moved up to 13th with his most recent lap.
Marc Marquez just improved his time but he's still down in 16th, 1.087 off the pace still set by Bezzecchi.
Bagnaia currently out on what seems to be a used soft rear tyre. The timing screens aren't showing information for his tyre currently, but it seems to be a soft from the TV images.
Martin back in the pits now, still fifth and with nine laps on that soft rear. For reference, the Sprint will be 12 laps.
Martin up to fifth with his latest lap. On a soft rear tyre, so possibly a Sprint simulation. Of course, if Martin wins the Sprint tomorrow, he is World Champion.
Most riders in pit lane now with just over 40 minutes to go. Some experimentation with tyres. Hard and medium fronts being used, and at the rear there's been softs and mediums.
Augusto Fernandez has crashed at turn five. He's up and seemingly okay.
Marquez is now heading back out on track with 50 minutes remaining in the session, as Martin pits.
