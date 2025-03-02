READ HERE - 2025 Thai MotoGP: Marc Marquez overcomes early scare to win opening round
2025 Thai MotoGP, Buriram: Race LIVE UPDATES
Live updates from the race at the season-opening 2025 Thai MotoGP round at Buriram.
The 2025 Thai MotoGP is set to get underway at 15:00 local time.
Marc Marquez starts from pole position, which he converted to victory in yesterday's Sprint.
Alex Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia start alongside him on the front row.
Pecco Bagnaia just admitted: "Marc was playing with us today..."
Marc Marquez opted not to clarify the route of his brief problem, afterwards in parc ferme.
Marc Marquez is the first factory Ducati debutant to win a grand prix since Casey Stoner.
Stoner did it in the year that he won a championship with Ducati.
World feed commentary saying that Marco Rigamonti has confirmed Marquez slowing on lap seven was about front tyre pressure.
Marc Marquez has been brilliant at the first round of the season.
Many more wins to come?
It's a repeat top five in the GP from the Sprint, with M. Marquez ahead of A. Marquez, Bagnaia, Morbidelli, and Ogura.
Bezzecchi takes 6th, ahead of Zarco, Binder, Bastianini, and Di Giannantonio who complete the top 10.
It's victory for Marc Marquez in Thailand. He wins in Buriram comfortably ahead of his brother, Alex Marquez, who hangs onto second ahead of Bagnaia in third.
Far from a classic, but that won't matter to the 8x champ, who is now only one GP win shy of Angel Nieto on the all-time list.
1.5s lead for Marc Marquez with one lap to go, and half-a-second between second and third.
Marc has cleared off within a lap, 0.9s clear as we go to 2 to go.
Alex Marquez has 0.5s back to Bagnaia, but every time the Italian gets closer he drops back again.
Three to go now, and finally Marc makes his move back to the front at the final corner.
Alex Marquez really struggling for grip now, it seems, and it's bringing Bagnaia back into it. 0.5s away now.
Five laps to go and a slide from Alex Marquez out of turn 11 shows perfectly what Marc Marquez is doing. If he wanted to pass, he could've then, but instead he rolled the throttle.
Still 73 from 93 at the front. Bagnaia continues to yoyo between 0.6s and 0.8s behind his teammate. Possibly also a tyre pressure/temperature thing.
No change at the front, but Morbidelli affirmatively falling away now. 1.4s is now the gap ahead of him to Bagnaia.
Still Alex Marquez leads by essentially nothing from Marc Marquez. Bagnaia just floating between 0.6s and 0.8s adrift of his teammate, and now almost a second between the Italian and his compatriot, Morbidelli.
Bezzecchi has made his way up to 6th, passing Miller at turn three.
On the one hand, he's a long way behind Ogura, on the other, he's been able to cut his way through the group he was stuck in from the start.
It would be really interesting to know what is going through the head of Alex Marquez at the minute. How do you make a plan to try and win this race when you were handed the lead and the guy who gave it to you hasn't been more than 0.2s behind for the 10 laps since?
Joan Mir has crashed out at the final corner. He's fine enough to be fuming about it.
Now it's transitioned again to two pairs at the front. Marquezes together, then Bagnaia and Morbidelli, Ogura just within a second of the VR46 rider.
Bagnaia's put some more distance between himself and Morbidelli. Ogura still just about hanging in there in fifth. Static between the two leaders.
We're still not at half-distance yet, but Franco Morbidelli is beginning to look like a bigger problem for Bagnaia than he might have bargained for. Only a few tenths separate them.
Miller becoming something of a road block in 6th now. He's 4s behind Ogura, and has Fernandez, Bezzecchi, Mir, and Zarco all lining up behind him.