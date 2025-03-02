2025 Thai MotoGP, Buriram - Race Results

Race results from the 2025 Thai MotoGP at Buriram, round 1 of 22.

Start, 2025 Thai MotoGP
Start, 2025 Thai MotoGP

TIMES TO FOLLOW

PosRiderNatTeam
1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)
2Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
3Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)
4Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
5Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
6Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
7Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
8Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)
9Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
10Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
11Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
12Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
13Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
14Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
15Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
16Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
17Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
18Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)
19Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)
20Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
 Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
 Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)

* Rookie

Marc Marquez completes a dream factory Ducati debut with victory in Sunday’s Thai MotoGP, despite pulling over and letting brother Alex lead most of the race!

The elder Marquez thus leaves the opening round having won both the Buriram Sprint and Grand Prix, from pole position, for a perfect 37 points.

After dominating the Sprint from start to finish, Sunday’s 26-lap race, in sweltering 37-degree heat, looked set to be a repeat with Marc Marquez again pulling away from pole…

But just six laps later, Marquez suddenly pulled over on the exit of the hairpin, calmly looking over his shoulder as brother Alex rode past.

A low tyre pressure warning was one theory, with the #93 needing to follow another rider to raise his tyre pressure for the required minimum number of laps.

Marc was straight into Alex’s slipstream but in no hurry to pass, reinforcing the tyre pressure theory.

The red rider then followed the Gresini machine - with team-mate Francesco Bagnaia, VR46’s Franco Morbidelli and rookie star Ai Ogura in pursuit - for lap after lap.

The eight-time world champion finally launched his race winning pass with just four laps to go, under braking for the final corner and won by 1.7s.

Alex Marquez had again lost second to Bagnaia at the start but returned to the runner-up spot later on the opening lap before being gifted the lead. Bagnaia remained in third for the rest of the grand prix.

Morbidelli swiftly overcame his grid penalty, passing Ogura for fourth place within a handful of laps.

Nonetheless, Ogura again kept pace with his experienced rivals to finish fifth, as the only rider in the top seven not on the soft front and medium rear tyres (choosing the soft rear).

There was a big gap to sixth place Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia), followed by the top Honda of Johann Zarco (LCR).

HRC’s Joan Mir crashed out of seventh place at mid-distance, with Pedro Acosta another to hit the deck.

Fabio Quartararo and Maverick Vinales also plummeted to the back of the field.

Like Morbidelli (12th on grid), home rookie Somkiat Chantra (22nd) also had a three-place grid penalty to serve in Sunday's race, for obstructing other riders at the end of Friday practice.

Reigning world champion Jorge Martin was absent this weekend after suffering further hand injuries in training last week. Martin was replaced by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.

Fabio di Giannantonio - also injured on day one of the Sepang test - was back for VR46 but retired from the Saturday Sprint due to extreme heat from his Ducati.

Round two of the season takes place at Termas de Rio Hondo, Argentina, in two weeks’ time.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

