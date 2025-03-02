Buriram, Thailand: 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's Thai Grand Prix race at Buriram, round 1 of 22.
Marc Marquez lieaving Buriram with the maximum possible points, 37, after fpllow-up his Sprint Race victory with another 1st place in the Thailand Grand Prix.
The new Lenovo Ducati rider is 8 points ahead of his brother Alex Marquez (29), with Francesco Bagnaia in third place with 23 points.
|Buriram, Thailand: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings
|POS
|Rider
|NAT
|Team (Bike)
|Points
|Diff
|1
|=
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|37
|-
|2
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|29
|8
|3
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|23
|14
|4
|^1
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|18
|19
|5
|˅1
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|17
|20
|6
|NE
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|10
|27
|7
|^1
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|10
|27
|8
|NE
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|9
|28
|9
|NE
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|7
|30
|10
|NE
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|6
|31
|11
|NE
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|5
|32
|12
|˅5
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|4
|33
|13
|˅7
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|4
|33
|14
|NE
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|4
|33
|15
|NE
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|3
|34
|16
|NE
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|2
|35
|17
|˅8
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|1
|36
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
NE New Entry in the standings.
* Rookie