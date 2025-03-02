Buriram, Thailand: 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings

Marc Marquez lieaving Buriram with the maximum possible points, 37, after fpllow-up his Sprint Race victory with another 1st place in the Thailand Grand Prix.

The new Lenovo Ducati rider is 8 points ahead of his brother Alex Marquez (29), with Francesco Bagnaia in third place with 23 points.

Buriram, Thailand: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings POS Rider NAT Team (Bike) Points Diff 1 = Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 37 - 2 = Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) 29 8 3 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 23 14 4 ^1 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) 18 19 5 ˅1 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* 17 20 6 NE Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) 10 27 7 ^1 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 10 27 8 NE Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) 9 28 9 NE Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 7 30 10 NE Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) 6 31 11 NE Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 5 32 12 ˅5 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 4 33 13 ˅7 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 4 33 14 NE Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 4 33 15 NE Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* 3 34 16 NE Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 2 35 17 ˅8 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 1 36

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

NE New Entry in the standings.

* Rookie