Buriram, Thailand: 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings

New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's Thai Grand Prix race at Buriram, round 1 of 22.

Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, 2025 Thai MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, 2025 Thai MotoGP

Marc Marquez lieaving Buriram with the maximum possible points, 37, after fpllow-up his Sprint Race victory with another 1st place in the Thailand Grand Prix.

The new Lenovo Ducati rider is 8 points ahead of his brother Alex Marquez (29), with Francesco Bagnaia in third place with 23 points.

Buriram, Thailand: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings 
POSRiderNATTeam (Bike)PointsDiff
1=Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)37-
2=Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)298
3=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)2314
4^1Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)1819
5˅1Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*1720
6NEMarco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)1027
7^1Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)1027
8NEJohann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)928
9NEEnea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)730
10NEFabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)631
11NEJack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)532
12˅5Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)433
13˅7Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)433
14NELuca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)433
15NEFermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*334
16NEMiguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)235
17˅8Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)136

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
NE New Entry in the standings.
* Rookie

Derry Munikartono
Indonesian Editor

Joining Crash.net in 2021 as an Editor for the Indonesian Edition, Derry oversees most of the Indonesian articles on the site.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
7m ago
“I’m not here to finish third” - Pecco Bagnaia after “difficult” Thai MotoGP race
Francesco Bagnaia chases Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Thai Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
19m ago
Pedro Acosta: KTM “in a dramatic situation” with 2025 MotoGP bike
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Thai GP
F1 News
36m ago
Lewis Hamilton hit with engine warning amid Ferrari adaptation
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP Results
50m ago
Buriram, Thailand: 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, 2025 Thai MotoGP
MotoGP News
1h ago
Ominous Casey Stoner 18-year record matched at 2025 Thailand MotoGP
Casey Stoner

More News

MotoGP News
1h ago
Marc Marquez explains problem in Thai MotoGP - three laps from “disaster”
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Thai MotoGP
MotoGP News
2h ago
Ducati “strategy was a mistake” after Marc Marquez worry at Thailand MotoGP
Marc Marquez
F1 News
2h ago
Kimi Antonelli “pressure” question posed: “The rookie with the most eyes on him”
Kimi Antonelli
MotoGP News
2h ago
2025 Thai MotoGP: Marc Marquez overcomes early scare to win opening round
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Thai MotoGP
MotoGP Results
2h ago
2025 Thai MotoGP, Buriram - Race Results
Start, 2025 Thai MotoGP