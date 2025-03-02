Ai Ogura stars in MotoGP Sprint debut: “Big surprise, I was just trying to copy Bagnaia”

Already turning heads with fifth in Thai MotoGP qualifying, rookie Ai Ogura made an instant race impact by overtaking Jack Miller and Franco Morbidelli around the outside of Turn 1 in his very first premier-class start.

“It was nice,” smiled the Trackhouse rider.

Had he planned the move?

“To be honest, I didn't expect that the guys would brake quite that hard,” Ogura replied.

“I almost ran into Jack, so I had to go outside. I still tried to make the corner, which I could. So, nice!”

It put him into fourth place, directly behind the factory Ducati of double MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia.

Ogura then stayed in the wheeltracks of the Italian for lap after lap.

“I thought the riders were going to ride much more aggressive, but they were riding smooth,” he said.

“That [being smooth] is exactly what I learned from Pecco. I was just trying to copy what he was doing. Because to ride behind Pecco for 13 laps is really quality for me.”

When the chequered flag fell, Ogura was still less than one-second from the red machine,

“It's a big, big surprise,” he said.

“In the mid corner, I gained a lot [on Pecco], but in the stop and go corners, he has a bit more.”

Ogura may have spent 13 laps being blasted by the hot, dirty air from Bagnaia’s Ducati but didn’t feel any serious issues with his front tyre or physical condition.

“After the Sprint, I felt like I was ready for another 13 laps,” he shrugged.

“For me, when I was on a Moto2 bike last year for example, it was just as hot.

"I don't know about the other guys on the Aprilia, but at least for me, [the heat] is manageable.”

The reigning Moto2 champion was not only top Aprilia but finished nine places and 15-seconds clear of next best rookie Fermin Aldeguer (Gresini Ducati).

But Ogura insisted it won’t change his goals ahead of Sunday's grand prix.

“I don't really care about the position, I just want to give my maximum and the position is the position,” he said.

Bagnaia, Ogura, Morbidelli, 2025 Thai MotoGP Sprint

Ogura MotoGP debut "just amazing”

Trackhouse team principal Davide Brivio, who faced criticism from some quarters after picking Ogura over ‘home’ American talent Joe Roberts, was more animated.

“Of course it has been a great day for us!” said Brivio, who previously oversaw rookie MotoGP campaigns with Maverick Vinales, Joan Mir and Alex Rins at Suzuki.

“We were all impressed by Ai in the race. He raced like a veteran - first start in MotoGP, he got himself into fourth position behind Pecco and stayed there all race, so I think it was just amazing.

“He positively surprised everyone and I did not expect him to be so fast, so quickly. So, let’s enjoy the moment and this type of race is also very important as it’s a great opportunity to learn, to understand MotoGP more.

“We are very happy for the result but, also, for the way his result came. Let’s see tomorrow - tomorrow is another day.”

Fellow riders were also quick to praise Ogura, with Bagnaia caught on camera telling Marc and Alex Marquez: "Incredible... He was 0.2-0.3s behind me. With the soft front tyre as well."

Morbidelli, who finished fifth, labelled Ogura as the ‘MVP’ of the day while Trackhouse team-mate Raul Fernandez began his own media debrief by praising the Japanese.