Fabio Quartararo, 2025 Sepang MotoGP Test
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 Sepang MotoGP Test
LIVE

2025 Official Sepang MotoGP Test - Day 3: LIVE

Live updates from Friday’s third and final day of the 2025 Official Sepang MotoGP test.

The final day of the 2025 official Sepang MotoGP test began in Malaysia on Friday morning.

Shakedown leader Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) was quickest on day one before Franco Morbidelli (VR46 Ducati) took over on day two.

Three riders are absent after day one injuries: Reigning champion Jorge Martin (Aprilia), Fabio di Giannantonio (VR46) and Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse Aprilia).

Just five days of official pre-season testing – three at Sepang, then two at Buriram – are available before the start of the 2025 MotoGP season in Thailand on February 28.

Testing at Sepang takes place from 10am to 6pm, followed by practice starts…

07 Feb 2025
04:45

Boiling hot conditions at Sepang today, the midday heat means it'll be very difficult to beat the best lap times until later in the day, but it's also prime race pace time.

04:18

Top rider from each brand so far:

Alex Marquez (Ducati) - 1st

Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) - 3rd

Pedro Acosta (KTM) - 6th

Johann Zarco (Honda) - 7th

Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia) - 8th

04:15

12pm Results: 2025 Official Sepang MotoGP Test, Day 3

03:31

The track action has calmed down but Marc Marquez is setting personal bests and rises to 5th place. Marquez is not quite in the 1m 56s, but very close.

03:22

Alex Marquez puts the Gresini GP24 ahead of Bagnaia's factory GP25 with a 1m 56.493s!

03:07

Johann Zarco is still working on qualifying, he makes big gains to take over 6th place and is now the top Honda with Joan Mir in 8th.

03:00

11am Results: 2025 Official Sepang MotoGP Test, Day 3

02:55

Looking at the other end of the timing screens, and assuming all riders have tried for a new-tyre time attack this morning, the likes of Miguel Oliveira (14th), Maverick Vinales (15th), Enea Bastianini (16th), Luca Marini (18th) and Alex Rins (19th) need to find something over one lap.

02:53

While Bagnaia is a few tenths slower than his November pole time, Mir is 1.8s quicker than in qualifying last November.

02:50

Joan Mir, who has had an impressive two days for Honda, is now the top RC213V in sixth place.

02:49

Top 6: Bagnaia, Quartararo, Morbidelli, A.Marquez, Bezzecchi, Aldeguer.

02:42

Bagnaia goes even faster next time around and breaks the timing beam in a 1m 56.500s.

The Ducati star is now 0.224s ahead of fellow former world champion Quartararo.

02:40

Bagnaia's pole record is a 1m 56.337s, but whatever times are set in testing they do not count as an 'official' lap record.

02:39

Acosta doesn't improve but Bagnaia, who holds the lap record from pole at last year's Grand Prix, jumps from 4th to 1st with a 1m 56.660s.

02:39

Bagnaia is also pushing hard, fastest of all halfway around the lap...

02:38

Pedro Acosta is now up to 7th for KTM and has just set the fastest first sector...

02:35

Top rider from each brand at present:

Quartararo (Yamaha) 1st

Morbidelli (Ducati) 2nd

Bezzecchi (Aprilia) 5th

Binder (KTM) 7th

Zarco (Honda) 9th

 

02:33

Quartararo then backs off from sector 2, but he now holds a 0.224s advantage over Morbidelli.

02:32

Despite a 'slow' first sector, by his standards, Quartararo sets red in sectors 2, 3 and 4 to snatch the top spot back with a 1m 56.724s.

And he's on another fast lap, fastest first sector...

02:28

Half an hour of testing gone: 

1 Morbidelli, 2 Quartararo, 3 Bagnaia, 4 Aldeguer, 5, Bezzecchi, 6 Binder, 7 M.Marquez, 8 Zarco, 9 A.Marquez, 10 Acosta.

02:25

Day 2 leader Franco Morbidelli joins Quartararo in the '56s, he's now on top by 0.029s.

02:24

Francesco Bagnaia is now Quartararo's closest rival, +0.231s.

Top 6: Quartararo, Bagnaia, Bezzecchi, M.Marquez, Aldeguer, Ogura.

02:20

Quartararo is back out and responds, he's the first rider this week into the 1m 56s with a '56.977s.

02:18

Woah! Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi leaps from last to 1st on the timing with a 1m 57.458s.

02:15

Marquez pits, he's just 0.006s quicker than Quartararo with rookie Fermin Aldeguer again impressing in third.

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP Results
44m ago
2025 Official Sepang MotoGP Test Results - Day 3 (Friday)
Alex Marquez, Sepang MotoGP Test
MotoGP News
2h ago
2025 MotoGP official Sepang test: How to follow today
Aprilia
MotoGP
2h ago
2025 Official Sepang MotoGP Test - Day 3: LIVE
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 Sepang MotoGP Test
WSBK News
9h ago
FIRST LOOK: Bimota launch 2025 WSBK livery
Bimota
F1 News
11h ago
Lewis Hamilton sends positive “right at home” message after latest Ferrari test
Lewis Hamilton on track

More News

BSB News
12h ago
Glenn Irwin: Ducati “invested heavily”, “ideas Danilo Petrucci has used”
Glenn Irwin
F1 News
13h ago
Williams set to land new title sponsor for F1 2025?
Carlos Sainz is joining Williams for 2025
F1 News
14h ago
Toto Wolff prefers to stay quiet about Mercedes’ F1 2025 chances
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff
MotoGP News
14h ago
Alex Marquez: “Real potential” of factory MotoGP bikes not yet seen
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Sepang MotoGP test
F1 Feature
15h ago
History hints at what Ferrari would do if sudden F1 stand-in was needed
Oliver Bearman deputised for Ferrari last season