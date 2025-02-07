Boiling hot conditions at Sepang today, the midday heat means it'll be very difficult to beat the best lap times until later in the day, but it's also prime race pace time.
2025 Official Sepang MotoGP Test - Day 3: LIVE
Live updates from Friday’s third and final day of the 2025 Official Sepang MotoGP test.
The final day of the 2025 official Sepang MotoGP test began in Malaysia on Friday morning.
Shakedown leader Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) was quickest on day one before Franco Morbidelli (VR46 Ducati) took over on day two.
Three riders are absent after day one injuries: Reigning champion Jorge Martin (Aprilia), Fabio di Giannantonio (VR46) and Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse Aprilia).
Just five days of official pre-season testing – three at Sepang, then two at Buriram – are available before the start of the 2025 MotoGP season in Thailand on February 28.
Testing at Sepang takes place from 10am to 6pm, followed by practice starts…
Top rider from each brand so far:
Alex Marquez (Ducati) - 1st
Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) - 3rd
Pedro Acosta (KTM) - 6th
Johann Zarco (Honda) - 7th
Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia) - 8th
The track action has calmed down but Marc Marquez is setting personal bests and rises to 5th place. Marquez is not quite in the 1m 56s, but very close.
Alex Marquez puts the Gresini GP24 ahead of Bagnaia's factory GP25 with a 1m 56.493s!
Johann Zarco is still working on qualifying, he makes big gains to take over 6th place and is now the top Honda with Joan Mir in 8th.
Looking at the other end of the timing screens, and assuming all riders have tried for a new-tyre time attack this morning, the likes of Miguel Oliveira (14th), Maverick Vinales (15th), Enea Bastianini (16th), Luca Marini (18th) and Alex Rins (19th) need to find something over one lap.
While Bagnaia is a few tenths slower than his November pole time, Mir is 1.8s quicker than in qualifying last November.
Joan Mir, who has had an impressive two days for Honda, is now the top RC213V in sixth place.
Top 6: Bagnaia, Quartararo, Morbidelli, A.Marquez, Bezzecchi, Aldeguer.
Bagnaia goes even faster next time around and breaks the timing beam in a 1m 56.500s.
The Ducati star is now 0.224s ahead of fellow former world champion Quartararo.
Bagnaia's pole record is a 1m 56.337s, but whatever times are set in testing they do not count as an 'official' lap record.
Acosta doesn't improve but Bagnaia, who holds the lap record from pole at last year's Grand Prix, jumps from 4th to 1st with a 1m 56.660s.
Bagnaia is also pushing hard, fastest of all halfway around the lap...
Pedro Acosta is now up to 7th for KTM and has just set the fastest first sector...
Top rider from each brand at present:
Quartararo (Yamaha) 1st
Morbidelli (Ducati) 2nd
Bezzecchi (Aprilia) 5th
Binder (KTM) 7th
Zarco (Honda) 9th
Quartararo then backs off from sector 2, but he now holds a 0.224s advantage over Morbidelli.
Despite a 'slow' first sector, by his standards, Quartararo sets red in sectors 2, 3 and 4 to snatch the top spot back with a 1m 56.724s.
And he's on another fast lap, fastest first sector...
Half an hour of testing gone:
1 Morbidelli, 2 Quartararo, 3 Bagnaia, 4 Aldeguer, 5, Bezzecchi, 6 Binder, 7 M.Marquez, 8 Zarco, 9 A.Marquez, 10 Acosta.
Day 2 leader Franco Morbidelli joins Quartararo in the '56s, he's now on top by 0.029s.
Francesco Bagnaia is now Quartararo's closest rival, +0.231s.
Top 6: Quartararo, Bagnaia, Bezzecchi, M.Marquez, Aldeguer, Ogura.
Quartararo is back out and responds, he's the first rider this week into the 1m 56s with a '56.977s.
Woah! Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi leaps from last to 1st on the timing with a 1m 57.458s.
Marquez pits, he's just 0.006s quicker than Quartararo with rookie Fermin Aldeguer again impressing in third.