2025 Official Sepang MotoGP Test - Day 3: LIVE

The final day of the 2025 official Sepang MotoGP test began in Malaysia on Friday morning.

Shakedown leader Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) was quickest on day one before Franco Morbidelli (VR46 Ducati) took over on day two.

Three riders are absent after day one injuries: Reigning champion Jorge Martin (Aprilia), Fabio di Giannantonio (VR46) and Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse Aprilia).

Just five days of official pre-season testing – three at Sepang, then two at Buriram – are available before the start of the 2025 MotoGP season in Thailand on February 28.

Testing at Sepang takes place from 10am to 6pm, followed by practice starts…