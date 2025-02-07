2025 Official Sepang MotoGP Test Results - Day 3 (Friday)

Hourly timing updates...

2025 Official Sepang MotoGP Test - 12pm (Day 3) Rider Nat Team Time Lap Max (km/h) 1 ^3 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP24) 1:56.493s 15/23 338.5 2 ˅1 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.007s 11/19 340.6 3 ˅1 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.231s 10/25 338.5 4 ˅1 Franco Morbidelli ITA VR46 Ducati (GP24) +0.455s 5/20 337.5 5 ^6 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.549s 23/29 337.5 6 ˅1 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.682s 15/22 342.8 7 ^6 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.711s 13/21 335.4 8 ˅2 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +0.835s 8/24 335.4 9 ˅2 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.848s 10/19 336.4 10 ^9 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.858s 25/26 334.3 11 ˅3 Fermin Aldeguer SPA Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +0.908s 8/22 335.4 12 ˅3 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.959s 12/18 337.5 13 ˅3 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.121s 7/20 339.6 14 ˅2 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* +1.261s 11/25 336.4 15 ^3 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.296s 19/25 333.3 16 ˅2 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.467s 9/21 340.6 17 ˅2 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.600s 12/19 338.5 18 ˅2 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.613s 8/21 335.4 19 ˅2 Somkiat Chantra THA LCR Honda (RC213V)* +1.636s 17/25 337.5 20 = Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Test Rider (GP25) +2.628s 14/16 335.4 21 = Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Test Rider (RS-GP25) +3.001s 12/20 337.5 22 = Andrea Dovizioso ITA Yamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1) +4.175s 19/22 332.3

A hectic opening hour of time attacks on the final morning at Sepang ended with Ducati Lenovo's official pole record holder Francesco Bagnaia on top by 0.224s from Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo.

But Gresini's Alex Marquez then put the GP24 ahead of the GP25 by 0.007s.

Key:

^X Rider is X positions higher than previous hour.

= Rider is same position as previous hour.

˅X Rider is X positions lower than previous hour.

Fastest Day 2 time:

Franco Morbidelli Ducati 1m 57.210s

Fastest Day 1 time:

Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1m 57.555s

Fastest Shakedown Test time:

Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1m 57.794s (Day 3)

Official Sepang MotoGP records:

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1m 56.337s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Alex Marquez Ducati 1m 58.979s (2023)

2025 Official Sepang MotoGP Test - 11am (Day 3) Rider Nat Team Time Lap 1 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 1:56.5s 11/12 2 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.224s 10/14 3 Franco Morbidelli ITA VR46 Ducati (GP24) +0.448s 5/9 4 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP24) +0.507s 12/13 5 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.675s 15/16 6 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +0.828s 8/11 7 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.841s 10/11 8 Fermin Aldeguer SPA Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +0.901s 8/15 9 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.952s 12/13 10 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.114s 7/15 11 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +1.212s 4/15 12 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* +1.254s 11/16 13 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.286s 5/11 14 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.460s 9/14 15 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.593s 12/12 16 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.606s 8/14 17 Somkiat Chantra THA LCR Honda (RC213V)* +1.911s 7/15 18 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.933s 12/13 19 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +2.551s 14/15 20 Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Test Rider (GP25) +3.743s 4/5 21 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Test Rider (RS-GP25) +4.402s 4/6 22 Andrea Dovizioso ITA Yamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1) +5.724s 4/9

After Sepang, only one more official test, at Buriram from February 12-13, will remain before the Thai season-opener starts on February 28.

Engine specification for Ducati, KTM and Aprilia will be frozen from the Thai GP until the end of 2026, to reduce development costs ahead of the new 850cc era in 2027.

Honda and Yamaha are currently free to continue engine development, due to their D concession ranking.