2025 Official Sepang MotoGP Test Results - Day 3 (Friday)
Lap times during Friday’s third and final day of the 2025 Official Sepang MotoGP test.
Hourly timing updates...
|2025 Official Sepang MotoGP Test - 12pm (Day 3)
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|Lap
|Max (km/h)
|1
|^3
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|1:56.493s
|15/23
|338.5
|2
|˅1
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+0.007s
|11/19
|340.6
|3
|˅1
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.231s
|10/25
|338.5
|4
|˅1
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|+0.455s
|5/20
|337.5
|5
|^6
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+0.549s
|23/29
|337.5
|6
|˅1
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.682s
|15/22
|342.8
|7
|^6
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+0.711s
|13/21
|335.4
|8
|˅2
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+0.835s
|8/24
|335.4
|9
|˅2
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.848s
|10/19
|336.4
|10
|^9
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.858s
|25/26
|334.3
|11
|˅3
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|+0.908s
|8/22
|335.4
|12
|˅3
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.959s
|12/18
|337.5
|13
|˅3
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.121s
|7/20
|339.6
|14
|˅2
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|+1.261s
|11/25
|336.4
|15
|^3
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+1.296s
|19/25
|333.3
|16
|˅2
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.467s
|9/21
|340.6
|17
|˅2
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.600s
|12/19
|338.5
|18
|˅2
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.613s
|8/21
|335.4
|19
|˅2
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)*
|+1.636s
|17/25
|337.5
|20
|=
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|Ducati Test Rider (GP25)
|+2.628s
|14/16
|335.4
|21
|=
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Test Rider (RS-GP25)
|+3.001s
|12/20
|337.5
|22
|=
|Andrea Dovizioso
|ITA
|Yamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1)
|+4.175s
|19/22
|332.3
A hectic opening hour of time attacks on the final morning at Sepang ended with Ducati Lenovo's official pole record holder Francesco Bagnaia on top by 0.224s from Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo.
But Gresini's Alex Marquez then put the GP24 ahead of the GP25 by 0.007s.
Key:
^X Rider is X positions higher than previous hour.
= Rider is same position as previous hour.
˅X Rider is X positions lower than previous hour.
Fastest Day 2 time:
Franco Morbidelli Ducati 1m 57.210s
Fastest Day 1 time:
Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1m 57.555s
Fastest Shakedown Test time:
Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1m 57.794s (Day 3)
Official Sepang MotoGP records:
Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1m 56.337s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Alex Marquez Ducati 1m 58.979s (2023)
|2025 Official Sepang MotoGP Test - 11am (Day 3)
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|Lap
|1
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|1:56.5s
|11/12
|2
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.224s
|10/14
|3
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|+0.448s
|5/9
|4
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|+0.507s
|12/13
|5
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.675s
|15/16
|6
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+0.828s
|8/11
|7
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.841s
|10/11
|8
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|+0.901s
|8/15
|9
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.952s
|12/13
|10
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.114s
|7/15
|11
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+1.212s
|4/15
|12
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|+1.254s
|11/16
|13
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.286s
|5/11
|14
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.460s
|9/14
|15
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.593s
|12/12
|16
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.606s
|8/14
|17
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)*
|+1.911s
|7/15
|18
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+1.933s
|12/13
|19
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+2.551s
|14/15
|20
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|Ducati Test Rider (GP25)
|+3.743s
|4/5
|21
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Test Rider (RS-GP25)
|+4.402s
|4/6
|22
|Andrea Dovizioso
|ITA
|Yamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1)
|+5.724s
|4/9
After Sepang, only one more official test, at Buriram from February 12-13, will remain before the Thai season-opener starts on February 28.
Engine specification for Ducati, KTM and Aprilia will be frozen from the Thai GP until the end of 2026, to reduce development costs ahead of the new 850cc era in 2027.
Honda and Yamaha are currently free to continue engine development, due to their D concession ranking.