2025 Official Sepang MotoGP Test Results - Day 3 (Friday)

Lap times during Friday’s third and final day of the 2025 Official Sepang MotoGP test.

Hourly timing updates...

2025 Official Sepang MotoGP Test - 12pm (Day 3)
  RiderNatTeamTimeLapMax (km/h)
1^3Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP24)1:56.493s15/23338.5
2˅1Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.007s11/19340.6
3˅1Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.231s10/25338.5
4˅1Franco MorbidelliITAVR46 Ducati (GP24)+0.455s5/20337.5
5^6Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.549s23/29337.5
6˅1Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.682s15/22342.8
7^6Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+0.711s13/21335.4
8˅2Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+0.835s8/24335.4
9˅2Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.848s10/19336.4
10^9Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.858s25/26334.3
11˅3Fermin AldeguerSPAGresini Ducati (GP24)*+0.908s8/22335.4
12˅3Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.959s12/18337.5
13˅3Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.121s7/20339.6
14˅2Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*+1.261s11/25336.4
15^3Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.296s19/25333.3
16˅2Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.467s9/21340.6
17˅2Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.600s12/19338.5
18˅2Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.613s8/21335.4
19˅2Somkiat ChantraTHALCR Honda (RC213V)*+1.636s17/25337.5
20=Michele PirroITADucati Test Rider (GP25)+2.628s14/16335.4
21=Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Test Rider (RS-GP25)+3.001s12/20337.5
22=Andrea DoviziosoITAYamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1)+4.175s19/22332.3

A hectic opening hour of time attacks on the final morning at Sepang ended with Ducati Lenovo's official pole record holder Francesco Bagnaia on top by 0.224s from Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo.

But Gresini's Alex Marquez then put the GP24 ahead of the GP25 by 0.007s.

Key:

^X Rider is X positions higher than previous hour.

Rider is same position as previous hour.

˅X Rider is X positions lower than previous hour.

Fastest Day 2 time:

Franco Morbidelli Ducati 1m 57.210s

Fastest Day 1 time:

Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1m 57.555s

Fastest Shakedown Test time:

Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1m 57.794s (Day 3)

Official Sepang MotoGP records:

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1m 56.337s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Alex Marquez Ducati 1m 58.979s (2023)

2025 Official Sepang MotoGP Test - 11am (Day 3)
 RiderNatTeamTimeLap
1Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)1:56.5s11/12
2Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.224s10/14
3Franco MorbidelliITAVR46 Ducati (GP24)+0.448s5/9
4Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP24)+0.507s12/13
5Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.675s15/16
6Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+0.828s8/11
7Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.841s10/11
8Fermin AldeguerSPAGresini Ducati (GP24)*+0.901s8/15
9Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.952s12/13
10Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.114s7/15
11Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)+1.212s4/15
12Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*+1.254s11/16
13Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+1.286s5/11
14Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.460s9/14
15Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.593s12/12
16Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.606s8/14
17Somkiat ChantraTHALCR Honda (RC213V)*+1.911s7/15
18Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.933s12/13
19Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+2.551s14/15
20Michele PirroITADucati Test Rider (GP25)+3.743s4/5
21Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Test Rider (RS-GP25)+4.402s4/6
22Andrea DoviziosoITAYamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1)+5.724s4/9

After Sepang, only one more official test, at Buriram from February 12-13, will remain before the Thai season-opener starts on February 28.

Engine specification for Ducati, KTM and Aprilia will be frozen from the Thai GP until the end of 2026, to reduce development costs ahead of the new 850cc era in 2027.

Honda and Yamaha are currently free to continue engine development, due to their D concession ranking.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

