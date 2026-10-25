Phillip Island MotoGP: LIVE updates from delayed Australian Grand Prix

As forecast, the worst weather of the weekend descended on Phillip Island on Sunday, causing the cancellation of MotoGP warm-up as well as the Moto3 and Moto2 races.

The MotoGP race has a new provisional pit lane opening time of 4pm, which is two hours later than planned.

Latest Start Time:

4:00pm (local)/5:00am (UK) - MotoGP Race

After a dramatic Saturday, Marc Marquez leads the world championship heading into Sunday's final Australian MotoGP at the legendary Phillip Island circuit.

With main title rival Jorge Martin ruled out by injury, Marquez is guaranteed to stay on top whatever happens in today's race.

Martin fractured his forearm after falling during an intense victory duel with Marquez in the Sprint.

Aprilia's Saturday then got even worse when defending Phillip Island winner Raul Fernandez was also declared unfit due to a recent finger injury.

That means, while the front row of pole qualifier Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez and Johann Zarco is unchanged, home hero Jack Miller now heads row two alongside Pedro Acosta and Fabio di Giannantonio.

The grid order was decided by a wet qualifying, before the dry Sprint.

However, the worst weather of the weekend is forecast for Sunday, with Phillip Island set to give MotoGP a wet and wild farewell.