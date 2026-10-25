Live updates from the final Phillip Island MotoGP race.
Live updates from the final Phillip Island MotoGP race.
© Gold and Goose

Phillip Island MotoGP: LIVE updates from delayed Australian Grand Prix

Live updates for the weather-delayed 2026 Australian MotoGP race at Phillip Island.

As forecast, the worst weather of the weekend descended on Phillip Island on Sunday, causing the cancellation of MotoGP warm-up as well as the Moto3 and Moto2 races.

The MotoGP race has a new provisional pit lane opening time of 4pm, which is two hours later than planned.

Latest Start Time:

4:00pm (local)/5:00am (UK) - MotoGP Race

After a dramatic Saturday, Marc Marquez leads the world championship heading into Sunday's final Australian MotoGP at the legendary Phillip Island circuit.

With main title rival Jorge Martin ruled out by injury, Marquez is guaranteed to stay on top whatever happens in today's race.

Martin fractured his forearm after falling during an intense victory duel with Marquez in the Sprint. 

Aprilia's Saturday then got even worse when defending Phillip Island winner Raul Fernandez was also declared unfit due to a recent finger injury.

That means, while the front row of pole qualifier Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez and Johann Zarco is unchanged, home hero Jack Miller now heads row two alongside Pedro Acosta and Fabio di Giannantonio.

The grid order was decided by a wet qualifying, before the dry Sprint.

However, the worst weather of the weekend is forecast for Sunday, with Phillip Island set to give MotoGP a wet and wild farewell.

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25 Oct 2026
04:36
MotoGP race CANCELLED

MotoGP statement: Due to limited visibility affecting the operation of the medical helicopter at the Red Bull Grand Prix of Australia, the MotoGP Grand Prix race has been cancelled.

As a farewell to the Island, the MotoGP riders will do a lap behind the safety car and stop on the main straight to greet the fans.

Pitlane will open for the farewell lap at 15:45 local time.

04:35
Riders getting ready

The MotoGP riders are getting their leathers and wet weather gear on in the pits, including home star Jack Miller, who is in special 'green and gold' Australian colours.

Miller gives a sad shrug to the cameras; Let's hope he's simply reflecting the delay, rather than knowing something about the final race or not decision...

04:32
Aprilia "quite positive" on Jorge Martin at Sepang

Aprilia team manager Paolo Bonora gives an update on injured MotoGP title contender Jorge Martin's condition to MotoGP pit lane reporter Jack Appleyard:

"The crash was huge, but now he is in a good situation. We will check in the next few days but this morning he is in a quite good mood.

"At the moment, surgery is not necessary. We're just waiting to see how the situation evolves, but as I said, Jorge looked quite positive this morning."

Is Sepang possible next weekend?

"We will work for [it], absolutely. And he is the first to work for this goal, but we have to wait for the medical updates. We have to follow the medical [advice], but we are quite positive on that."

04:26
Visibility

Rain is still falling, but the delays have been due to visibility rather than the amount of water and there is still heavy cloud overhead at the moment.

04:21
Engines on Phillip Island

After a wet and wild start to the final day of MotoGP action at Phillip Island, bikes are now being warmed up as teams prepare for the delayed 4pm start time.