Phillip Island MotoGP: LIVE updates from delayed Australian Grand Prix

Aprilia "quite positive" on Jorge Martin at Sepang
Aprilia team manager Paolo Bonora gives an update on injured MotoGP title contender Jorge Martin's condition to MotoGP pit lane reporter Jack Appleyard:
"The crash was huge, but now he is in a good situation. We will check in the next few days but this morning he is in a quite good mood.
"At the moment, surgery is not necessary. We're just waiting to see how the situation evolves, but as I said, Jorge looked quite positive this morning."
Is Sepang possible next weekend?
"We will work for [it], absolutely. And he is the first to work for this goal, but we have to wait for the medical updates. We have to follow the medical [advice], but we are quite positive on that."