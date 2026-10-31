Sepang MotoGP LIVE: Sprint build-up in Malaysia

After taking a "no-risks" approach behind brother Marc in the Phillip Island Sprint, the big question is how hard pole qualifier Alex is prepared to battle to beat his brother at Sepang.
If Alex takes the holeshot and pulls an early lead, it's hard to imagine the Gresini rider slowing down and gifting Marc the win.
But if Marc snatches the holeshot, it could be a similar situation to Phillip Island, meaning - even if Jorge Martin is out of the race - how much risk will Alex be prepared to take to pass Marc?
Marc has already spoken of seeking the full 37 points this weekend, at a track that favours Ducati.