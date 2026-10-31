Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose
LIVE

Sepang MotoGP LIVE: Sprint build-up in Malaysia

Live Saturday updates for the 2026 Malaysian MotoGP at Sepang.

Live coverage of Saturday's final practice, qualifying and Sprint race from the 2026 Malaysian MotoGP at Sepang.

Key moments

Saturday's MotoGP schedule:

10:10am (local) / 2:10am (UK) - MotoGP FP2
10:50am (local) / 2:50am (UK) - MotoGP Qualifying
3:00pm (local) / 7:00am (UK) - MotoGP Sprint

Marc Marquez starts Saturday at Sepang holding the world championship lead by ten points over injured rival Jorge Martin.

Martin lost the world championship lead and suffered a fracture to his wrist when he fell while battling Marquez for victory at last Saturday’s Phillip Island.

That ruled Martin out of Sunday’s grand prix, but he was saved from any further loss of points when the race was cancelled.

Martin was cleared to return on Friday, then declared "fit to race" after the opening session. However, Martin withdrew from the event after Saturday's final practice.

Raul Fernandez had already been ruled out after struggling with his finger fracture in FP1.

Martin's team-mate Marco Bezzecchi heads into today's Sprint 50 points from the top, and could be Aprilia's best chance against the Ducatis, which have a formidable Sepang record.

Pecco Bagnaia (Sprint) and Alex Marquez (Grand Prix) won last year, when the top Aprilia in the grand prix was Ai Ogura in tenth.

Bezzecchi was then the lone Aprilia in an all-Ducati top six on the final day of this year’s pre-season test, with Alex Marquez again fastest and Marc in fourth behind Fabio di Giannantonio.

Marc had been riding for the first time since his Mandalika shoulder injuries, while Martin - injured at Sepang in early 2025 - was absent due to winter collarbone surgery.

Peter McLaren Profile Picture
31 Oct 2026
06:20
Will Alex 'let' Marc win?

After taking a "no-risks" approach behind brother Marc in the Phillip Island Sprint, the big question is how hard pole qualifier Alex is prepared to battle to beat his brother at Sepang.

If Alex takes the holeshot and pulls an early lead, it's hard to imagine the Gresini rider slowing down and gifting Marc the win.

But if Marc snatches the holeshot, it could be a similar situation to Phillip Island, meaning - even if Jorge Martin is out of the race - how much risk will Alex be prepared to take to pass Marc?

Marc has already spoken of seeking the full 37 points this weekend, at a track that favours Ducati.

06:12
Points

This is the current points situation.

With Jorge Martin out, Marc Marquez has a big chance to pull clear at the top if he takes the maximum 37 points this weekend, while Marco Bezzecchi could close in on his team-mate for second place. 

The seven riders still in mathematical MotoGP title contention after the cancelled Phillip Island GP.
The seven riders still in mathematical MotoGP title contention after the cancelled Phillip…
© Peter McLaren
06:10
Sprint grid

This is how the Sepang MotoGP Sprint grid will line-up. 

The race starts in just under one hour, at 3pm local time (7am UK):

Row 1:    Alex Marquez (pole), Marc Marquez, Pedro Acosta            
Row 2:    Ai Ogura, Marco Bezzecchi, Fabio Di Giannantonio            
Row 3:    Enea Bastianini, Johann Zarco, Franco Morbidelli            
Row 4:    Francesco Bagnaia, Joan Mir, Maverick Viñales            
Row 5:    Luca Marini, Diogo Moreira, Brad Binder            
Row 6:    Jack Miller, Alex Rins, Fabio Quartararo            
Row 7:    Iker Lecuona, Augusto Fernandez            
 

06:06
Pedro Acosta thanks Marc Marquez

Pedro Acosta snatched a tow behind future Ducati team-mate Marc Marquez to claim third on the grid for KTM:

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06:04
Bagnaia smashes screen

Last year's pole qualifier and Sprint winner Pecco Bagnaia took his frustration out on the screen of his Ducati in qualifying, He will start just tenth this afternoon:

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05:53
Jorge Martin explains decision to abandon Malaysian MotoGP

Jorge Martin stopped due to "big risk" at Malaysian MotoGP, expects Marc Marquez maximum

Jorge Martin, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.
Jorge Martin, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose
05:15
Marc Marquez reacts to Martin's Sepang withdrawal

Marc Marquez's first words after Jorge Martin withdraws from Malaysian MotoGP

Marc Marquez, qualifying, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, qualifying, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose
04:49
Aprilia on Martin

Aprilia explains Jorge Martin's Sepang MotoGP exit, Qatar plans

Jorge Martin, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.
Jorge Martin, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose
04:22
Martin speaks

Injured title contender Jorge Martin is speaking to the media after withdrawing from the Malaysian MotoGP.

Jorge Martin, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.
Jorge Martin, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose
04:08
Qualifying Report

Alex Marquez snatches Sepang MotoGP pole

Alex Marquez, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.
Alex Marquez, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose
03:35
Sepang MotoGP: Qualifying results

Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Full Qualifying Results

Alex Marquez, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.
Alex Marquez, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose
03:33
A rare pole

That's a rare pole position for Alex, only his third in MotoGP.

03:30
Alex Marquez pole!

Alex Marquez snatches pole position away from his brother with just a few seconds on the clock.

Alex looks over at the big screen and nods in satisfaction.

03:29
Replays

Replays show Marc Marquez's Ducati sliding wildly during his pole lap.

03:28
Marc Marquez pole!

MotoGP title leader Marc Marquez responds, powering from fifth to pole position.

Pedro Acosta, chasing Marquez on track, slots into second for KTM.

Can the Aprilias respond?

03:27
Aprilia pole!

Marco Bezzecchi and then Ai Ogura blast to pole position, pushing Alex Marquez to third.

2mins to go.

03:26
Bagnaia smashes the screen

Pecco Bagnaia's frustration boils over as he runs wide at turn one - last year's pole qualifier and Sprint winner smashes the screen on his Ducati. He won't be improving again on this run!

03:25
Bagnaia

Pecco Bagnaia, who is out of sync with the others after coming through Qualifying 1, is on track alone and jumps to sixth on his first flying lap in Qualifying 2.

03:23
Pressure on Bezzecchi

Marco Bezzecchi badly needs to get his Aprilia onto the front row, he showed in final practice he has strong race pace.

03:22
Standings ahead of the final run

1. Alex Marquez 1m 56.697s
2. Marc Marquez +0.267s
3. Pedro Acosta +0.438s

4. Enea Bastianini +0.500s
5. Marco Bezzecchi +0.587s
6. Fabio Di Giannantonio +0.697s

7. Ai Ogura +0.798s
8. Joan Mir +1.073s
9. Franco Morbidelli +1.102s

10. Maverick Viñales +1.200s
NC. Johann Zarco
NC. Francesco Bagnaia

03:20
First flying laps

The first flying laps are in and it's Alex Marquez on top, followed by Marc Marquez, Pedro Acosta and Enea Bastianini.

Alex and Marc are the first riders in the 1m 56s this weekend.

03:14
Q2 line-up

Johann Zarco and Pecco Bagnaia join the top ten from Friday:

Marc MARQUEZ
Alex MARQUEZ
Ai OGURA
Pedro ACOSTA
Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO
Marco BEZZECCHI
Enea BASTIANINI
Maverick VIÑALES
Franco MORBIDELLI
Joan MIR

03:13
Qualifying 2

All eyes are now on title leader Marc Marquez, who has an open goal as far as increasing his world championship advantage this weekend.

However, he was only 8th in final practice.

03:07
Results: Qualifying 1

Johann Zarco and Pecco Bagnaia head for Qualifying 2...

1. Johann Zarco 1m 57.341s
2. Francesco Bagnaia +0.211s

3. Luca Marini +0.282s
4. Diogo Moreira +0.392s
5. Brad Binder +0.786s
6. Jack Miller +0.807s
7. Alex Rins +0.814s
8. Fabio Quartararo +0.878s
9. Iker Lecuona +1.115s
10. Augusto Fernandez +1.514s
NC. Jorge Martin

03:05
Zarco and Bagnaia

Meanwhile, Johann Zarco and Pecco Bagnaia are holding the two transfer places in Qualifying 1.