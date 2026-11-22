Live updates from the race at the 2026 Portugal MotoGP at Portimao. Marc Marquez has his third chance to win this year's world title in today's race, which starts at 13:00 local time.

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Portuguese Grand Prix to start at 13:00 local time

Marco Bezzecchi will start today's Portuguese Grand Prix as the clear favourite after not only his pole position lap and Sprint win yesterday, but also the pace he showed on Friday.

But even if Bezzecchi wins the race, the title is not in his hands. Even with yesterday's win and a late crash for Marc Marquez, the Italian needs the championship lead to fail to score in all three remaining races and for him to win all of them in order to take the title.

Marquez starts second today and can win the championship with any top-nine finish. His worst finish of the season is a seventh, so anything other than a retirement is likely to crown Marquez champion for the eighth time in the premier class - although yesterday proved that a retirement is always possible even in the most unexpected moments.

Jorge Martin's wrist injury means he is not at his best this weekend. He was able to bring home a fifth yesterday, but he would need to out-score Marquez by 18 points today in order to keep his title hopes alive, meaning even if Marquez crashes out or has a mechanical Martin would need to finish at least second.

Aside from the Aprilia riders, Alex Marquez was the winner of his brother's crash yesterday, inheriting the final place on the podium, although he said afterwards that he thinks it will be tough to finish today's 25-lap race, his first full-distance race after the shoulder surgery he took after Sepang.