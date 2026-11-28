Live updates from the qualifying session at the 2026 Valencia MotoGP. Qualifying is due to start at 10:50 local time, with the Sprint coming up this afternoon at 15:00.

Key Moments

Bezzecchi destroys lap record to take pole, Marquez takes second

Bastianini, Mir advance to Q2

Bezzecchi tops FP2 from Acosta and Aldeguer

Qualifying to start at 10:50 local time/09:50 GMT

Marc Marquez dominated headlines in MotoGP yesterday as he announced his retirement from racing ahead of FP1. The 33-year-old has already wrapped up this year's world title, his 10th in total, and was fastest in Practice yesterday afternoon.

Marco Bezzecchi was second to Marquez and admitted after Practice that he'd have liked to have had another year of battling the Spaniard in MotoGP, even if it's once again the Ducati rider who looks favourite for victory this weekend, what would be his eighth of the season.

Jorge Martin was one of the riders most visibly caught out by the Marquez news, and joked afterwards that he'll be "the next meme" for his confused reaction to it ahead of FP1. Martin holds a two-point lead over Bezzecchi coming into today's Sprint in the battle for second, meaning it can't be decided today in the Sprint but that either Bezzecchi or Martin could take a major step towards the silver medal position.

Martin, though, was only 10th in Practice yesterday, while the other three Aprilias were in the top-four, Bezzecchi second ahead of Ai Ogura and Raul Fernandez.

Pol Espargaro was perhaps the main surprise of Friday, getting himself into Q2 in seventh, in his latest substitute appearance for Maverick Vinales, and less than a tenth behind Pedro Acosta in fifth.