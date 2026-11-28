Bezzecchi's next lap was immediately scrubbed for yellows at turn one for a crash for Pol Espargaro.
It was a monster lap by Bezzecchi, and it stands for now, but we'll see.
Live updates from the qualifying session at the 2026 Valencia MotoGP. Qualifying is due to start at 10:50 local time, with the Sprint coming up this afternoon at 15:00.
Marc Marquez dominated headlines in MotoGP yesterday as he announced his retirement from racing ahead of FP1. The 33-year-old has already wrapped up this year's world title, his 10th in total, and was fastest in Practice yesterday afternoon.
Marco Bezzecchi was second to Marquez and admitted after Practice that he'd have liked to have had another year of battling the Spaniard in MotoGP, even if it's once again the Ducati rider who looks favourite for victory this weekend, what would be his eighth of the season.
Jorge Martin was one of the riders most visibly caught out by the Marquez news, and joked afterwards that he'll be "the next meme" for his confused reaction to it ahead of FP1. Martin holds a two-point lead over Bezzecchi coming into today's Sprint in the battle for second, meaning it can't be decided today in the Sprint but that either Bezzecchi or Martin could take a major step towards the silver medal position.
Martin, though, was only 10th in Practice yesterday, while the other three Aprilias were in the top-four, Bezzecchi second ahead of Ai Ogura and Raul Fernandez.
Pol Espargaro was perhaps the main surprise of Friday, getting himself into Q2 in seventh, in his latest substitute appearance for Maverick Vinales, and less than a tenth behind Pedro Acosta in fifth.
Marco Bezzecchi heads Marc Marquez in Valencia qualifying.
Marco Bezzecchi takes Valencia pole, 0.463s ahead of Marc Marquez. Raul Fernandez completes the top-three.
Alex Marquez fourth, then Martin, Di Giannantonio, Bastiannini, Espargaro, Aldeguer, Acosta, Ogura, and Mir complete the Q2 order.
Terrible qualifying for Acosta down in 10th, over a second off pole and out-qualified by Espargaro.
Bezzecchi's next lap was immediately scrubbed for yellows at turn one for a crash for Pol Espargaro.
It was a monster lap by Bezzecchi, and it stands for now, but we'll see.
Bezzecchi into the 1m27s, he;s back on pole by 0.463s. Ogura was in the gravel when he went through turn 11, but not sure if the yellow flags were there before Bezzecchi arrived or if he was close enough.
Martin goes fifth with his latest lap, but behind him Marquez goes back to provisional pole and by over a tenth!
He bails on the next one, so that could be his final qualifying lap in MotoGP.
Raul Fernandez goes early with his second run and he takes provisional pole by 0.045s over Bezzecchi. Another new lap record.
Bezzecchi improves on his second lap and takes over at the top by 0.128s over Marc Marquez.
1m28.478s is a new lap record by 0.005s over the lap time Marquez set in Practice.
Marc Marquez bailed on his second lap, but Alex Marquez had Aldeguer as a marker and he takes over third from Bezzecchi - he's third and 0.007s off pole!
Marquez opens up with a rapid 1m28.606s, and he towed his brother, Alex Marquez, to second.
Raul Fernandez has taken second, though, and Bezzecchi goes third with his first lap. Less than a tenth cover the top-four.
Pit lane is open again in Valencia for the final Q2 session of 2026.
With Bastianini and Mir advancing to Q2, here is your 12-rider line-up for the final qualifying session of the season:
Bastianini bailed on his last lap, but no one else improved either. He and Mir advance to Q2.
The order behind them:
Bastianini improves again, 1m29.053s puts him over a tenth clear at the top and looks like he's going for one more lap, too.
Bastianini back to the top with his penultimate lap, Binder only third. Mir hangs on to second for now and improves himself, too - 0.021s off Bastianini.
Well the used tyres have worked for Lecuona because he's up to second with his first lap of run two.
Four minutes to go and it's Mir from Lecuona.
Lecuona out on used tyres for his second run, according to the graphic - P9 at the moment for Bagnaia's replacement.
It was a KTM 1-2 for a lap at the start of the session with Binder ahead of Bastianini, but Mir has beaten both of them.
First runs over and it's Mir and Binder in the two Q2 spots.
Pit lane is open at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo and we're underway for the final Q1 session of 2026.
Here is your final Q1 line-up of the year:
The chequered flag is out on FP2 in Valencia and it's Bezzecchi who ends fastest. Acosta and Aldeguer complete the top-three.
Marc Marquez ends seventh in the end and Martin down in 14th.
Q1 coming up next in seven minutes.
Bezzecchi improves again, his lead is now 0.136s over Acosta.
A bit of a struggle in the session so far for Martin, he's just improved but only enough for 14th.
Pol Espargaro jumps up to third and seconds later Aldeguer goes second, pushing him back to fourth.
Alex Marquez was improving but it went away in the final sector and he stays ninth.