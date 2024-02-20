2024 Official Qatar MotoGP Test: Day 2 LIVE UPDATES!

2024 Official Qatar MotoGP Test: Day 2

MotoGP riders return on Tuesday for the final day of preseason testing before the 2024 season begins in Qatar on March 8.

On Monday, Francesco Bagnaia topped the timesheet ahead of Jorge Martin - an ominous sign for the season ahead, perhaps.

Marc Marquez also faced questions about sandbagging his GP23. Something to keep an eye on...

The Yamahas and Hondas have one final day to finalise their set-ups before entering a season which they hope will restore them to the front of MotoGP.