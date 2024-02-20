They came out due to a technical issue for Honda's Joan Mir.
2024 Official Qatar MotoGP Test: Day 2 LIVE UPDATES!
MotoGP riders return on Tuesday for the final day of preseason testing before the 2024 season begins in Qatar on March 8.
On Monday, Francesco Bagnaia topped the timesheet ahead of Jorge Martin - an ominous sign for the season ahead, perhaps.
Marc Marquez also faced questions about sandbagging his GP23. Something to keep an eye on...
The Yamahas and Hondas have one final day to finalise their set-ups before entering a season which they hope will restore them to the front of MotoGP.
Gresini Ducati rider stopped at Turn 15 with a technical issue while trying to complete his first outlap.
He is now back out on track.
Riders have all gone back to their boxes.
Here's the lap times after the first hour in Qatar.
“I was comfortable. I came with low expectations," he admitted.
“Last year it was very, very difficult to stay on the bike.
“I was surprised. We have taken the correct steps forward."
Day 2 of the preseason MotoGP test in Qatar is underway.
Yesterday, running was a lot more sparse in the morning than in the afternoon due to the windy weather conditions.
But with just one more day to set up bikes before the season begins on March 8, let's see what's in store today.