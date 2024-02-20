2024 Official Qatar MotoGP Test results - Day 2

Lap times during Tuesday’s second and final day of the 2024 Qatar MotoGP test.

Enea Bastianini, Qatar MotoGP test, 19 February
Enea Bastianini, Qatar MotoGP test, 19 February

The 2024 MotoGP pre-season ends in Qatar this (Tuesday) evening, with the second and final day of testing at Lusail.

Day one saw Ducati’s reigning champion and Sepang test leader Francesco Bagnaia repeat his grip on the top of the timesheets ahead of last year’s title runner-up Jorge Martin (Pramac).

But the combined efforts of Maverick Vinales, Raul Fernandez and Aleix Espargaro put Aprilia quickest for much of the day, with Espargaro eventually classified best of the RS-GPs in third.

Late progress saw the lead KTM of Brad Binder rise to fourth, in front of defending Qatar winner Fabio di Giannantonio on the satellite VR46 Ducati. LCR’s Johann Zarco broke into the top ten to be the fastest Honda, just ahead of countryman Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha).

Raul Fernandez is back in action after his Sepang highside but new Pramac Ducati rider Franco Morbidelli remains sidelined by last month’s Superbike training accident.

Testing takes place from 2-9pm but only gets 'serious' once dusk arrives at around 6pm. Wind was also an issue on day one.

The most important testing hours are from 7-9pm, covering the start of the Sprint race on March 9 and the end of the season-opening MotoGP race on March 10.

As of 6pm Enea Bastianini, Jorge Martin, Raul Fernandez, Alex Rins and Marc Marquez have all moved ahead of Bagnaia at the top of the timesheets.

However, Bagnaia's 1m 52.040s from day one still remains the best of the test so far...

2024 Official Qatar MotoGP Test - Day 2 (6pm)
  RiderNatTeamTimeLap
1^4Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)1:52.136s19/19
2^6Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.032s23/24
3^3Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)+0.347s20/26
4^5Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.364s34/34
5˅2Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.380s18/24
6˅5Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.439s8/21
7=Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.565s22/23
8^5Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+0.667s27/41
9^9Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.677s15/20
10˅8Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.691s16/18
11^1Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.720s17/24
12˅8Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.908s21/21
13^2Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.090s13/17
14^2Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.144s22/23
15^6Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.294s15/16
16˅6Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+1.326s25/35
17˅6Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+1.518s5/22
18^1Cal CrutchlowGBRYamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1)+1.664s24/29
19˅5Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)+1.725s30/46
20^2Michele PirroITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+1.731s37/38
21˅1Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+1.732s16/17
22˅5Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+1.892s14/19
23=Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+3.347s2/6
24NALorenzo SavadoriITATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP)+9.264s7/8
2024 Official Qatar MotoGP Test - Day 2 (5pm)
 RiderNatTeamTime
1Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)1:52.575s
2Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.349s
3Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.442s
4Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.565s
5Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.585s
6Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)+0.602s
7Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.646s
8Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.661s
9Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.838s
10Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+1.024s
11Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+1.079s
12Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.209s
13Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+1.229s
14Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)+1.286s
15Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.318s
16Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.590s
17Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+1.597s
18Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+1.772s
19Cal CrutchlowGBRYamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1)+2.113s
20Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+2.140s
21Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+2.168s
22Michele PirroITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+2.369s
23Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+2.908s
2024 Official Qatar MotoGP Test - Day 2 (4pm)
 RiderNatTeamTimeLap
1Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1:54.122s3/4
2Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)+0.421s9/20
3Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+0.430s5/10
4Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+0.665s7/13
5Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.738s6/14
6Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+0.856s4/5
7Cal CrutchlowGBRYamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1)+0.969s9/11
8Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.361s2/5
9Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)+1.751s2/2
10Michele PirroITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+1.817s13/15
11Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+4.750s2/2
2024 Official Qatar MotoGP Test - Day 2 (3pm)
 RiderNatTeamTimeLap
1Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)1:54.978s4/5
2Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)+0.679s3/6

Fastest Day 1 Time:

Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo) 1m 52.040s

Official Qatar MotoGP records

Best lap: Luca Marini (VR46 Ducati) 1m 51.762s (2023)

Fastest race lap: Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo) 1m 52.978s (2023)

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
Results
30 mins ago
2024 Official Qatar MotoGP Test results - Day 2
Enea Bastianini, Qatar MotoGP test, 19 February
Enea Bastianini, Qatar MotoGP test, 19 February
MotoGP
2 hours ago
2024 Official Qatar MotoGP Test: Day 2 LIVE UPDATES!
Marc
Marc
MotoGP
News
6 hours ago
Jorge Martin: Not just me vs Pecco, “Aleix doing a great job, Enea will arrive”
Jorge Martin, Qatar MotoGP test, 19 February
Jorge Martin, Qatar MotoGP test, 19 February
MotoGP
News
6 hours ago
Franco Morbidelli a spectator in Qatar, “the new Ducati works well”
Franco Morbidelli at the Qatar test (pic: Pramac)
Franco Morbidelli at the Qatar test (pic: Pramac)
MotoGP
News
7 hours ago
Honda’s Joan Mir: “I’m surprised - I came here with low expectations…”
Joan Mir, Qatar MotoGP test, 19 February
Joan Mir, Qatar MotoGP test, 19 February