2024 Official Qatar MotoGP Test results - Day 2
Lap times during Tuesday’s second and final day of the 2024 Qatar MotoGP test.
The 2024 MotoGP pre-season ends in Qatar this (Tuesday) evening, with the second and final day of testing at Lusail.
Day one saw Ducati’s reigning champion and Sepang test leader Francesco Bagnaia repeat his grip on the top of the timesheets ahead of last year’s title runner-up Jorge Martin (Pramac).
But the combined efforts of Maverick Vinales, Raul Fernandez and Aleix Espargaro put Aprilia quickest for much of the day, with Espargaro eventually classified best of the RS-GPs in third.
Late progress saw the lead KTM of Brad Binder rise to fourth, in front of defending Qatar winner Fabio di Giannantonio on the satellite VR46 Ducati. LCR’s Johann Zarco broke into the top ten to be the fastest Honda, just ahead of countryman Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha).
Raul Fernandez is back in action after his Sepang highside but new Pramac Ducati rider Franco Morbidelli remains sidelined by last month’s Superbike training accident.
Testing takes place from 2-9pm but only gets 'serious' once dusk arrives at around 6pm. Wind was also an issue on day one.
The most important testing hours are from 7-9pm, covering the start of the Sprint race on March 9 and the end of the season-opening MotoGP race on March 10.
As of 6pm Enea Bastianini, Jorge Martin, Raul Fernandez, Alex Rins and Marc Marquez have all moved ahead of Bagnaia at the top of the timesheets.
However, Bagnaia's 1m 52.040s from day one still remains the best of the test so far...
|2024 Official Qatar MotoGP Test - Day 2 (6pm)
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|Lap
|1
|^4
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|1:52.136s
|19/19
|2
|^6
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.032s
|23/24
|3
|^3
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)
|+0.347s
|20/26
|4
|^5
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.364s
|34/34
|5
|˅2
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+0.380s
|18/24
|6
|˅5
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.439s
|8/21
|7
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+0.565s
|22/23
|8
|^5
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|+0.667s
|27/41
|9
|^9
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+0.677s
|15/20
|10
|˅8
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+0.691s
|16/18
|11
|^1
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.720s
|17/24
|12
|˅8
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+0.908s
|21/21
|13
|^2
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.090s
|13/17
|14
|^2
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.144s
|22/23
|15
|^6
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.294s
|15/16
|16
|˅6
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+1.326s
|25/35
|17
|˅6
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+1.518s
|5/22
|18
|^1
|Cal Crutchlow
|GBR
|Yamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1)
|+1.664s
|24/29
|19
|˅5
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.725s
|30/46
|20
|^2
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+1.731s
|37/38
|21
|˅1
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.732s
|16/17
|22
|˅5
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.892s
|14/19
|23
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+3.347s
|2/6
|24
|NA
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP)
|+9.264s
|7/8
|2024 Official Qatar MotoGP Test - Day 2 (5pm)
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|1:52.575s
|2
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+0.349s
|3
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+0.442s
|4
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+0.565s
|5
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.585s
|6
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)
|+0.602s
|7
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+0.646s
|8
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.661s
|9
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.838s
|10
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+1.024s
|11
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+1.079s
|12
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.209s
|13
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|+1.229s
|14
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.286s
|15
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.318s
|16
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.590s
|17
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.597s
|18
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+1.772s
|19
|Cal Crutchlow
|GBR
|Yamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1)
|+2.113s
|20
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+2.140s
|21
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+2.168s
|22
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+2.369s
|23
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+2.908s
|2024 Official Qatar MotoGP Test - Day 2 (4pm)
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|Lap
|1
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1:54.122s
|3/4
|2
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.421s
|9/20
|3
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|+0.430s
|5/10
|4
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+0.665s
|7/13
|5
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.738s
|6/14
|6
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+0.856s
|4/5
|7
|Cal Crutchlow
|GBR
|Yamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1)
|+0.969s
|9/11
|8
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.361s
|2/5
|9
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)
|+1.751s
|2/2
|10
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+1.817s
|13/15
|11
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+4.750s
|2/2
|2024 Official Qatar MotoGP Test - Day 2 (3pm)
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|Lap
|1
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|1:54.978s
|4/5
|2
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.679s
|3/6
Fastest Day 1 Time:
Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo) 1m 52.040s
Official Qatar MotoGP records
Best lap: Luca Marini (VR46 Ducati) 1m 51.762s (2023)
Fastest race lap: Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo) 1m 52.978s (2023)