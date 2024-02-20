2024 Official Qatar MotoGP Test results - Day 2

The 2024 MotoGP pre-season ends in Qatar this (Tuesday) evening, with the second and final day of testing at Lusail.

Day one saw Ducati’s reigning champion and Sepang test leader Francesco Bagnaia repeat his grip on the top of the timesheets ahead of last year’s title runner-up Jorge Martin (Pramac).

But the combined efforts of Maverick Vinales, Raul Fernandez and Aleix Espargaro put Aprilia quickest for much of the day, with Espargaro eventually classified best of the RS-GPs in third.

Late progress saw the lead KTM of Brad Binder rise to fourth, in front of defending Qatar winner Fabio di Giannantonio on the satellite VR46 Ducati. LCR’s Johann Zarco broke into the top ten to be the fastest Honda, just ahead of countryman Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha).

Raul Fernandez is back in action after his Sepang highside but new Pramac Ducati rider Franco Morbidelli remains sidelined by last month’s Superbike training accident.

Testing takes place from 2-9pm but only gets 'serious' once dusk arrives at around 6pm. Wind was also an issue on day one.

The most important testing hours are from 7-9pm, covering the start of the Sprint race on March 9 and the end of the season-opening MotoGP race on March 10.

As of 6pm Enea Bastianini, Jorge Martin, Raul Fernandez, Alex Rins and Marc Marquez have all moved ahead of Bagnaia at the top of the timesheets.

However, Bagnaia's 1m 52.040s from day one still remains the best of the test so far...

2024 Official Qatar MotoGP Test - Day 2 (6pm) Rider Nat Team Time Lap 1 ^4 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 1:52.136s 19/19 2 ^6 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.032s 23/24 3 ^3 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23) +0.347s 20/26 4 ^5 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.364s 34/34 5 ˅2 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.380s 18/24 6 ˅5 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.439s 8/21 7 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.565s 22/23 8 ^5 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +0.667s 27/41 9 ^9 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.677s 15/20 10 ˅8 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.691s 16/18 11 ^1 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.720s 17/24 12 ˅8 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.908s 21/21 13 ^2 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.090s 13/17 14 ^2 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.144s 22/23 15 ^6 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.294s 15/16 16 ˅6 Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +1.326s 25/35 17 ˅6 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +1.518s 5/22 18 ^1 Cal Crutchlow GBR Yamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1) +1.664s 24/29 19 ˅5 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) +1.725s 30/46 20 ^2 Michele Pirro ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +1.731s 37/38 21 ˅1 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.732s 16/17 22 ˅5 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.892s 14/19 23 = Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +3.347s 2/6 24 NA Lorenzo Savadori ITA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP) +9.264s 7/8

2024 Official Qatar MotoGP Test - Day 2 (5pm) Rider Nat Team Time 1 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 1:52.575s 2 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.349s 3 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.442s 4 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.565s 5 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.585s 6 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23) +0.602s 7 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.646s 8 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.661s 9 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.838s 10 Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +1.024s 11 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +1.079s 12 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.209s 13 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +1.229s 14 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) +1.286s 15 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.318s 16 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.590s 17 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.597s 18 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +1.772s 19 Cal Crutchlow GBR Yamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1) +2.113s 20 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +2.140s 21 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +2.168s 22 Michele Pirro ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +2.369s 23 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +2.908s

2024 Official Qatar MotoGP Test - Day 2 (4pm) Rider Nat Team Time Lap 1 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1:54.122s 3/4 2 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) +0.421s 9/20 3 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +0.430s 5/10 4 Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +0.665s 7/13 5 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.738s 6/14 6 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.856s 4/5 7 Cal Crutchlow GBR Yamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1) +0.969s 9/11 8 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.361s 2/5 9 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23) +1.751s 2/2 10 Michele Pirro ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +1.817s 13/15 11 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +4.750s 2/2

2024 Official Qatar MotoGP Test - Day 2 (3pm) Rider Nat Team Time Lap 1 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 1:54.978s 4/5 2 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) +0.679s 3/6

Fastest Day 1 Time:

Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo) 1m 52.040s

Official Qatar MotoGP records

Best lap: Luca Marini (VR46 Ducati) 1m 51.762s (2023)

Fastest race lap: Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo) 1m 52.978s (2023)