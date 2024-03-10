Jorge
2024 Qatar MotoGP as it happened

Recap the 2024 Qatar MotoGP.

Check out the lap times and the results of the season-opening Qatar MotoGP here: 2024 Qatar MotoGP, Lusail - Race Results

Francesco Bagnaia, the two-time champion, was faultless in victory in the 2024 season-opener.

The battle between Marc Marquez and Pedro Acosta was a highlight.

Scroll down to read how the race unfolded.

10 Mar 2024
17:57
Here are the full race results and lap times from the season-opening Qatar MotoGP

17:52
Bagnaia wins in Qatar

Bagnaia claims victory ahead of Binder, Martin, Marc Marquez, Bastianini, Alex Marquez, Di Giannantonio, Espargaro, Acosta and Maverick Vinales. 

17:50
Last lap

Bagnaia leads but Martin is catching Binder very quickly. 

17:44
4 Laps to go

Bagnaia still leads Binder by a second with Martin third and Marc Marquez fourth. 

17:41
Lap 16 of 21

Acosta loses places to Alex Marquez and Bastianini as his slide continues. 

17:38
Lap 14 of 21

Acosta is ragged at the moment as Marquez comes through following a mistake. 

17:33
Lap 12 of 21

He's done it. Acosta is through on Marquez for fourth spot.

17:31
Lap 11 of 21

Binder comes through on Martin as again but the pair are costing themselves loads of time to Bagnaia. 

17:29
Lap 10 of 21

Bagnaia is now over a second clear. A message is being sent by the world champion. 

17:26
Lap 8 of 21

Bagnaia is pulling clear as Binder retakes second from Martin.

17:21

Acosta is now behind Marc Marquez after going through on Alex on lap five.

17:20
Lap 5 of 21

Martin does not want Bagnaia to get away as he goes through for second.

17:18
Lap 4 of 21

This is amazing! Acosta slices through on Bastianini for P6. 

17:16

Pedro Acosta is the fastest rider on circuit as he moves up to seventh!

17:14
Lap 2 of 21

Jack Miller has gone down at turn one as team-mate Brad Binder moves past Martin for second. 

17:13
Lap 1 of 21

Francesco Bagnaia means business as he takes the lead.

17:12
Finally it's lights out in Qatar

Jorge Martin leads the field away as five lights go out.

17:11
17:09

The warm-up lap is underway again.

17:03
Drama as yellow flags come out

Raul Fernandez has a problem on the start and the start has been aborted. 

17:00

The formation lap is underway at the Lusail International Circuit.

16:55

We're just five minutes away from lights out in Qatar.

16:39

The second row is the same as the sprint and it's a star-studded one at that. Brad Binder is P4 ahead of Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez.

16:37

Jorge Martin starts from pole ahead of Aleix Espargaro and Enea Bastianini. 

16:36

Good afternoon and welcome to race day at the Qatar MotoGP. Lights out is in 25 minutes.