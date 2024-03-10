Here are the full race results and lap times from the season-opening Qatar MotoGP
2024 Qatar MotoGP as it happened
Recap the 2024 Qatar MotoGP.
2024 Qatar MotoGP, Lusail - Race Results
Francesco Bagnaia, the two-time champion, was faultless in victory in the 2024 season-opener.
The battle between Marc Marquez and Pedro Acosta was a highlight.
Scroll down to read how the race unfolded.
Bagnaia claims victory ahead of Binder, Martin, Marc Marquez, Bastianini, Alex Marquez, Di Giannantonio, Espargaro, Acosta and Maverick Vinales.
Bagnaia leads but Martin is catching Binder very quickly.
Bagnaia still leads Binder by a second with Martin third and Marc Marquez fourth.
Acosta loses places to Alex Marquez and Bastianini as his slide continues.
Acosta is ragged at the moment as Marquez comes through following a mistake.
He's done it. Acosta is through on Marquez for fourth spot.
Binder comes through on Martin as again but the pair are costing themselves loads of time to Bagnaia.
Bagnaia is now over a second clear. A message is being sent by the world champion.
Bagnaia is pulling clear as Binder retakes second from Martin.
Acosta is now behind Marc Marquez after going through on Alex on lap five.
Martin does not want Bagnaia to get away as he goes through for second.
This is amazing! Acosta slices through on Bastianini for P6.
Pedro Acosta is the fastest rider on circuit as he moves up to seventh!
Jack Miller has gone down at turn one as team-mate Brad Binder moves past Martin for second.
Francesco Bagnaia means business as he takes the lead.
Jorge Martin leads the field away as five lights go out.
The warm-up lap is underway again.
Raul Fernandez has a problem on the start and the start has been aborted.
The formation lap is underway at the Lusail International Circuit.
We're just five minutes away from lights out in Qatar.
The second row is the same as the sprint and it's a star-studded one at that. Brad Binder is P4 ahead of Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez.
Jorge Martin starts from pole ahead of Aleix Espargaro and Enea Bastianini.
Good afternoon and welcome to race day at the Qatar MotoGP. Lights out is in 25 minutes.