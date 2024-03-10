2024 Qatar MotoGP, Lusail - Race Results

Race results from the Qatar MotoGP at Lusail, round 1 (of 21) in the 2024 world championship.

Race start, MotoGP race, Qatar MotoGP, 10 March
Race start, MotoGP race, Qatar MotoGP, 10 March
2024 Qatar MotoGP, Lusail - Race Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)39m 34.869s
2Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.329s
3Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)+1.933s
4Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+3.429s
5Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+5.153s
6Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+6.791s
7Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+9.161s
8Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+11.242s
9Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+11.595s
10Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+13.197s
11Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+17.701s
12Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+18.075s
13Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+18.437s
14Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+19.194s
15Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+20.717s
16Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+24.093s
17Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)+24.106s
18Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+24.641s
19Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+25.556s
20Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+42.422s
21Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+42.761s
 Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)DNF

*Rookie.

Reigning MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia strikes back from his Sprint race woes to win the 2024 Qatar MotoGP season-opener at Lusail.

Off the podium on Saturday, the factory Ducati star scythed past Brad Binder and Sprint winner Jorge Martin on the opening lap of the grand prix and controlled the race thereafter.

Brad Binder and Martin joined Bagnaia on the podium, with Marc Marquez going one better than yesterday for fourth - again as the top GP23 rider - on his Gresini grand prix debut.

The original start was delayed after a problem on the grid for Raul Fernandez, with the race reduced from 22 to 21 laps.

With many riders already suffering with tyre wear by the end of the Sprint, the leaders set a slow pace early in the grand prix.

The notable exception was exciting rookie Pedro Acosta, who swiftly charged up to fifth, between the Marquez brothers, but his tyres would pay the price.

Meanwhile, the impasse at the front was broken when Bagnaia suddenly dropped into the mid-1m 52s on lap ten.

Seeing the danger, Martin lunged past Binder to try and latch onto Bagnaia, but he couldn’t shake the KTM rider, who retaliated a lap later.

Acosta claimed a notable scalp when he passed Marc Marquez. But with his rear tyre smoking, the teenager began fading back through the field soon after.

With Acosta out of the frame, Marquez rode to a safe fourth, while Martin made a late push to catch Binder, but the KTM rider equalled his second from the Sprint.

Behind Marc Marquez, Enea Bastianini, Alex Marquez and Fabio di Giannantonio completed the top seven.

Aleix Espargaro came into the grand prix tipped as a favourite after being the fastest rider at the end of the Sprint, on his way to third. But the Aprilia star never recovered from a poor start and limped home in eighth.

Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha), Johann Zarco (Honda) and Joan Mir (Honda) battled for top Japanese machine honours in 11th, 12th and 13th respectively.

Jack Miller lost the front of his KTM at Turn 1 early in the race, rejoining last.

After his grid woes, Fernandez later pitted and retired.

All riders chose the medium-medium tyre combination except Takaaki Nakagami, who picked the soft front.

Franco Morbidelli was riding for the first time since Valencia last November. The new Pramac Ducati rider missed both pre-season tests as a precaution after being knocked unconscious in a January training accident.

Miguel Oliveira had a long lap penalty to serve on Sunday, carried over from last November’s Qatar event, the Portuguese having missed the 2023 Valencia finale due to injury.

Revised tyre pressure rules for 2024 mean riders must now stay above a lower front minimum of 1.8 bar (instead of 1.88) for 60% (instead of 50%) of a Grand Prix distance, or 30% of a Sprint.

The penalty for failing to meet this minimum in a Grand Prix will be a 16-second post-race time penalty, or an 8-second penalty for a Sprint/short race.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
12 mins ago
Paddock optimistic for Marc Marquez after edging Pedro Acosta scrap in Qatar
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
MotoGP
Results
30 mins ago
2024 Qatar MotoGP, Lusail - Race Results
Race start, MotoGP race, Qatar MotoGP, 10 March
Race start, MotoGP race, Qatar MotoGP, 10 March
MotoGP
Results
35 mins ago
Qatar: 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP race, Qatar MotoGP, 10 March
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP race, Qatar MotoGP, 10 March
MotoGP
News
37 mins ago
Francesco Bagnaia still number one as he wins the Qatar MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, Tissot sprint race, MotoGP, Qatar MotoGP, 9 March
Francesco Bagnaia, Tissot sprint race, MotoGP, Qatar MotoGP, 9 March
F1
News
45 mins ago
Ferrari “contact” three crucial Red Bull engineers who know secrets of RB20
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah, Saudi
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship,…

Latest News

MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Raul Fernandez stall forced Qatar MotoGP to restart
Raul Fernandez, MotoGP, Qatar MotoGP, 9 March
Raul Fernandez, MotoGP, Qatar MotoGP, 9 March
Moto2
Race Report
2 hours ago
2024 Qatar Moto2: Lopez holds off Baltus in exciting run to the line for victory
Barry Baltus, Alonso Lopez, Sergio Garcia, Moto2 race, Qatar MotoGP 10 March
Barry Baltus, Alonso Lopez, Sergio Garcia, Moto2 race, Qatar MotoGP 10…
MotoGP
2 hours ago
2024 Qatar MotoGP as it happened
Jorge
Jorge
Moto2
Results
2 hours ago
2024 Qatar Moto2 Grand Prix, Lusail - Race Results
Alonso Lopez, Moto2, Qatar MotoGP, 8 March
Alonso Lopez, Moto2, Qatar MotoGP, 8 March