Qatar: 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings

2024 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's Qatar Grand Prix race at Lusail, round 1 of 21.

Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP race, Qatar MotoGP, 10 March
Qatar: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings
Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1^3Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)31 
2=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)29(-2)
3˅2Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)28(-3)
4^1Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)18(-13)
5^1Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)15(-16)
6˅3Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)15(-16)
7=Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)13(-18)
8NAFabio di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)9(-22)
9˅1Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*9(-22)
10˅1Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)7(-24)
11NAFabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)5(-26)
12NAJohann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)4(-27)
13NAJoan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)3(-28)
14NAMarco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)2(-29)
15NAMiguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)1(-30)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions from Sprint.
= Rider has the same championship position as Sprint.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions from Sprint.

* Rookie

 

