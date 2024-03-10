Qatar: 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings
2024 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's Qatar Grand Prix race at Lusail, round 1 of 21.
|Qatar: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|^3
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|31
|2
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|29
|(-2)
|3
|˅2
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|28
|(-3)
|4
|^1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|18
|(-13)
|5
|^1
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|15
|(-16)
|6
|˅3
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|15
|(-16)
|7
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|13
|(-18)
|8
|NA
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|9
|(-22)
|9
|˅1
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|9
|(-22)
|10
|˅1
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|7
|(-24)
|11
|NA
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|5
|(-26)
|12
|NA
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|4
|(-27)
|13
|NA
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|3
|(-28)
|14
|NA
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|2
|(-29)
|15
|NA
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|1
|(-30)
^X Rider has improved X championship positions from Sprint.
= Rider has the same championship position as Sprint.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions from Sprint.
* Rookie