Qatar: 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings

Qatar: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 ^3 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 31 2 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 29 (-2) 3 ˅2 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 28 (-3) 4 ^1 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 18 (-13) 5 ^1 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 15 (-16) 6 ˅3 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 15 (-16) 7 = Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 13 (-18) 8 NA Fabio di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 9 (-22) 9 ˅1 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* 9 (-22) 10 ˅1 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 7 (-24) 11 NA Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 5 (-26) 12 NA Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) 4 (-27) 13 NA Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 3 (-28) 14 NA Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 2 (-29) 15 NA Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) 1 (-30)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions from Sprint.

= Rider has the same championship position as Sprint.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions from Sprint.

* Rookie