Qatar MotoGP Rider Ratings: One 10/10 as Pedro Acosta shines on debut

Francesco Bagnaia - 10

A sizzling performance from the reigning MotoGP champion as he dominated the race from start to finish. After a very good start, Bagnaia wasted no time in taking the lead away from Jorge Martin on lap one. Bagnaia was never troubled from that point forward.

Brad Binder - 9

After an intense battle mid-race with Martin, Binder managed to pull clear of the Prima Pramac rider. Binder tried to catch Bagnaia but was unable to consistently lap quicker than the two-time MotoGP champion.

Jorge Martin - 8

Starting from pole, Martin was unable to convert it inot victory as he did in the sprint. Solid pace from the Spaniard meant he could hold off Marc Marquez.

Marc Marquez - 8.5

Following P5 in the sprint, Marquez went one better in a very impressive Ducati debut. The former Honda star was catching Martin late one before a quick turn of pace from the 2023 runner-up saw him deter any challenge.

Marc Marquez, Tissot Sprint Race, Qatar MotoGP, 9 March

Enea Bastianini - 7

Another what could have been race for Bastianini who demonstrated good late race pace. A difficult opening few laps meant Bastianini was out of podium contention.

Alex Marquez 7.5

Marquez was strong at different stages although he never had the pace of the podium runners, and with Bastianini quicker at the end, last year's sprint winner at Silverstone and Sepang had to settle for P6.

Fabio Di Giannantonio - 7

After crashing out of the sprint, Di Giannantonio responded well to claim seventh place at the circuit he clinched his maiden MotoGP win at last season.

Aleix Espargaro - 6

One of the most disappointing results of the day was Espargaro's P8 as he failed to match the heights of the sprint race. A poor start was too match for Espargaro to recover from as he struggled to overtake the Ducatis ahead of him.

Pedro Acosta - 9

Although he faded late on, Acosta looked like a MotoGP veteran in the early stages as he passed the likes of Marc Marquez, Bastianini and Alex Marquez. Rear tyre degradation was the reason for Acosta' slide back to ninth.

Maverick Vinales - 6

Like Espargaro, Vinales struggled to turn his race pace potential into a big result.

Fabio Quartararo - 6

First of the Japanese bikes, Quartararo managed to best result he could after winning the battle against Johann Zarco and Joan Mir.

Johann Zarco - 6

After seeing Mir lead Honda's quartet for much of the race, Zarco showed good late race pace to come through on the 2020 world champion.

Joan Mir - 5.5

After a difficult qualifying, Mir managed to move up the order as he showed good race pace for much of the grand prix. However, it still wasn't enough to stop Zarco from out-doing him on his return to Honda.

Marco Bezzecchi - 4

Nowehere near the type of performance we're accustomed to seeing from Bezzecchi, the Pertamina Endruo VR46 rider saw his struggled continue in a big way.

Miguel Oliveira - 4.5

After looking like a contender for Q2 on Saturday, Oliveira's weekend took a disappointing turn as he lacked the pace expected. The Portuguese rider also had to serve a Long Lap penalty.

Alex Rins - 4.5

Very close to Quartararo with only a few laps to go, Rins did not have the same pace late on as he slipped back through the pack.

Miguel Oliveira, MotoGP race, Qatar MotoGP, 10 March

Augusto Fernandez - 4

With Acosta shining so brightly on his debut, Fernandez will see the season-opener as one to forget.

Franco Morbidelli - 4

Morbidelli was able to move up the order after a very difficult qualifying, however, he was the last Ducati by some margin.

Takaaki Nakagami - 3.5

Finding it tough to match Zarco and Mir, Nakagami's soft tyre gamble on the front did not pay off as he would have hoped.

Luca Marini - 2

Well off the pace, Marini was close to 18 seconds off Nakagami ahead of him.

Jack Miller - 2

After crashing on lap two at turn one, Miller finished last of the completed runners.

Jack Miller, MotoGP, Qatar MotoGP, 8 March

Raul Fernandez - 2

Fernandez failed to deliver the result expected after stalling his bike on the grid, and then retiring from the grand prix on his spare bike.