Francesco Bagnaia still number one as he wins the Qatar MotoGP

Francesco Bagnaia won the Qatar MotoGP, the first round of the 2024 season.

Following an aborted start due to an issue for Raul Fernandez, Jorge Martin led the field away from pole for the second time this weekend.

But after a brilliant start, Martin soon lost second spot as Francesco Bagnaia came through to lead.

Also making a good start from the second row was Marc Marquez as he moved past Jack Miller and Enea Bastianini for fourth.

Further back, Pedro Acosta was the fastest rider on circuit as he made quick moves on Aleix Espargaro and Fabio Di Giannantonio.

As Acosta sliced his way through on Bastianini for P6 at the end of lap three, Martin did the same a few corners later on Brad Binder for second spot.

With Marc Marquez struggling to keep touch with the top three, Acosta began hounding the eight-time world champion.

With Bagnaia stretching his lead to over half a second on lap eight, Binder had seen enough as he charged through on Martin.

The one second margin was finally broken on lap nine as Bagnaia pulled the pin. That led to a response from Martin who went through on Binder at turn one.

Another switch for second took place one lap later as Binder overtook Martin on the run to turn one.

After several laps of holding position, Acosta finally made a bid for P4 as he went down the inside of Marc Marquez at turn one on lap 12.

Acosta then closed in on Martin, however, rear grip soon became an issue. A Mistake on lap 14 allowed Marc Marquez to gain back P4.

Acosta's slide continued as he dropped behind Alex Marquez and Bastianini with seven laps to go.

In the battle for third, Marc Marquez rapidly closed back in on Martin but the Pramac rider instead gained time on Binder as he eventually dropped the Gresini rider.