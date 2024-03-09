Jorge Martin will start the 2024 Qatar MotoGP from pole positions ahead of Aleix Espargaro and Enea Bastianini. Brad Binder will start fourth ahead of Bagnaia and Marc Marquez.
2024 Qatar MotoGP qualifying and sprint race: LIVE UPDATES!
Live updates from final practice, qualifying and the opening sprint race of 2024 at the Qatar MotoGP.
After Friday practice was heavily impacted by rain, the traditional second practice that determines who goes through to Q2 directly will instead take place before qualifying.
Jorge Martin ended the opening day fastest after getting the better of Aleix Espargaro and Pedro Acosta.
- Marc Marquez: Wet P1, "stressful" Saturday ahead, Acosta save “a good one!”
In the wet FP2 session it was Marc Marquez who led the way, building on an already strong showing in the dry where he finished fourth.
Saturday’s practice and qualifying sessions will be followed by the first sprint race of the year later this afternoon.
No he can't. Marquez loses time in the final sector.
Marc Marquez has three red sectors, can he go onto provisional pole...
Bagnaia was on course for pole but he's made a mistake and slots into second.
Second with the final time attack run to come is Fabio Di Giannantonio, with reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia in third.
Jorge Martin smashes the official lap record by breaking into the 1m 50s barrier.
The shootout for pole in Lusail is go!
The big names to miss out are Bezzecchi and Fabio Quartararo as Fernandez and Miller advance.
Johann Zarco goes second as Joan Mir crashes at the final corner.
Disaster for Alex Rins as he's attempting to come back into pit lane from the exit afte pulling up along the front straight.
Marco Bezzecchi has now split the two Aprilia riders.
It's currently a Trackhouse Racing 1-2 at the front as Raul Fernandez leads Miguel Oliveira.
The battle to join Q2 has begun.
It's now time for Q1 at the 2024 Qatar MotoGP!
Franco Morbidelli has crashed at turn five on the cool down lap.
Alex Marquez tops the final practice of the weekend as Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, Aleix Espargaro and Brad Binder are some of the big names that have also secured a Q2 spot. Pedro Acosta also managed to claim a top ten place.
Jack Miller has crashed at turn one.
Marc Marquez jumps up to second with a very impressive lap. There's just one time attack left for each rider as he enter the final seven minutes.
Jorge Martin goes quickest as Ducati are beginning to show their hand.
Bastianini goes fastest by over a tenth from Fabio Di Giannantonio.
Wow! What a lap from Miguel Oliveira as he goes top by nearly half a second. It's a first sub 1m 52s lap this weekend for the Aprilia man.
Big moment for Marc Marquez on the rear as he remains upright aboard his Gresini Ducati.
But he's now gone down. Acosta has fallen at turn five.