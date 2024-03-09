2024 Qatar MotoGP, Lusail - Full Qualifying Results

Qatar MotoGP, Lusail - Full Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 1'50.789s 2/6 347k 2 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.083s 5/6 343k 3 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.086s 6/7 345k 4 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.124s 5/5 350k 5 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.139s 5/7 344k 6 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.172s 5/6 346k 7 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.230s 2/7 346k 8 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +0.341s 6/7 352k 9 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.477s 5/6 343k 10 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.517s 5/6 344k 11 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.551s 2/6 348k 12 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23) +0.732s 2/4 346k Qualifying 1: 13 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) 1'51.537s 5/6 344k 14 Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) 1'51.565s 5/6 345k 15 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 1'51.864s 3/7 345k 16 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'51.918s 6/6 348k 17 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 1'52.026s 2/5 345k 18 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) 1'52.204s 6/6 347k 19 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 1'52.228s 6/7 345k 20 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'52.327s 2/4 345k 21 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 1'52.952s 5/6 344k 22 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 1'52.98s 2/6 344k

*Rookie.

Fastest 2024 Qatar Test lap

Feb 20th: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 50.952s (Day 2/2)

Official Lusail MotoGP records

Best lap: Luca Marini 1m 51.762s (2023)

Fastest race lap: Enea Bastianini 1m 52.978s (2023)

Reigning title runner-up Jorge Martin romps to pole position for the 2024 Qatar MotoGP season opener with a new Lusail lap record.

But Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro and KTM's Brad Binder broke what had been Ducati dominance by snatching second and fourth places, either side of Enea Bastianini, who completes the front row.

Marc Marquez will start his first races for Gresini Ducati just behind reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia, in sixth.

Fabio di Giannantonio, impressive rookie Pedro Acosta and practice leader Alex Marquez will form row three followed by Maverick Vinales, Jack Miller and Raul Fernandez. Fernandez and Brad Binder fell in the closing stages of Q2.

Fernandez and Miller progressed through Qualifying 1 at the expense of nearest rivals Johann Zarco, Miguel Oliveira and Marco Bezzecchi.

Joan Mir, 17th, fell in Q1 while Alex Rins, Luca Marini and Franco Morbidelli will fill the final grid places for this evening's Sprint and Sunday's Grand Prix race.

The 11-lap Sprint starts at 7pm local time tonight.

Franco Morbidelli is riding for the first time since Valencia last November. The new Pramac Ducati rider missed both pre-season tests as a precaution after being knocked unconscious in a January training accident.

Miguel Oliveira will have a long lap penalty to serve on Sunday, carried over from last November’s Qatar event, the Portuguese having missed the 2023 Valencia finale due to injury.

Revised tyre pressure rules for 2024 mean riders must now stay above a lower front minimum of 1.8 bar (instead of 1.88) for 60% (instead of 50%) of a Grand Prix distance, or 30% of a Sprint.

The penalty for failing to meet this minimum in a Grand Prix will be a 16-second post-race time penalty, or an 8-second penalty for a Sprint/short race.