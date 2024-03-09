2024 Qatar MotoGP, Lusail - Full Qualifying Results

Full Qualifying results and grid line-up for the Saturday Sprint and main Sunday race at the Qatar MotoGP at Lusail, round 1 (of 21) in the 2024 world championship.

Jorge Martin, MotoGP, Qatar MotoGP, 9 March
Qatar MotoGP, Lusail - Full Qualifying Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)1'50.789s2/6347k
2Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.083s5/6343k
3Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.086s6/7345k
4Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.124s5/5350k
5Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.139s5/7344k
6Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.172s5/6346k
7Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.230s2/7346k
8Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+0.341s6/7352k
9Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.477s5/6343k
10Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.517s5/6344k
11Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.551s2/6348k
12Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)+0.732s2/4346k
 Qualifying 1:     
13Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)1'51.537s5/6344k
14Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)1'51.565s5/6345k
15Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)1'51.864s3/7345k
16Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'51.918s6/6348k
17Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)1'52.026s2/5345k
18Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)1'52.204s6/6347k
19Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)1'52.228s6/7345k
20Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'52.327s2/4345k
21Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)1'52.952s5/6344k
22Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)1'52.98s2/6344k

*Rookie.

Fastest 2024 Qatar Test lap   
Feb 20th: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 50.952s (Day 2/2)

Official Lusail MotoGP records   
Best lap: Luca Marini 1m 51.762s (2023)   
Fastest race lap: Enea Bastianini 1m 52.978s (2023)

Reigning title runner-up Jorge Martin romps to pole position for the 2024 Qatar MotoGP season opener with a new Lusail lap record.

But Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro and KTM's Brad Binder broke what had been Ducati dominance by snatching second and fourth places, either side of Enea Bastianini, who completes the front row.

Marc Marquez will start his first races for Gresini Ducati just behind reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia, in sixth.

Fabio di Giannantonio, impressive rookie Pedro Acosta and practice leader Alex Marquez will form row three followed by Maverick Vinales, Jack Miller and Raul Fernandez. Fernandez and Brad Binder fell in the closing stages of Q2.

Fernandez and Miller progressed through Qualifying 1 at the expense of nearest rivals Johann Zarco, Miguel Oliveira and Marco Bezzecchi.

Joan Mir, 17th, fell in Q1 while Alex Rins, Luca Marini and Franco Morbidelli will fill the final grid places for this evening's Sprint and Sunday's Grand Prix race. 

The 11-lap Sprint starts at 7pm local time tonight.

Franco Morbidelli is riding for the first time since Valencia last November. The new Pramac Ducati rider missed both pre-season tests as a precaution after being knocked unconscious in a January training accident.

Miguel Oliveira will have a long lap penalty to serve on Sunday, carried over from last November’s Qatar event, the Portuguese having missed the 2023 Valencia finale due to injury.

Revised tyre pressure rules for 2024 mean riders must now stay above a lower front minimum of 1.8 bar (instead of 1.88) for 60% (instead of 50%) of a Grand Prix distance, or 30% of a Sprint.

The penalty for failing to meet this minimum in a Grand Prix will be a 16-second post-race time penalty, or an 8-second penalty for a Sprint/short race.

