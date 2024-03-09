Espargaro is through on Bagnaia at the second time of asking.
2024 Qatar MotoGP sprint race: LIVE UPDATES!
Live updates from the opening sprint race of 2024 at the Qatar MotoGP.
After Friday practice was heavily impacted by rain, the traditional second practice that determines who goes through to Q2 directly will instead take place before qualifying.
Jorge Martin ended the opening day fastest after getting the better of Aleix Espargaro and Pedro Acosta.
In the wet FP2 session it was Marc Marquez who led the way, building on an already strong showing in the dry where he finished fourth.
Saturday’s practice and qualifying sessions will be followed by the first sprint race of the year later this afternoon.
In qualifying, it was again Martin who led the way as he claimed pole position ahead of Espargaro and Enea Bastianini.
Martin has taken the first race win of 2024 as he leads Binder, Espargaro, Bagnaia and Marc Marquez home.
Mistake from Marquez and Espargaro is back ahead of the Ducati man.
Big moment for Marquez on the front at turn one as he saves a crash just after getting ahead of Espargaro for P4.
Marc Marquez is up to fifth place after finding a way through on Bastianini.
Francesco Bagnaia is through on Aleix Espargaro for P3. The world champion is making moves as he closes in on Binder and Martin.
Fabio Di Giannantonio has crashed out of the race.
Marc Marquez has finally won the battle with Fabio Di Giannantonio and Jack Miller as he closes back in on the factory duo of Francesco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini.
It's been a hectic first lap as Jorge Martin leads from Brad Binder and Enea Bastianini.
Jorge Martin leads the field away as five lights go out.
The formation lap is underway in Qatar.
With just over five minutes away from lights out.
Jorge Martin starts from pole ahead of Aleix Espargaro, Enea Bastianini, Brad Binder, Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez.
Good afternoon everyone. The first MotoGP sprint of 2024 is just around the corner. Less than 30 minutes until lights out.
Jorge Martin will start the 2024 Qatar MotoGP from pole positions ahead of Aleix Espargaro and Enea Bastianini. Brad Binder will start fourth ahead of Bagnaia and Marc Marquez.
No he can't. Marquez loses time in the final sector.
Marc Marquez has three red sectors, can he go onto provisional pole...
Bagnaia was on course for pole but he's made a mistake and slots into second.
Second with the final time attack run to come is Fabio Di Giannantonio, with reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia in third.
Jorge Martin smashes the official lap record by breaking into the 1m 50s barrier.
The shootout for pole in Lusail is go!
The big names to miss out are Bezzecchi and Fabio Quartararo as Fernandez and Miller advance.
Johann Zarco goes second as Joan Mir crashes at the final corner.