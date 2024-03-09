2024 Qatar MotoGP sprint race: LIVE UPDATES!

After Friday practice was heavily impacted by rain, the traditional second practice that determines who goes through to Q2 directly will instead take place before qualifying.

Jorge Martin ended the opening day fastest after getting the better of Aleix Espargaro and Pedro Acosta.

In the wet FP2 session it was Marc Marquez who led the way, building on an already strong showing in the dry where he finished fourth.

Saturday’s practice and qualifying sessions will be followed by the first sprint race of the year later this afternoon.

In qualifying, it was again Martin who led the way as he claimed pole position ahead of Espargaro and Enea Bastianini.