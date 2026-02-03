LCR rookie Diogo Moreira, who made a big step in lap time on the final day of the shakedown, now goes fastest with a 1m 58.829s.
2026 Official Sepang MotoGP Test: Day 1 - LIVE UPDATES
Live updates from the opening day of the Official 2026 Sepang MotoGP Test.
After a four-month recovery, reigning world champion Marc Marquez makes his return to MotoGP action as official 2026 testing gets underway at Sepang in Malaysia.
Marc Marquez suffered shoulder injuries when he was taken down by contact from Marco Bezzecchi at Mandalika, just a week after securing his ninth world title at Motegi.
The factory Ducati star not only missed the remaining four rounds, but Valencia post-race test.
But while Marquez makes his return, 2024 champion Jorge Martin will be watching from the sidelines as he continues to recover from follow-up surgery for last year’s wrist and collarbone injuries.
Also out of action is 2025 rookie race winner Fermin Aldeguer, who fractured his femur in a training accident last month.
But the rest of the 2026 grid, including star rookies Toprak Razgatlioglu and Diogo Moreira, are on track for three days of crucial testing with their 2026 machinery.
Last week’s Shakedown test - featuring the rookies, factory test riders and Yamaha race riders - saw Honda’s Aleix Espargaro on top with a 1m 57.173s, after Jack Miller turned heads by putting Yamaha’s new V4 on top the previous day.
Testing takes place from Tuesday to Thursday, between 10am and 6pm, plus practice start periods at lunchtime and the end of each day…
Meanwhile, Marc Marquez leave the pits on a MotoGP bike for the first time since October 5th in Mandalika.
Who has NOT set a time yet?
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Maverick Vinales, Fabio Quartararo, Enea Bastianini, Raul Fernandez, Augusto Fernandez, Alex Marquez and Marc Marquez.
LCR Honda rookie Diogo Moreira moves into second, just 0.1s behind Bezzecchi, for a Honda 2-3-4. Then it's Alex Rins in 5th for Yamaha and Francesco Bagnaia 6th for Ducati.
15mins gone and Bezzecchi is now into the 1m 58s to stay 0.8s clear of Honda duo Joan Mir and Luca Marini.
For comparison...
Fastest 2025 Sepang Shakedown Time:
Aleix Espargaro, Honda, 1m 57.173s (Day 3).
Official Sepang MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Lenovo, 1m 56.337s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 1m 58.873s (2023)
13 riders have already set a lap time, led by Bezzecchi with a 1m 59.389s. Marc Marquez is among those not yet on track.
Marco Bezzecchi, who announced a new two-year Aprilia deal yesterday, goes straight to the top on his first flying lap of the year with the RS-GP.
10am local time and 2026 MotoGP track action is officially underway, with the start of the Sepang Test.
Almost a third of the field head straight out on track, with Alex Rins first to set a lap time.
Rins, like the three other Yamaha race riders, was in action on the new V4 during last week's Shakedown.