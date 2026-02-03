2026 Official Sepang MotoGP Test: Day 1 - LIVE UPDATES

After a four-month recovery, reigning world champion Marc Marquez makes his return to MotoGP action as official 2026 testing gets underway at Sepang in Malaysia.

Marc Marquez suffered shoulder injuries when he was taken down by contact from Marco Bezzecchi at Mandalika, just a week after securing his ninth world title at Motegi.

The factory Ducati star not only missed the remaining four rounds, but Valencia post-race test.

But while Marquez makes his return, 2024 champion Jorge Martin will be watching from the sidelines as he continues to recover from follow-up surgery for last year’s wrist and collarbone injuries.

Also out of action is 2025 rookie race winner Fermin Aldeguer, who fractured his femur in a training accident last month.

But the rest of the 2026 grid, including star rookies Toprak Razgatlioglu and Diogo Moreira, are on track for three days of crucial testing with their 2026 machinery.

Last week’s Shakedown test - featuring the rookies, factory test riders and Yamaha race riders - saw Honda’s Aleix Espargaro on top with a 1m 57.173s, after Jack Miller turned heads by putting Yamaha’s new V4 on top the previous day.

Testing takes place from Tuesday to Thursday, between 10am and 6pm, plus practice start periods at lunchtime and the end of each day…