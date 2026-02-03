2026 Official Sepang MotoGP Test: Results - Day 1 (End of Session 1)
Lap times during Tuesday’s opening day of the 2026 Sepang MotoGP test.
After last week’s Shakedown, led by Aleix Espargaro and Honda, Official 2026 MotoGP action burst into life at Sepang on Tuesday morning.
All teams and riders are eligible for the three-day test, which sees world champion Marc Marquez’s first factory Ducati laps since his Mandalika shoulder injuries on October 5.
However, Aprilia’s Jorge Martin is sidelined by follow-up surgery from his 2025 injuries, while Gresini race winner Fermin Aldeguer is out of action due to a fractured femur in training last month.
Testing takes place from 10 am to 6pm. Each day is split into two sessions. The first runs from 10:00-13:00, followed by practice starts. The second is from 13:20-18:00, then another practice start period.
The second and final pre-season test then takes place at Buriram on February 21-22, followed a week later by the Thai season-opener...
Here are the lap times at 1pm, the end of Session 1...
2026 Official Sepang MotoGP Test: Day 1 (Tuesday - 1pm)
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|Lap
|Max (km/h)
|1
|^8
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|1:57.487s
|23/31
|342.8
|2
|^14
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.358s
|25/30
|342.8
|3
|˅2
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|+0.407s
|26/36
|341.7
|4
|˅2
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.765s
|16/26
|335.4
|5
|˅2
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.826s
|17/35
|339.6
|6
|˅2
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.833s
|20/28
|334.3
|7
|^8
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.880s
|25/27
|342.8
|8
|^12
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+1.084s
|20/26
|339.6
|9
|˅2
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+1.195s
|23/26
|341.7
|10
|˅5
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|+1.283s
|23/29
|340.6
|11
|˅5
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+1.287s
|18/29
|337.5
|12
|˅4
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+1.380s
|23/24
|338.5
|13
|^6
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP)
|+1.391s
|24/35
|336.4
|14
|˅2
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|+1.400s
|26/29
|334.3
|15
|^7
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Test Rider (RS-GP)
|+1.421s
|27/29
|338.5
|16
|˅6
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.608s
|21/33
|339.6
|17
|˅6
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+1.757s
|21/37
|340.6
|18
|˅5
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+2.052s
|19/32
|341.7
|19
|˅5
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP)
|+2.101s
|24/43
|336.4
|20
|˅3
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+2.399s
|3/8
|335.4
|21
|˅3
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+2.860s
|18/31
|337.5
|22
|˅1
|Andrea Dovizioso
|ITA
|Yamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1)
|+3.194s
|24/35
|330.2
^X Rider has improved X positions since previous hour.
= Rider has the same position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X positions since previous hour.
* Rookie
Official Sepang MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Lenovo, 1m 56.337s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 1m 58.873s (2023)
Fastest 2025 Sepang Shakedown Time:
Aleix Espargaro, Honda, 1m 57.173s (Day 3).
2026 Official Sepang MotoGP Test: Day 1 (Tuesday - 12pm)
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|Lap
|Max (km/h)
|1
|^2
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|1:57.894s
|26/26
|341.7
|2
|^11
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.358s
|16/17
|335.4
|3
|^9
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.419s
|17/27
|339.6
|4
|˅3
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.471s
|15/18
|334.3
|5
|=
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|+0.876s
|23/24
|340.6
|6
|˅2
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+0.880s
|18/21
|337.5
|7
|˅5
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+0.935s
|4/21
|341.7
|8
|˅1
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+0.973s
|23/24
|338.5
|9
|˅1
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|+1.106s
|16/20
|340.6
|10
|^4
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.201s
|21/23
|339.6
|11
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+1.350s
|21/23
|340.6
|12
|^5
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|+1.507s
|11/24
|334.3
|13
|^2
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.645s
|19/21
|341.7
|14
|^7
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP)
|+1.694s
|24/29
|335.4
|15
|˅9
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+1.844s
|4/19
|342.8
|16
|˅7
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+1.967s
|4/22
|338.5
|17
|˅7
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.992s
|3/8
|335.4
|18
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+2.453s
|18/20
|337.5
|19
|^1
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP)
|+2.584s
|9/20
|335.4
|20
|˅4
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+2.637s
|4/18
|339.6
|21
|^1
|Andrea Dovizioso
|ITA
|Yamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1)
|+2.787s
|24/27
|330.2
|22
|˅3
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Test Rider (RS-GP)
|+2.848s
|3/21
|337.5
^X Rider has improved X positions since previous hour.
= Rider has the same position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X positions since previous hour.
* Rookie
Official Sepang MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Lenovo, 1m 56.337s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 1m 58.873s (2023)
Fastest 2025 Sepang Shakedown Time:
Aleix Espargaro, Honda, 1m 57.173s (Day 3).
11am and the first hour of testing ended with Alex Rins on top with the new Yamaha V4 followed by rookie Diogo Moreira, Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi and WorldSBK champion Toprak Razgatlioglu.
Rins' team-mate Fabio Quartararo crashed near the end of the hour, while Marc Marquez is in fourth and top Ducati on his return to action...
2026 Official Sepang MotoGP Test: Day 1 (Tuesday - 11am)
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|Lap
|Max (km/h)
|1
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1:58.576s
|12/13
|334.3
|2
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+0.253s
|4/10
|340.6
|3
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|+0.319s
|6/13
|341.7
|4
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+1.007s
|7/11
|335.4
|5
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|+1.011s
|8/14
|336.4
|6
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+1.162s
|4/9
|340.6
|7
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+1.234s
|12/13
|338.5
|8
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|+1.271s
|6/7
|339.6
|9
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+1.285s
|4/12
|338.5
|10
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.310s
|3/8
|335.4
|11
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+1.394s
|12/13
|340.6
|12
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.597s
|13/14
|339.6
|13
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.601s
|7/9
|333.3
|14
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.719s
|6/7
|335.4
|15
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.788s
|8/11
|341.7
|16
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+1.955s
|4/10
|339.6
|17
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|+2.067s
|4/10
|332.3
|18
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+2.109s
|10/11
|334.3
|19
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Test Rider (RS-GP)
|+2.166s
|3/10
|337.5
|20
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP)
|+2.383s
|5/7
|334.3
|21
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP)
|+2.424s
|11/13
|328.2
|22
|Andrea Dovizioso
|ITA
|Yamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1)
|+4.360s
|9/9
|326.2
Official Sepang MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Lenovo, 1m 56.337s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 1m 58.873s (2023)
Fastest 2025 Sepang Shakedown Time:
Aleix Espargaro, Honda, 1m 57.173s (Day 3).
Fastest 2025 Malaysian MotoGP race laps - by manufacturer:
Ducati: Alex Marquez, 1m 58.873s.
Honda: Joan Mir, 1m 59.293s.
KTM: Pedro Acosta, 1m 59.311s.
Yamaha: Fabio Quartararo, 1m 59.494s.
Aprilia: Raul Fernandez, 2m 0.217s.
*Yamaha V4: Augusto Fernandez, 2m 1.352s.
Fastest 2025 Malaysian MotoGP qualifying laps - by manufacturer:
Ducati: Francesco Bagnaia, 1m 57.001s.
Yamaha: Fabio Quartararo, 1m 57.195s.
KTM: Pedro Acosta, 1m 57.363s.
Honda: Joan Mir, 1m 57.440s.
Aprilia: Marco Bezzecchi, 1m 57.549s.
*Yamaha V4: Augusto Fernandez 1m 59.382s.
2025 Malaysian MotoGP Maximum Speeds – by manufacturer:
KTM: Pedro Acosta, 341.7km/h (Qualifying 2).
Honda: Johann Zarco, 338.5km/h (Qualifying 2).
Ducati: Fabio di Giannantonio, 338.5km/h (Qualifying 2).
Aprilia: Marco Bezzecchi, 338.5km/h (Warm-up).
Yamaha: Jack Miller, 336.4km/h (FP2).
*Yamaha V4: Augusto Fernandez, 329.2km/h (Qualifying 1).
2025 Malaysian MotoGP, Average Race Maximum Speed – by Manufacturer:
Honda: Joan Mir, 332.8km/h.
Ducati: Francesco Bagnaia, 330.8km/h.
KTM: Enea Bastianini, 330.4km/h.
Aprilia: Raul Fernandez, 330.2km/h.
Yamaha: Jack Miller, 327.6km/h.
*Yamaha V4: Augusto Fernandez, 323.8km/h.
(‘Average’ = Top 5 speeds).