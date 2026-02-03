2026 Official Sepang MotoGP Test: Results - Day 1 (End of Session 1)

Lap times during Tuesday’s opening day of the 2026 Sepang MotoGP test.

After last week’s Shakedown, led by Aleix Espargaro and Honda, Official 2026 MotoGP action burst into life at Sepang on Tuesday morning.

All teams and riders are eligible for the three-day test, which sees world champion Marc Marquez’s first factory Ducati laps since his Mandalika shoulder injuries on October 5.

However, Aprilia’s Jorge Martin is sidelined by follow-up surgery from his 2025 injuries, while Gresini race winner Fermin Aldeguer is out of action due to a fractured femur in training last month.

Testing takes place from 10 am to 6pm. Each day is split into two sessions. The first runs from 10:00-13:00, followed by practice starts. The second is from 13:20-18:00, then another practice start period.

The second and final pre-season test then takes place at Buriram on February 21-22, followed a week later by the Thai season-opener...

Here are the lap times at 1pm, the end of Session 1...

2026 Official Sepang MotoGP Test: Day 1 (Tuesday - 1pm)

  RiderNatTeamTimeLapMax (km/h)
1^8Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)1:57.487s23/31342.8
2^14Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.358s25/30342.8
3˅2Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)+0.407s26/36341.7
4˅2Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.765s16/26335.4
5˅2Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.826s17/35339.6
6˅2Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.833s20/28334.3
7^8Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.880s25/27342.8
8^12Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+1.084s20/26339.6
9˅2Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*+1.195s23/26341.7
10˅5Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)+1.283s23/29340.6
11˅5Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)+1.287s18/29337.5
12˅4Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+1.380s23/24338.5
13^6Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP)+1.391s24/35336.4
14˅2Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*+1.400s26/29334.3
15^7Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Test Rider (RS-GP)+1.421s27/29338.5
16˅6Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.608s21/33339.6
17˅6Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)+1.757s21/37340.6
18˅5Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+2.052s19/32341.7
19˅5Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP)+2.101s24/43336.4
20˅3Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+2.399s3/8335.4
21˅3Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+2.860s18/31337.5
22˅1Andrea DoviziosoITAYamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1)+3.194s24/35330.2

^X Rider has improved X positions since previous hour.
= Rider has the same position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X positions since previous hour.
* Rookie

Official Sepang MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Lenovo, 1m 56.337s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 1m 58.873s (2023)

Fastest 2025 Sepang Shakedown Time:
Aleix Espargaro, Honda, 1m 57.173s (Day 3).

2026 Official Sepang MotoGP Test: Day 1 (Tuesday - 12pm)

  RiderNatTeamTimeLapMax (km/h)
1^2Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)1:57.894s26/26341.7
2^11Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.358s16/17335.4
3^9Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.419s17/27339.6
4˅3Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.471s15/18334.3
5=Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)+0.876s23/24340.6
6˅2Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.880s18/21337.5
7˅5Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*+0.935s4/21341.7
8˅1Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.973s23/24338.5
9˅1Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)+1.106s16/20340.6
10^4Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.201s21/23339.6
11=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)+1.350s21/23340.6
12^5Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*+1.507s11/24334.3
13^2Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.645s19/21341.7
14^7Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP)+1.694s24/29335.4
15˅9Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.844s4/19342.8
16˅7Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.967s4/22338.5
17˅7Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.992s3/8335.4
18=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+2.453s18/20337.5
19^1Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP)+2.584s9/20335.4
20˅4Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+2.637s4/18339.6
21^1Andrea DoviziosoITAYamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1)+2.787s24/27330.2
22˅3Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Test Rider (RS-GP)+2.848s3/21337.5

^X Rider has improved X positions since previous hour.
= Rider has the same position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X positions since previous hour.
* Rookie

Official Sepang MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Lenovo, 1m 56.337s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 1m 58.873s (2023)

Fastest 2025 Sepang Shakedown Time:
Aleix Espargaro, Honda, 1m 57.173s (Day 3).

11am and the first hour of testing ended with Alex Rins on top with the new Yamaha V4 followed by rookie Diogo Moreira, Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi and WorldSBK champion Toprak Razgatlioglu.

Rins' team-mate Fabio Quartararo crashed near the end of the hour, while Marc Marquez is in fourth and top Ducati on his return to action...

2026 Official Sepang MotoGP Test: Day 1 (Tuesday - 11am)

  RiderNatTeamTimeLapMax (km/h)
1 Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1:58.576s12/13334.3
2 Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*+0.253s4/10340.6
3 Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)+0.319s6/13341.7
4 Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)+1.007s7/11335.4
5 Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)+1.011s8/14336.4
6 Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.162s4/9340.6
7 Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+1.234s12/13338.5
8 Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)+1.271s6/7339.6
9 Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.285s4/12338.5
10 Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.310s3/8335.4
11 Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)+1.394s12/13340.6
12 Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.597s13/14339.6
13 Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.601s7/9333.3
14 Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.719s6/7335.4
15 Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.788s8/11341.7
16 Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+1.955s4/10339.6
17 Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*+2.067s4/10332.3
18 Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+2.109s10/11334.3
19 Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Test Rider (RS-GP)+2.166s3/10337.5
20 Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP)+2.383s5/7334.3
21 Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP)+2.424s11/13328.2
22 Andrea DoviziosoITAYamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1)+4.360s9/9326.2

Official Sepang MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Lenovo, 1m 56.337s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 1m 58.873s (2023)

Fastest 2025 Sepang Shakedown Time:
Aleix Espargaro, Honda, 1m 57.173s (Day 3).

Fastest 2025 Malaysian MotoGP race laps - by manufacturer:
Ducati: Alex Marquez, 1m 58.873s.
Honda: Joan Mir, 1m 59.293s.
KTM: Pedro Acosta, 1m 59.311s.
Yamaha: Fabio Quartararo, 1m 59.494s.
Aprilia: Raul Fernandez, 2m 0.217s.
*Yamaha V4: Augusto Fernandez, 2m 1.352s.

Fastest 2025 Malaysian MotoGP qualifying laps - by manufacturer:
Ducati: Francesco Bagnaia, 1m 57.001s.
Yamaha: Fabio Quartararo, 1m 57.195s.
KTM: Pedro Acosta, 1m 57.363s.
Honda: Joan Mir, 1m 57.440s.
Aprilia: Marco Bezzecchi, 1m 57.549s.
*Yamaha V4: Augusto Fernandez 1m 59.382s.

2025 Malaysian MotoGP Maximum Speeds – by manufacturer:
KTM: Pedro Acosta, 341.7km/h (Qualifying 2).
Honda: Johann Zarco, 338.5km/h (Qualifying 2).
Ducati: Fabio di Giannantonio, 338.5km/h (Qualifying 2).
Aprilia: Marco Bezzecchi, 338.5km/h (Warm-up).
Yamaha: Jack Miller, 336.4km/h (FP2).
*Yamaha V4: Augusto Fernandez, 329.2km/h (Qualifying 1).

2025 Malaysian MotoGP, Average Race Maximum Speed – by Manufacturer:
Honda: Joan Mir, 332.8km/h.
Ducati: Francesco Bagnaia, 330.8km/h.
KTM: Enea Bastianini, 330.4km/h.
Aprilia: Raul Fernandez, 330.2km/h.
Yamaha: Jack Miller, 327.6km/h.
*Yamaha V4: Augusto Fernandez, 323.8km/h.
(‘Average’ = Top 5 speeds).

2026 Official Sepang MotoGP Test: Results - Day 1 (Tuesday)
