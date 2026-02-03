After last week’s Shakedown, led by Aleix Espargaro and Honda, Official 2026 MotoGP action burst into life at Sepang on Tuesday morning.

All teams and riders are eligible for the three-day test, which sees world champion Marc Marquez’s first factory Ducati laps since his Mandalika shoulder injuries on October 5.

However, Aprilia’s Jorge Martin is sidelined by follow-up surgery from his 2025 injuries, while Gresini race winner Fermin Aldeguer is out of action due to a fractured femur in training last month.

Testing takes place from 10 am to 6pm. Each day is split into two sessions. The first runs from 10:00-13:00, followed by practice starts. The second is from 13:20-18:00, then another practice start period.

The second and final pre-season test then takes place at Buriram on February 21-22, followed a week later by the Thai season-opener...

Here are the lap times at 1pm, the end of Session 1...

2026 Official Sepang MotoGP Test: Day 1 (Tuesday - 1pm) Rider Nat Team Time Lap Max (km/h) 1 ^8 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) 1:57.487s 23/31 342.8 2 ^14 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.358s 25/30 342.8 3 ˅2 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP) +0.407s 26/36 341.7 4 ˅2 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.765s 16/26 335.4 5 ˅2 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.826s 17/35 339.6 6 ˅2 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.833s 20/28 334.3 7 ^8 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.880s 25/27 342.8 8 ^12 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +1.084s 20/26 339.6 9 ˅2 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* +1.195s 23/26 341.7 10 ˅5 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +1.283s 23/29 340.6 11 ˅5 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +1.287s 18/29 337.5 12 ˅4 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +1.380s 23/24 338.5 13 ^6 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP) +1.391s 24/35 336.4 14 ˅2 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* +1.400s 26/29 334.3 15 ^7 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Test Rider (RS-GP) +1.421s 27/29 338.5 16 ˅6 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.608s 21/33 339.6 17 ˅6 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +1.757s 21/37 340.6 18 ˅5 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +2.052s 19/32 341.7 19 ˅5 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP) +2.101s 24/43 336.4 20 ˅3 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +2.399s 3/8 335.4 21 ˅3 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +2.860s 18/31 337.5 22 ˅1 Andrea Dovizioso ITA Yamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1) +3.194s 24/35 330.2

^X Rider has improved X positions since previous hour.

= Rider has the same position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X positions since previous hour.

* Rookie

Official Sepang MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Lenovo, 1m 56.337s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 1m 58.873s (2023)

Fastest 2025 Sepang Shakedown Time:

Aleix Espargaro, Honda, 1m 57.173s (Day 3).

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Sepang MotoGP Test (Gold&Goose).

2026 Official Sepang MotoGP Test: Day 1 (Tuesday - 12pm) Rider Nat Team Time Lap Max (km/h) 1 ^2 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP) 1:57.894s 26/26 341.7 2 ^11 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.358s 16/17 335.4 3 ^9 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.419s 17/27 339.6 4 ˅3 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.471s 15/18 334.3 5 = Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +0.876s 23/24 340.6 6 ˅2 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.880s 18/21 337.5 7 ˅5 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* +0.935s 4/21 341.7 8 ˅1 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.973s 23/24 338.5 9 ˅1 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) +1.106s 16/20 340.6 10 ^4 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.201s 21/23 339.6 11 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +1.350s 21/23 340.6 12 ^5 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* +1.507s 11/24 334.3 13 ^2 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.645s 19/21 341.7 14 ^7 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP) +1.694s 24/29 335.4 15 ˅9 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.844s 4/19 342.8 16 ˅7 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.967s 4/22 338.5 17 ˅7 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.992s 3/8 335.4 18 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +2.453s 18/20 337.5 19 ^1 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP) +2.584s 9/20 335.4 20 ˅4 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +2.637s 4/18 339.6 21 ^1 Andrea Dovizioso ITA Yamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1) +2.787s 24/27 330.2 22 ˅3 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Test Rider (RS-GP) +2.848s 3/21 337.5

^X Rider has improved X positions since previous hour.

= Rider has the same position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X positions since previous hour.

* Rookie

Alex Rins, 2026 Sepang MotoGP Test (Gold&Goose).

11am and the first hour of testing ended with Alex Rins on top with the new Yamaha V4 followed by rookie Diogo Moreira, Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi and WorldSBK champion Toprak Razgatlioglu.

Rins' team-mate Fabio Quartararo crashed near the end of the hour, while Marc Marquez is in fourth and top Ducati on his return to action...

2026 Official Sepang MotoGP Test: Day 1 (Tuesday - 11am) Rider Nat Team Time Lap Max (km/h) 1 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1:58.576s 12/13 334.3 2 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* +0.253s 4/10 340.6 3 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP) +0.319s 6/13 341.7 4 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +1.007s 7/11 335.4 5 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +1.011s 8/14 336.4 6 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.162s 4/9 340.6 7 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +1.234s 12/13 338.5 8 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) +1.271s 6/7 339.6 9 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.285s 4/12 338.5 10 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.310s 3/8 335.4 11 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +1.394s 12/13 340.6 12 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.597s 13/14 339.6 13 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.601s 7/9 333.3 14 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.719s 6/7 335.4 15 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.788s 8/11 341.7 16 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +1.955s 4/10 339.6 17 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* +2.067s 4/10 332.3 18 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +2.109s 10/11 334.3 19 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Test Rider (RS-GP) +2.166s 3/10 337.5 20 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP) +2.383s 5/7 334.3 21 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP) +2.424s 11/13 328.2 22 Andrea Dovizioso ITA Yamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1) +4.360s 9/9 326.2

Fastest 2025 Malaysian MotoGP race laps - by manufacturer:

Ducati: Alex Marquez, 1m 58.873s.

Honda: Joan Mir, 1m 59.293s.

KTM: Pedro Acosta, 1m 59.311s.

Yamaha: Fabio Quartararo, 1m 59.494s.

Aprilia: Raul Fernandez, 2m 0.217s.

*Yamaha V4: Augusto Fernandez, 2m 1.352s.

Fastest 2025 Malaysian MotoGP qualifying laps - by manufacturer:

Ducati: Francesco Bagnaia, 1m 57.001s.

Yamaha: Fabio Quartararo, 1m 57.195s.

KTM: Pedro Acosta, 1m 57.363s.

Honda: Joan Mir, 1m 57.440s.

Aprilia: Marco Bezzecchi, 1m 57.549s.

*Yamaha V4: Augusto Fernandez 1m 59.382s.

2025 Malaysian MotoGP Maximum Speeds – by manufacturer:

KTM: Pedro Acosta, 341.7km/h (Qualifying 2).

Honda: Johann Zarco, 338.5km/h (Qualifying 2).

Ducati: Fabio di Giannantonio, 338.5km/h (Qualifying 2).

Aprilia: Marco Bezzecchi, 338.5km/h (Warm-up).

Yamaha: Jack Miller, 336.4km/h (FP2).

*Yamaha V4: Augusto Fernandez, 329.2km/h (Qualifying 1).

2025 Malaysian MotoGP, Average Race Maximum Speed – by Manufacturer:

Honda: Joan Mir, 332.8km/h.

Ducati: Francesco Bagnaia, 330.8km/h.

KTM: Enea Bastianini, 330.4km/h.

Aprilia: Raul Fernandez, 330.2km/h.

Yamaha: Jack Miller, 327.6km/h.

*Yamaha V4: Augusto Fernandez, 323.8km/h.

(‘Average’ = Top 5 speeds).

