Marini also back in the pits now. Marquez just headed out for a practice start, but that's it. The chequered flag is out, and it's Alex Marquez fastest from Fabio Quartararo and Pecco Bagnaia.
MotoGP Barcelona Test as it happened
Recap the MotoGP post-season test at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.
The MotoGP Barcelona Test runs until 4pm UK.
It will be our first opportunity to see a number of riders on their new bikes and in their new teams for the first time.
Marc Marquez in Ducati red, KTM's new riders, Jorge Martin at Aprilia, Jack Miller on a Yamaha...
Lap times and pictures will appear here all day.
Bagnaia doing some practice starts; only Marini still actually lapping.
Bagnaia heads back out, and he's testing the new radio communications system that is reportedly being implemented in 2025.
Luca Marini heading back out on his 2024 bike. Looks like Bagnaia is about to head back out, too.
Less than 10 minutes left now, but there is a 15-minute practice start session after this, too.
Marquez back in the pits now. Pretty decent smile on his face, and that looks like the end of his day.
13 minutes left on the clock, still Raul Fernandez, Binder, Zarco, Vinales, and Pirro out on track.
Late personal best from Marc Marquez, up to ninth on a 1:39. 598, and now up to fourth on a 39.454. About half-a-tenth behind teammate Bagnaia now.
Most riders back in the pits now but Raul Fernandez has just jumped up to fourth with a 1:39.471.
Alex Marquez also crashed recently, but he's okay.
An aborted start for the new Ducati Lenovo rider.
But after 15 minutes back in the garage sorting it out, Marquez is back out on track. He's current P8 on the timesheet.
The track is green again after the clean up job at turn five. 1 hour and 38 minutes to go.
Red flag now for the mess at turn five. Hopefully won't be too long a clean up period. 1 hour and 40 minutes left on the clock.
Quite a bit of mess on the track at turn five after Bastianini's crash. Martin just went through there waving his hand seemingly indicating there should be a red flag. Nothing as yet, though.
Marc Marquez & Pecco Bagnaia just talking in the box after Bagnaia's latest run. If you're expecting fireworks from this pair they aren't coming today, at least.
Enea Bastianini has crashed at turn five. Bastianini himself looked fine but his RC16 was fairly bent.
He's gone back to a more standard version now, but Pedro Acosta was running this particularly radically thin fairing earlier this afternoon.
Minorly revised front fairing for Quartararo on the factory Yamaha.
Luca Marini chases fellow HRC rider Somkiat Chantra down the main straight at Barcelona.
Fabio Quartararo checks in with new satellite Yamaha rider Jack Miller.
The new world champion's first crash on the Aprilia.
He is okay.