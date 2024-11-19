2024 Official Barcelona MotoGP Test - Results (FINAL)
Final lap times from Tuesday’s official post-race MotoGP test at Barcelona, Spain.
|2024 Official Barcelona MotoGP Test - 5pm (FINAL)
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|Lap
|Max (km/h)
|1
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|1:38.803s
|36/61
|347.2
|2
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.396s
|44/75
|348.3
|3
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24/25)
|+0.595s
|14/58
|352.9
|4
|^4
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24/25)
|+0.651s
|47/49
|351.7
|5
|^4
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+0.668s
|76/82
|349.5
|6
|^6
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.705s
|56/62
|351.7
|7
|˅3
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|+0.762s
|31/52
|346.1
|8
|˅3
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.765s
|54/60
|343.9
|9
|˅3
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.768s
|28/72
|351.7
|10
|˅3
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+0.813s
|37/65
|343.9
|11
|˅1
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24/25)
|+1.056s
|44/77
|349.5
|12
|˅1
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.084s
|56/74
|354.0
|13
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24/25)
|+1.192s
|62/84
|349.5
|14
|=
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Honda Test Rider (RC213V)
|+1.204s
|40/50
|342.8
|15
|^3
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.267s
|60/67
|343.9
|16
|˅1
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.279s
|48/55
|350.6
|17
|˅1
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.335s
|55/60
|345.0
|18
|˅1
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.429s
|33/57
|346.1
|19
|=
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|Ducati Test Rider (GP24/5)
|+1.683s
|45/69
|345.0
|20
|=
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|+1.761s
|51/58
|347.2
|21
|=
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)*
|+2.143s
|55/86
|347.2
|22
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+2.222s
|51/71
|342.8
|23
|=
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)*
|+2.492s
|49/61
|342.8
|24
|=
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Test Rider (RS-GP24/25)
|+8.793s
|7/13
|342.8
^X Rider is X positions higher than previous hour.
= Rider is same position as previous hour.
˅X Rider is X positions lower than previous hour.
* Rookie
Official Barcelona MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Aleix Espargaro 1m 38.190s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Pedro Acosta 1m 39.664s (2024)
Following Sunday’s MotoGP season finale, riders returned to the Barcelona circuit on Tuesday for a day of official testing with their 2025 teams.
The test featured the debut of new world champion Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi at Aprilia, Marc Marquez at Ducati Lenovo, Pedro Acosta at Red Bull KTM, Enea Bastianini and Maverick Vinales at Tech3 KTM, Franco Morbidelli at VR46, the new Pramac Yamaha project with Miguel Oliveira and Jack Miller as well as the first MotoGP laps for Ai Ogura (Trackhouse), Fermin Aldeguer (Gresini) and Somkiat Chantra (LCR).
Gresini's Alex Marquez led the timesheets for most of the day on his GP24 debut, despite a mid-afternoon fall at Turn 7.
Ducati's outgoing champion Francesco Bagnaia (riding in white) and Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo briefly outpaced Marquez, before the #73 responded.
World champion Martin got his shoulder down, then gave a thumbs up and was all smiles after his first Aprilia laps. Martin later suffered his first RS-GP fall, while chasing good friend Aleix Espargaro, at Turn 5.
Enea Bastianini suffered a much heavier accident under braking for the same corner just after 3pm, destroying his RC16. Martin warned red flags were needed to clear debris from the track and the session was stopped soon after.
Marc Marquez rose to sixth during his first runs in factory red, before being pushed outside the top ten.
The eight time world champion then upped his pace to finish a fraction behind Bagnaia in fourth on his final lap, giving his former Gresini team a playful middle finger on his way back to the factory pits!
Rookies Ogura, Chantra and then Aldeguer all walked away from their first MotoGP falls, with Luca Marini left frustrated by a heavy accident that badly damaged his Repsol Honda.
Aldeguer smashed the screen of his Ducati with his helmet during a practice start, after the end of testing!
After retiring as a full-time racer on Sunday, Aleix Espargaro was making his debut as a HRC test rider.
Some riders were again testing in-helmet radio communication.
Testing took place from 10am to 5pm local time. The next official MotoGP testing will be at Sepang in February.
