2024 Official Barcelona MotoGP Test - Results (FINAL)

Final lap times from Tuesday’s official post-race MotoGP test at Barcelona, Spain.

Francesco Bagnaia, Alex Marquez, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP Test
Francesco Bagnaia, Alex Marquez, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP Test
2024 Official Barcelona MotoGP Test - 5pm (FINAL)
  RiderNatTeamTimeLapMax (km/h)
1=Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP24)1:38.803s36/61347.2
2=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.396s44/75348.3
3=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24/25)+0.595s14/58352.9
4^4Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP24/25)+0.651s47/49351.7
5^4Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+0.668s76/82349.5
6^6Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.705s56/62351.7
7˅3Franco MorbidelliITAVR46 Ducati (GP24)+0.762s31/52346.1
8˅3Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.765s54/60343.9
9˅3Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.768s28/72351.7
10˅3Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+0.813s37/65343.9
11˅1Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24/25)+1.056s44/77349.5
12˅1Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.084s56/74354.0
13=Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24/25)+1.192s62/84349.5
14=Aleix EspargaroSPAHonda Test Rider (RC213V)+1.204s40/50342.8
15^3Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.267s60/67343.9
16˅1Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.279s48/55350.6
17˅1Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.335s55/60345.0
18˅1Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.429s33/57346.1
19=Michele PirroITADucati Test Rider (GP24/5)+1.683s45/69345.0
20=Fermin AldeguerSPAGresini Ducati (GP24)*+1.761s51/58347.2
21=Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)*+2.143s55/86347.2
22=Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+2.222s51/71342.8
23=Somkiat ChantraTHALCR Honda (RC213V)*+2.492s49/61342.8
24=Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Test Rider (RS-GP24/25)+8.793s7/13342.8

^X Rider is X positions higher than previous hour.

= Rider is same position as previous hour.

˅X Rider is X positions lower than previous hour.

* Rookie

Official Barcelona MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Aleix Espargaro 1m 38.190s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Pedro Acosta 1m 39.664s (2024)

Following Sunday’s MotoGP season finale, riders returned to the Barcelona circuit on Tuesday for a day of official testing with their 2025 teams.

The test featured the debut of new world champion Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi at Aprilia, Marc Marquez at Ducati Lenovo, Pedro Acosta at Red Bull KTM, Enea Bastianini and Maverick Vinales at Tech3 KTM, Franco Morbidelli at VR46, the new Pramac Yamaha project with Miguel Oliveira and Jack Miller as well as the first MotoGP laps for Ai Ogura (Trackhouse), Fermin Aldeguer (Gresini) and Somkiat Chantra (LCR).

Gresini's Alex Marquez led the timesheets for most of the day on his GP24 debut, despite a mid-afternoon fall at Turn 7.

Ducati's outgoing champion Francesco Bagnaia (riding in white) and Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo briefly outpaced Marquez, before the #73 responded.

World champion Martin got his shoulder down, then gave a thumbs up and was all smiles after his first Aprilia laps. Martin later suffered his first RS-GP fall, while chasing good friend Aleix Espargaro, at Turn 5.

Enea Bastianini suffered a much heavier accident under braking for the same corner just after 3pm, destroying his RC16. Martin warned red flags were needed to clear debris from the track and the session was stopped soon after.

Marc Marquez rose to sixth during his first runs in factory red, before being pushed outside the top ten.

The eight time world champion then upped his pace to finish a fraction behind Bagnaia in fourth on his final lap, giving his former Gresini team a playful middle finger on his way back to the factory pits!

Rookies Ogura, Chantra and then Aldeguer all walked away from their first MotoGP falls, with Luca Marini left frustrated by a heavy accident that badly damaged his Repsol Honda.

Aldeguer smashed the screen of his Ducati with his helmet during a practice start, after the end of testing!

After retiring as a full-time racer on Sunday, Aleix Espargaro was making his debut as a HRC test rider.

Some riders were again testing in-helmet radio communication.

Testing took place from 10am to 5pm local time. The next official MotoGP testing will be at Sepang in February.

2024 Official Barcelona MotoGP Test - 4pm
  RiderNatTeamTimeLap
1=Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP24)1:38.803s36/57
2=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.396s44/68
3=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24/25)+0.595s14/48
4=Franco MorbidelliITAVR46 Ducati (GP24)+0.762s31/52
5^7Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.765s54/60
6˅1Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.768s28/61
7˅1Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+0.813s37/56
8˅1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP24/25)+0.892s20/38
9^8Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+0.905s68/69
10˅2Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24/25)+1.056s44/69
11˅1Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.084s56/63
12˅3Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.114s41/48
13˅2Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24/25)+1.192s62/76
14^2Aleix EspargaroSPAHonda Test Rider (RC213V)+1.204s40/46
15^4Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.279s48/49
16˅3Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.335s55/60
17˅3Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.429s33/47
18˅3Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.486s18/57
19˅1Michele PirroITADucati Test Rider (GP24/5)+1.683s45/59
20=Fermin AldeguerSPAGresini Ducati (GP24)*+1.761s51/54
21=Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)*+2.143s55/73
22=Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+2.222s51/60
23=Somkiat ChantraTHALCR Honda (RC213V)*+2.492s49/54
24=Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Test Rider (RS-GP24/25)+8.793s7/13

Following Sunday’s MotoGP season finale, riders returned to the Barcelona circuit on Tuesday for a day of official testing with their 2025 teams.

The test features the debut of new world champion Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi at Aprilia, Marc Marquez at Ducati Lenovo, Pedro Acosta at Red Bull KTM, Enea Bastianini and Maverick Vinales at Tech3 KTM, Franco Morbidelli at VR46, the new Pramac Yamaha project with Miguel Oliveira and Jack Miller as well as the first MotoGP laps for Ai Ogura (Trackhouse), Fermin Aldeguer (Gresini) and Somkiat Chantra (LCR).

Gresini's Alex Marquez has led the timesheets for most of the day on his GP24 debut, despite a mid-afternoon fall at Turn 7.

Ducati's outgoing champion Francesco Bagnaia (riding in white) and Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo are the only riders to have briefly outpaced Marquez, before the #73 responded.

World champion Martin got his shoulder down, then gave a thumbs up and was all smiles after his first Aprilia laps. Martin later suffered his first RS-GP fall, while chasing good friend Aleix Espargaro, at Turn 5.

Enea Bastianini suffered a much heavier accident under braking for the same corner just after 3pm, destroying his RC16. Martin warned red flags were needed to clear debris from the track and the session was stopped soon after.

Marc Marquez rose to sixth during his first runs in factory red, before being pushed outside the top ten, then upping his pace again in the afternoon.

Rookies Ogura, Chantra and then Aldeguer all walked away from their first MotoGP falls, with Luca Marini left frustrated by a heavy accident that badly damaged his Repsol Honda.

After retiring as a full-time racer on Sunday, Aleix Espargaro is also making his debut as a HRC test rider.

Testing takes place from 10am to 5pm local time, after which there will be no official MotoGP testing until next February at Sepang.

2024 Official Barcelona MotoGP Test - 3pm
  RiderNatTeamTimeLap
1=Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP24)1:38.803s36/50
2=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.396s44/60
3=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24/25)+0.595s14/32
4=Franco MorbidelliITAVR46 Ducati (GP24)+0.762s31/34
5=Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.768s28/49
6=Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+0.813s37/41
7=Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP24/25)+0.892s20/33
8^6Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24/25)+1.056s44/53
9=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.114s41/43
10˅2Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.178s25/51
11^4Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24/25)+1.192s62/63
12^6Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.368s35/45
13˅3Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.393s40/52
14˅1Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.429s33/34
15˅4Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.486s18/49
16˅4Aleix EspargaroSPAHonda Test Rider (RC213V)+1.512s25/36
17˅1Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+1.580s25/57
18˅1Michele PirroITADucati Test Rider (GP24/5)+1.738s33/42
19=Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.939s24/41
20^1Fermin AldeguerSPAGresini Ducati (GP24)*+1.975s33/35
21^1Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)*+2.143s55/59
22˅2Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+2.222s51/52
23=Somkiat ChantraTHALCR Honda (RC213V)*+2.849s32/40
24=Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Test Rider (RS-GP24/25)+8.793s7/13
2024 Official Barcelona MotoGP Test - 2pm
  RiderNatTeamTimeLap
1^1Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP24)1:38.803s36/38
2^3Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.396s44/50
3˅2Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24/25)+0.595s14/27
4^4Franco MorbidelliITAVR46 Ducati (GP24)+0.762s31/32
5˅2Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.768s28/37
6^7Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+0.813s37/38
7^5Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP24/25)+0.892s20/27
8˅4Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.178s25/40
9˅3Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.293s20/34
10^7Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.393s40/41
11˅4Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.486s18/37
12^3Aleix EspargaroSPAHonda Test Rider (RC213V)+1.512s25/31
13^3Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.522s24/29
14˅5Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24/25)+1.535s22/41
15˅5Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24/25)+1.575s30/45
16˅5Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+1.580s25/38
17^1Michele PirroITADucati Test Rider (GP24/5)+1.738s33/42
18˅4Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.822s21/31
19^1Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.939s24/29
20^1Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+2.313s35/38
21˅2Fermin AldeguerSPAGresini Ducati (GP24)*+2.566s26/27
22^1Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)*+2.872s31/42
23˅1Somkiat ChantraTHALCR Honda (RC213V)*+3.104s24/25
24=Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Test Rider (RS-GP24/25)+8.793s7/13
2024 Official Barcelona MotoGP Test - 1pm
 RiderNatTeamTimeLapMax (km/h)
1Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24/25)1:39.398s14/16350.6
2Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP24)+0.149s23/29346.1
3Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.173s28/31351.7
4Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.583s25/26349.5
5Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.666s25/36345.0
6Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.698s20/28351.7
7Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.891s18/28343.9
8Franco MorbidelliITAVR46 Ducati (GP24)+0.899s14/29346.1
9Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24/25)+0.940s22/26345.0
10Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24/25)+0.980s30/38348.3
11Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+0.985s25/34346.1
12Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP24/25)+1.036s9/16351.7
13Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+1.129s24/29343.9
14Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.227s21/22342.8
15Aleix EspargaroSPAHonda Test Rider (RC213V)+1.239s23/24342.8
16Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.468s13/15343.9
17Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.481s24/31343.9
18Michele PirroITADucati Test Rider (GP24/5)+1.880s14/28345.0
19Fermin AldeguerSPAGresini Ducati (GP24)*+1.971s26/27342.8
20Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+2.004s6/19348.3
21Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+2.243s17/29339.6
22Somkiat ChantraTHALCR Honda (RC213V)*+2.509s24/25339.6
23Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)*+3.174s24/25347.2
24Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Test Rider (RS-GP24/25)+8.198s7/13342.8
