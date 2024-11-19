2024 Official Barcelona MotoGP Test - Results (FINAL)

2024 Official Barcelona MotoGP Test - 5pm (FINAL) Rider Nat Team Time Lap Max (km/h) 1 = Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP24) 1:38.803s 36/61 347.2 2 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.396s 44/75 348.3 3 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24/25) +0.595s 14/58 352.9 4 ^4 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP24/25) +0.651s 47/49 351.7 5 ^4 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +0.668s 76/82 349.5 6 ^6 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.705s 56/62 351.7 7 ˅3 Franco Morbidelli ITA VR46 Ducati (GP24) +0.762s 31/52 346.1 8 ˅3 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.765s 54/60 343.9 9 ˅3 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.768s 28/72 351.7 10 ˅3 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.813s 37/65 343.9 11 ˅1 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24/25) +1.056s 44/77 349.5 12 ˅1 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.084s 56/74 354.0 13 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24/25) +1.192s 62/84 349.5 14 = Aleix Espargaro SPA Honda Test Rider (RC213V) +1.204s 40/50 342.8 15 ^3 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.267s 60/67 343.9 16 ˅1 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.279s 48/55 350.6 17 ˅1 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.335s 55/60 345.0 18 ˅1 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.429s 33/57 346.1 19 = Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Test Rider (GP24/5) +1.683s 45/69 345.0 20 = Fermin Aldeguer SPA Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +1.761s 51/58 347.2 21 = Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)* +2.143s 55/86 347.2 22 = Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +2.222s 51/71 342.8 23 = Somkiat Chantra THA LCR Honda (RC213V)* +2.492s 49/61 342.8 24 = Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Test Rider (RS-GP24/25) +8.793s 7/13 342.8

^X Rider is X positions higher than previous hour.

= Rider is same position as previous hour.

˅X Rider is X positions lower than previous hour.

* Rookie

Official Barcelona MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Aleix Espargaro 1m 38.190s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Pedro Acosta 1m 39.664s (2024)

Following Sunday’s MotoGP season finale, riders returned to the Barcelona circuit on Tuesday for a day of official testing with their 2025 teams.

The test featured the debut of new world champion Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi at Aprilia, Marc Marquez at Ducati Lenovo, Pedro Acosta at Red Bull KTM, Enea Bastianini and Maverick Vinales at Tech3 KTM, Franco Morbidelli at VR46, the new Pramac Yamaha project with Miguel Oliveira and Jack Miller as well as the first MotoGP laps for Ai Ogura (Trackhouse), Fermin Aldeguer (Gresini) and Somkiat Chantra (LCR).

Gresini's Alex Marquez led the timesheets for most of the day on his GP24 debut, despite a mid-afternoon fall at Turn 7.

Ducati's outgoing champion Francesco Bagnaia (riding in white) and Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo briefly outpaced Marquez, before the #73 responded.

World champion Martin got his shoulder down, then gave a thumbs up and was all smiles after his first Aprilia laps. Martin later suffered his first RS-GP fall, while chasing good friend Aleix Espargaro, at Turn 5.

Enea Bastianini suffered a much heavier accident under braking for the same corner just after 3pm, destroying his RC16. Martin warned red flags were needed to clear debris from the track and the session was stopped soon after.

Marc Marquez rose to sixth during his first runs in factory red, before being pushed outside the top ten.

The eight time world champion then upped his pace to finish a fraction behind Bagnaia in fourth on his final lap, giving his former Gresini team a playful middle finger on his way back to the factory pits!

Rookies Ogura, Chantra and then Aldeguer all walked away from their first MotoGP falls, with Luca Marini left frustrated by a heavy accident that badly damaged his Repsol Honda.

Aldeguer smashed the screen of his Ducati with his helmet during a practice start, after the end of testing!

After retiring as a full-time racer on Sunday, Aleix Espargaro was making his debut as a HRC test rider.

Some riders were again testing in-helmet radio communication.

Testing took place from 10am to 5pm local time. The next official MotoGP testing will be at Sepang in February.

2024 Official Barcelona MotoGP Test - 4pm Rider Nat Team Time Lap 1 = Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP24) 1:38.803s 36/57 2 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.396s 44/68 3 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24/25) +0.595s 14/48 4 = Franco Morbidelli ITA VR46 Ducati (GP24) +0.762s 31/52 5 ^7 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.765s 54/60 6 ˅1 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.768s 28/61 7 ˅1 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.813s 37/56 8 ˅1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP24/25) +0.892s 20/38 9 ^8 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +0.905s 68/69 10 ˅2 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24/25) +1.056s 44/69 11 ˅1 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.084s 56/63 12 ˅3 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.114s 41/48 13 ˅2 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24/25) +1.192s 62/76 14 ^2 Aleix Espargaro SPA Honda Test Rider (RC213V) +1.204s 40/46 15 ^4 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.279s 48/49 16 ˅3 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.335s 55/60 17 ˅3 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.429s 33/47 18 ˅3 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.486s 18/57 19 ˅1 Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Test Rider (GP24/5) +1.683s 45/59 20 = Fermin Aldeguer SPA Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +1.761s 51/54 21 = Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)* +2.143s 55/73 22 = Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +2.222s 51/60 23 = Somkiat Chantra THA LCR Honda (RC213V)* +2.492s 49/54 24 = Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Test Rider (RS-GP24/25) +8.793s 7/13

Following Sunday’s MotoGP season finale, riders returned to the Barcelona circuit on Tuesday for a day of official testing with their 2025 teams.

The test features the debut of new world champion Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi at Aprilia, Marc Marquez at Ducati Lenovo, Pedro Acosta at Red Bull KTM, Enea Bastianini and Maverick Vinales at Tech3 KTM, Franco Morbidelli at VR46, the new Pramac Yamaha project with Miguel Oliveira and Jack Miller as well as the first MotoGP laps for Ai Ogura (Trackhouse), Fermin Aldeguer (Gresini) and Somkiat Chantra (LCR).

Gresini's Alex Marquez has led the timesheets for most of the day on his GP24 debut, despite a mid-afternoon fall at Turn 7.

Ducati's outgoing champion Francesco Bagnaia (riding in white) and Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo are the only riders to have briefly outpaced Marquez, before the #73 responded.

World champion Martin got his shoulder down, then gave a thumbs up and was all smiles after his first Aprilia laps. Martin later suffered his first RS-GP fall, while chasing good friend Aleix Espargaro, at Turn 5.

Enea Bastianini suffered a much heavier accident under braking for the same corner just after 3pm, destroying his RC16. Martin warned red flags were needed to clear debris from the track and the session was stopped soon after.

Marc Marquez rose to sixth during his first runs in factory red, before being pushed outside the top ten, then upping his pace again in the afternoon.

Rookies Ogura, Chantra and then Aldeguer all walked away from their first MotoGP falls, with Luca Marini left frustrated by a heavy accident that badly damaged his Repsol Honda.

After retiring as a full-time racer on Sunday, Aleix Espargaro is also making his debut as a HRC test rider.

Testing takes place from 10am to 5pm local time, after which there will be no official MotoGP testing until next February at Sepang.

2024 Official Barcelona MotoGP Test - 3pm Rider Nat Team Time Lap 1 = Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP24) 1:38.803s 36/50 2 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.396s 44/60 3 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24/25) +0.595s 14/32 4 = Franco Morbidelli ITA VR46 Ducati (GP24) +0.762s 31/34 5 = Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.768s 28/49 6 = Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.813s 37/41 7 = Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP24/25) +0.892s 20/33 8 ^6 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24/25) +1.056s 44/53 9 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.114s 41/43 10 ˅2 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.178s 25/51 11 ^4 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24/25) +1.192s 62/63 12 ^6 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.368s 35/45 13 ˅3 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.393s 40/52 14 ˅1 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.429s 33/34 15 ˅4 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.486s 18/49 16 ˅4 Aleix Espargaro SPA Honda Test Rider (RC213V) +1.512s 25/36 17 ˅1 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +1.580s 25/57 18 ˅1 Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Test Rider (GP24/5) +1.738s 33/42 19 = Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.939s 24/41 20 ^1 Fermin Aldeguer SPA Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +1.975s 33/35 21 ^1 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)* +2.143s 55/59 22 ˅2 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +2.222s 51/52 23 = Somkiat Chantra THA LCR Honda (RC213V)* +2.849s 32/40 24 = Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Test Rider (RS-GP24/25) +8.793s 7/13

2024 Official Barcelona MotoGP Test - 2pm Rider Nat Team Time Lap 1 ^1 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP24) 1:38.803s 36/38 2 ^3 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.396s 44/50 3 ˅2 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24/25) +0.595s 14/27 4 ^4 Franco Morbidelli ITA VR46 Ducati (GP24) +0.762s 31/32 5 ˅2 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.768s 28/37 6 ^7 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.813s 37/38 7 ^5 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP24/25) +0.892s 20/27 8 ˅4 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.178s 25/40 9 ˅3 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.293s 20/34 10 ^7 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.393s 40/41 11 ˅4 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.486s 18/37 12 ^3 Aleix Espargaro SPA Honda Test Rider (RC213V) +1.512s 25/31 13 ^3 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.522s 24/29 14 ˅5 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24/25) +1.535s 22/41 15 ˅5 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24/25) +1.575s 30/45 16 ˅5 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +1.580s 25/38 17 ^1 Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Test Rider (GP24/5) +1.738s 33/42 18 ˅4 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.822s 21/31 19 ^1 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.939s 24/29 20 ^1 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +2.313s 35/38 21 ˅2 Fermin Aldeguer SPA Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +2.566s 26/27 22 ^1 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)* +2.872s 31/42 23 ˅1 Somkiat Chantra THA LCR Honda (RC213V)* +3.104s 24/25 24 = Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Test Rider (RS-GP24/25) +8.793s 7/13