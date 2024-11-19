Davide Tardozzi reveals what Marc Marquez first noticed about factory Ducati

Davide Tardozzi quizzed about Marc Marquez's feeling

Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez

Davide Tardozzi has discussed what Marc Marquez initially thought about riding the factory Ducati.

Marquez was decked out in all-red for the first time as he debuted in the official Ducati team at Tuesday’s postseason MotoGP test in Barcelona.

The development charge, led by the riders on their new bikes, is now all-go ahead of 2025.

Ducati team boss Tardozzi was asked what Marquez said when he first returned to the garage after his initial laps.

“We expected this, but he said it's much easier on the turn,” Tardozzi said.

“The engine is a bit more electrical under braking. Everything that we expected.

“The big step was done from 2023 to 2024.”

Tardozzi said that the postseason test goal is: “Trying to test to give feedback to the engineers about complaints, to work on over the winter and bring to Sepang.”

Marquez and Pecco Bagnaia are sharing a garage for the first time on Tuesday in Barcelona, previewing their partnership for next year which could be fireworks.

New MotoGP champion Jorge Martin has debuted with Aprilia at the postseason test, alongside Marco Bezzecchi.

Enea Bastianini has jumped on the KTM for the first time, too.

Martin, Bezzecchi and Bastianini were collateral damage of Ducati’s decision to pick Marquez for the 2025 factory team.

“Jorge, Enea and Bezzecchi will be fast,” Tardozzi said.

“But we trust our guys.

“In the end, we are pretty happy with the line-up of our riders.

Until the championship starts, nobody knows who will fight for the championship.

“I think we’ll be there from the first race. We trust our riders a lot.”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

