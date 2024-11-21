Ducati eyeing 2025 track debut of 2027 MotoGP prototype

Gigi Dall’Igna says he expects to see the initial 2027 Ducati MotoGP prototype on track “next year”.

For the 2027 season, MotoGP bikes will undergo their most radical formula change since the introduction of the 1000cc engines in 2012.

MotoGP will switch to an 850cc four-stroke formula, with aerodynamics stripped back and ride height devices totally outlawed.

While all manufacturers are keeping their 2027 development plans close to their chest, Ducati’s general manager has offered a glimpse as to when he expects the first of the marque’s prototypes to run on track.

“We are working on it,” Dall’Igna said prior to the Barcelona test about the 2027 regulations.

“We have some new ideas. We are working. It’s difficult now [to know a timeline]. Now we have only ideas. But I think for sure next year.”

As part of the shift in regulations for 2027, non-concession manufacturers will be bound to an engine development freeze from the start of the 2025 campaign.

This will put extra emphasis on Ducati’s winter development for 2025, as it looks to hold onto its dominant position in the championship.

In 2024, Ducati dominated with 19 of 20 grands prix victories and locked out the top four spots in the riders’ championship.

Asked if the coming freeze on engine development could see Ducati’s domination slip ahead of 2027, Dall’Igna said: “I don’t know. The new season is a completely new book.

“So, the manufacturers who are struggling now can make a jump in front. You never know.

“So, you have to be focused on the problems you have to solve and try to develop the bike as much as possible. This is our job and what we will have to do.”

Under the current concession rules, Ducati is the hardest restricted due to its standing in the competitive order.

As well as facing an engine development freeze from next year - which KTM and Aprilia will also observe - Ducati also won’t be able to field any wildcards and have less tyres to use in testing.