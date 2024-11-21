Ducati eyeing 2025 track debut of 2027 MotoGP prototype

Gigi Dall'Igna sheds light on when '27 Ducati could debut

Gigi Dall'Igna
Gigi Dall'Igna

Gigi Dall’Igna says he expects to see the initial 2027 Ducati MotoGP prototype on track “next year”.

For the 2027 season, MotoGP bikes will undergo their most radical formula change since the introduction of the 1000cc engines in 2012.

MotoGP will switch to an 850cc four-stroke formula, with aerodynamics stripped back and ride height devices totally outlawed.

While all manufacturers are keeping their 2027 development plans close to their chest, Ducati’s general manager has offered a glimpse as to when he expects the first of the marque’s prototypes to run on track.

“We are working on it,” Dall’Igna said prior to the Barcelona test about the 2027 regulations.

“We have some new ideas. We are working. It’s difficult now [to know a timeline]. Now we have only ideas. But I think for sure next year.”

As part of the shift in regulations for 2027, non-concession manufacturers will be bound to an engine development freeze from the start of the 2025 campaign.

This will put extra emphasis on Ducati’s winter development for 2025, as it looks to hold onto its dominant position in the championship.

In 2024, Ducati dominated with 19 of 20 grands prix victories and locked out the top four spots in the riders’ championship.

Asked if the coming freeze on engine development could see Ducati’s domination slip ahead of 2027, Dall’Igna said: “I don’t know. The new season is a completely new book.

“So, the manufacturers who are struggling now can make a jump in front. You never know.

“So, you have to be focused on the problems you have to solve and try to develop the bike as much as possible. This is our job and what we will have to do.”

Under the current concession rules, Ducati is the hardest restricted due to its standing in the competitive order.

As well as facing an engine development freeze from next year - which KTM and Aprilia will also observe - Ducati also won’t be able to field any wildcards and have less tyres to use in testing. 

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
26m ago
McLaren’s team orders U-Turn after Lando Norris F1 title bid collapse
Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris
Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris
WSBK
News
1h ago
WorldSBK confirms performance limiting regulations for 2025
Alvaro Bautista leads 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Alvaro Bautista leads 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
1h ago
Max Verstappen ‘surprised’ at sudden F1 race director change
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
F1
News
2h ago
Sergio Perez condemns father’s homophobic remarks about Ralf Schumacher
Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez
F1
News
2h ago
F1 title permutations: How Max Verstappen can hit jackpot in Las Vegas
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen

More News

F1
News
2h ago
Yuki Tsunoda “nearly got sent back home” after US Customs drama
Yuki Tsunoda
Yuki Tsunoda
F1
News
3h ago
Lewis Hamilton “didn’t want to come back” after Brazil woes
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
F1
News
3h ago
Lando Norris admits he ‘wasn’t ready’ to fight Max Verstappen for F1 title
Lando Norris
Lando Norris
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Ducati eyeing 2025 track debut of 2027 MotoGP prototype
Gigi Dall'Igna
Gigi Dall'Igna
F1
News
4h ago
Liam Lawson clarifies McLaren national anthem criticism: “It was more of a joke”
Liam Lawson
Liam Lawson