Aragon MotoGP - Riders face the media as Marc Marquez returns - LIVE UPDATES!

"At least one more year so I'm pretty happy. I'm very thankful for another opportunity. Same team, same chief crew and I'm really, really excited of course. "But we need to [have] a competitive season but let's try to finish [this] season in the best possible way. What about staying behind 2023 if performances improve?"To be hoenst I don't know. Honda still says it has not decided and it depends on both sides with the results. "I'm happy with another chance because it was a very difficult moment with [the situation being] a maybe yes or no. It depended on my results, the plan with Ai Ogura, but of course, I take the opportunity."
Bezzecchi speaking about the confirmed news of him staying with Mooney VR46 in 2023: "I already knew from last year that I was [staying with Mooney VR46], but it was a surpise for all of you [laughs].
"First of all it's important for me to stay with the same crew because my team will remain completely the same. This is very important for me because I have a very good relationship with everyone and I like to have this feeling with everyone when I come to the races."
Asked about what bike spec he will be on, Bezzecchi added: "I think it will be a Ducati [jokes Bezzecchi] but the model [spec] I don't know. Maybe it will be a 998 [laughs]. Still I don't know. I do not think about this."
Miguel Oliveira ahead of the Aragon MotoGP: "Results have been quite okay in Aragon the last few years, so we just hope can start the weekend in the right way, understand where we can make the bike fast.
"This track has very low grip so we need to make the tyres work, that's number 1. Then we have to make it work over a long distance. Aragon is a very long track. It has a lot fo time where you are on the banking."
The reigning MotoGP champion expects another difficult round in Aragon but says 'I want to make it a great race'.
Gabriel Rodrigo has called time on his racing career in a shock announcement. The Argentine rider is just 25 years of age.
Another big name in the WorldSBK paddock has moved teams with Garrett Gerloff joining BMW for 2023.
If case you missed the news, Remy Gardner will swap MotoGP for WorldSBK in 2023.
