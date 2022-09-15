Garrett Gerloff joins Bonovo Action BMW for 2023 WorldSBK season

Forming one of the strongest four-rider line-ups on the 2023 WorldSBK grid, the addition of Gerloff at Bonovo Action BMW sees him join Baz and full factory BMW WorldSBK Team riders Scott Redding and Michael Van Der Mark aboard an M 1000 RR.

After spending three seasons at GRT Yamaha, Gerloff will switch away from R1 machinery for the first time in five years after the Texan also rode for the Japanese manufacturer in MotoAmerica during the 2018-19 seasons.

"Howdy, and welcome to the BMW Motorrad Motorsport family, Garrett Gerloff," said BMW Motorrad Motorsport Director, Marc Bongers. "We have always followed his development in WorldSBK over the past few years.

"He showed from the outset that he is fast and talented; he has now matured as a rider. We are thrilled to have Garrett on board from next season.

"We are confident that Garrett will fit very nicely into our squad of BMW Motorrad factory riders and will further strengthen our project.

"He will help the Bonovo Action BMW Racing Team to take the next step towards the top next season."

Following a brilliant rookie season in 2020, Gerloff has failed to reach the same level of performance after often struggling during early laps and wheel-to-wheel contact.

The American did enjoy a return to form last time out at Magny-Cours, securing his first top five finish of the year.

Team owner Jurgen Roder, also said: "We are overjoyed that a rider like Garrett Gerloff is joining the Bonovo action team! We are very much looking forward to working together and are confident that we will embark on an excellent 2023 season with him.

"I hope that we can provide whatever Garrett wants and envisions and I think then we’ll be well positioned for the new season."

With the addition of Gerloff, BMW have become the first manufacturer to have a full rider line-up confirmed for 2023.