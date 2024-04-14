Americas MotoGP at COTA: Race LIVE UPDATES!

Maverick Vinales looks to become the first-ever MotoGP rider to win with three different manufacturers, following his pole and sprint win on Saturday.

Joining Vinales on the front row is Pedro Acosta and Marc Marquez.

The second row of the grid is a star-studded one as Francesco Bagnaia leads Enea Bastianini and Jorge Martin, who again increased his points lead after finishing third in the sprint.