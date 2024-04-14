Maverick Vinales, Tissot sprint race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 13 April
Americas MotoGP at COTA: Race LIVE UPDATES!

Live updates from the Americas MotoGP with Maverick Vinales starting as the favourite.

Maverick Vinales looks to become the first-ever MotoGP rider to win with three different manufacturers, following his pole and sprint win on Saturday.

Joining Vinales on the front row is Pedro Acosta and Marc Marquez.

The second row of the grid is a star-studded one as Francesco Bagnaia leads Enea Bastianini and Jorge Martin, who again increased his points lead after finishing third in the sprint. 

14 Apr 2024
19:32

Good evening everyone and welcome to the Americas MotoGP at COTA. Lights out is just under 30 minutes away.